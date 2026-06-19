Infosys Limited Hits 52-Week low, Slides to Six-Year Low on Accenture Shock and Sector Worries

Infosys Ltd

52-Week Low: ₹1,030.00 | 52-Week High: ₹1,728.00

Reason for 52-Week Low

Infosys fell to a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,030 mainly because the market turned sharply negative after Accenture cut its revenue growth outlook, which was read as a warning sign for the entire global IT services industry.

Accenture’s weaker guidance hurt sector sentiment:

Accenture reduced its annual revenue growth forecast to 3%–4% from 3%–5% , which signalled softer demand in global IT and consulting spending. Since Accenture is a major global bellwether for the industry, its guidance cut triggered a broad selloff in Indian IT stocks, including Infosys.

Geopolitical tension added pressure:

Accenture said the Iran-West Asia conflict hurt its Middle East consulting business and caused a $400 million hit in the quarter. Investors worried that the same uncertainty could delay or reduce discretionary technology spending by global clients, especially in North America and Europe, which are important markets for Indian IT firms.

Weak investor confidence across IT stocks:

The Nifty IT index fell nearly 6% , showing that the decline was not just stock-specific but part of a broader sector rout. Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech and others all came under heavy pressure, so Infosys got dragged down along with the sector.

Fear of discretionary spending slowdown:

The market is concerned that enterprises may keep spending cautious on IT consulting, digital transformation, and large discretionary projects . Even though AI and cybersecurity spending remain intact, broader consulting demand is under pressure, which affects Indian IT companies that depend heavily on these global budgets.

ADR weakness intensified the selling:

Infosys ADRs had already fallen sharply in the US overnight, so the domestic stock opened under pressure. That made the selloff deeper in Indian markets.

Artificial intelligence is changing the revenue mix:

Investors are also worried about AI-led revenue pool compression , meaning traditional IT services may face pressure as clients shift budgets toward targeted AI investments rather than broad-based outsourcing and consulting.

Market reaction erased value quickly:

The fall wiped out nearly ₹40,000 crore of market capitalisation within minutes, showing how quickly sentiment turned after the Accenture update.

Stock Performance Context

Infosys has significantly underperformed both the Nifty 50 and the broader IT sector over most time periods, reflecting investor concerns around global IT spending, AI-led disruption, and weaker demand visibility.

Over the past one week , Infosys declined 5.57% , while the Nifty 50 gained 1.65% .

In the last one month , the stock fell 11.92% , compared to a 1.67% rise in the benchmark index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Infosys has plunged 35.32% , sharply underperforming the Nifty 50, which is down 8.16% .

Over the past one year , Infosys has lost 34.86% , while the Nifty 50 slipped only 3.15% , highlighting the severe pressure on the IT sector.

The stock is down 18.53% over three years , whereas the Nifty 50 delivered a 28.03% gain during the same period.

Over the last five years , Infosys has generated a negative return of 29.87% , significantly lagging the Nifty 50’s 53.11% gain .

The stock witnessed heavy trading activity with volumes of around 456.65 lakh shares and traded value exceeding ₹4,766 crore, reflecting intense selling pressure. Despite the correction, Infosys remains one of India’s largest IT companies with a market capitalisation of approximately ₹4.28 lakh crore.