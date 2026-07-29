Infosys Share Price Live Coverage: Shares jump 5% on easing AI concerns

Infosys shares rallied sharply on Wednesday, gaining 5.27% to ₹1,162.30 in intraday trade as bullish brokerage commentary and improving sentiment toward the IT sector boosted investor confidence.

At 11:25 AM IST, Infosys commanded a market capitalization of ₹4.72 lakh crore, with trading volumes of 155.22 lakh shares. The stock was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.79, while its earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹74.2.

The rally comes after Jefferies added Infosys to its India Model Portfolio and upgraded its view on the IT services sector from ‘Underweight’ to ‘Neutral’. The brokerage cited easing concerns around the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology trade, which had weighed on IT stocks for much of 2026.

Investor sentiment also improved as funds rotated into Indian IT services companies following weakness in semiconductor stocks across Asia. Heavy selling in chipmakers dragged South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei lower, prompting investors to shift toward Indian IT firms that are expected to benefit from global technology spending without direct exposure to semiconductor manufacturing.

The positive brokerage outlook, coupled with the broader rally in the Nifty IT index, helped Infosys emerge as one of the top gainers in the sector during Wednesday’s trading session.

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