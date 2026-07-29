Infosys Share Price Live Coverage: Shares jump 5% on easing AI concerns

Infosys shares rallied sharply on Wednesday, gaining 5.27% to ₹1,162.30 in intraday trade as bullish brokerage commentary and improving sentiment toward the IT sector boosted investor confidence.
At 11:25 AM IST, Infosys commanded a market capitalization of ₹4.72 lakh crore, with trading volumes of 155.22 lakh shares. The stock was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.79, while its earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹74.2.
The rally comes after Jefferies added Infosys to its India Model Portfolio and upgraded its view on the IT services sector from ‘Underweight’ to ‘Neutral’. The brokerage cited easing concerns around the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology trade, which had weighed on IT stocks for much of 2026.
Investor sentiment also improved as funds rotated into Indian IT services companies following weakness in semiconductor stocks across Asia. Heavy selling in chipmakers dragged South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei lower, prompting investors to shift toward Indian IT firms that are expected to benefit from global technology spending without direct exposure to semiconductor manufacturing.
The positive brokerage outlook, coupled with the broader rally in the Nifty IT index, helped Infosys emerge as one of the top gainers in the sector during Wednesday’s trading session.
READ MORE COVERAGE ON INDIAN IT STOCKS HERE
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.