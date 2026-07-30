Indo-MIM Share Price: Makes Stellar Stock Market Debut, List at 44% Premium; Rise Nearly 48% Over IPO Price

30 Jul 2026 , 11:34 AM
Indo-MIM Ltd. delivered a blockbuster debut on the Indian stock exchanges on July 30, with its shares listing at a sharp premium over the IPO price, rewarding investors with strong listing gains. Backed by overwhelming institutional demand and robust financial performance, the precision engineering company emerged as one of the standout IPO listings of the year.
Indo-MIM shares debuted at ₹700 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), representing a 44.33% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹485 per share. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock listed even higher at ₹703, translating into a 44.95% listing gain.
The impressive debut exceeded market expectations based on the grey market premium (GMP), which had indicated a likely listing price of around ₹669 per share.
The buying momentum continued after listing. By 11:26 AM IST, Indo-MIM shares were trading at ₹719, marking:
The strong price action reflects sustained investor confidence beyond the initial listing.
The Indo-MIM IPO attracted exceptional participation across investor categories and was subscribed 72.37 times overall.
Subscription details include:
The overwhelming demand from institutional investors highlights strong confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.
The ₹3,810.31 crore public issue consisted of:
The company plans to utilize nearly ₹400 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to repay or prepay existing borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the public issue, Indo-MIM also raised ₹1,140.99 crore from anchor investors, further demonstrating institutional confidence.
Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM is among India’s leading manufacturers of precision engineering components using Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology.
Over the years, the company has expanded its manufacturing capabilities into:
Its products serve multiple high-growth industries including:
During FY25, the company manufactured more than 6,400 products, highlighting its diversified engineering capabilities.
Indo-MIM has demonstrated healthy business momentum, reporting:
The combination of consistent financial performance, diversified manufacturing capabilities, and strong institutional participation contributed significantly to the company’s successful stock market debut.
Indo-MIM’s listing has emerged as one of the strongest IPO debuts in recent months, delivering over 44% listing gains and extending to nearly 48% above the issue price during early trade. While the stellar listing reflects robust investor sentiment and confidence in the company’s growth prospects, market participants should continue to monitor valuations, earnings growth, and execution before making long-term investment decisions.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing
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