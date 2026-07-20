Himadri Hits 52-Week High as Record Q1 Earnings and ₹240 Crore Expansion Fuel Growth Story

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Kolkata-based specialty chemicals company and a leading manufacturer of carbon materials, coal tar derivatives, and advanced battery materials. The company is India’s largest producer of coal tar pitch and is expanding its presence in high-growth segments such as lithium-ion battery materials, carbon nanotubes, and speciality carbon black. With seven integrated manufacturing facilities across India and exports to over 61 countries, Himadri serves industries including aluminium, tyres, plastics, construction, and electric vehicles, positioning itself as a key player in the global clean energy and advanced materials ecosystem.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹786.85

52-Week Low: ₹418.50

Himadri Speciality Chemical shares hit a 52-week high of ₹786.85 after investors cheered the company’s record Q1 FY27 financial performance, higher profitability, and expansion into high-margin speciality materials through fresh capacity investments.

Key reasons behind the rally

Record quarterly earnings

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and net profit, with revenue rising 28% YoY to ₹1,432 crore, EBITDA increasing 33% to ₹313 crore, and net profit growing 27% YoY to ₹228 crore, reflecting strong operational performance.

Improved margins driven by better product mix

EBITDA margin expanded to 22%, supported by a favourable product mix across its core carbon materials business and continued ramp-up of its higher-margin speciality materials segment.

₹ 240 crore capex to strengthen speciality chemicals portfolio

The board approved ₹240 crore of fresh investments, including: ₹ 170 crore to convert 6,000 MTPA of carbon black capacity into super speciality carbon black for batteries, plastics, coatings and engineered materials. ₹ 70 crore to establish a 200 MTPA carbon nanotube facility , targeting high-growth applications such as lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors, electronics and aerospace.

Expansion into EV and battery materials

The company’s increasing focus on carbon nanotubes and speciality carbon black positions it to benefit from rising demand in the electric vehicle, battery storage and advanced materials ecosystem, opening new long-term growth opportunities.

Positive management commentary

Management highlighted that despite global geopolitical challenges, the company delivered record results due to an improved product mix and successful scaling of its speciality materials business, reinforcing investor confidence.

Stock Performance Context

Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered exceptional returns across all timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty 500 and reflecting strong investor confidence driven by consistent earnings growth, expanding speciality chemicals business, and capacity expansion initiatives.

Over the past one week , the stock surged 16.27% , while the Nifty 500 slipped 0.04% .

In the last one month , Himadri gained 14.89% , comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 0.84% rise.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has rallied 58.84% , compared with a 2.39% decline in the Nifty 500.

Over the past one year , Himadri has advanced 50.01% , sharply ahead of the benchmark’s modest 0.27% gain.

During the last three years , the stock has generated an impressive 450.52% return , far exceeding the Nifty 500’s 36.94% gain.

Over the past five years, Himadri has delivered an extraordinary 1,382.69% return, compared with the benchmark’s 72.93% return.

Trading activity remained strong, with around 181.34 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of approximately ₹1,387.19 crore. Himadri Speciality Chemical currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹38,900 crore.

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