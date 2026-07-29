Nifty IT Jumps for Fourth Straight Session, Gains Nearly 16% in July - Infosys, TCS, OFSS Lead the Rally

29 Jul 2026 , 11:23 AM
Indian IT stocks continued their impressive rally on Wednesday, with the Nifty IT index surging nearly 3% in intraday trade as strong Q1 FY27 earnings, improving investor sentiment, and a rotation away from Asian semiconductor stocks fueled buying across the sector.
The Nifty IT index climbed to an intraday high of 31,330.50 on the NSE and was trading at 31321.2, up 2.97%, at around 11:21 AM, significantly outperforming the broader market. During the same period, the Nifty 50 gained 1.03%, highlighting the renewed strength in technology stocks.
The latest rally marks the fourth consecutive session of gains for the IT index, which has surged 9.66% over the past week.
The technology index has staged a remarkable comeback after months of weakness.
So far in July 2026, the Nifty IT index has gained nearly 16%, while recovering more than 21% from its 52-week low of 25,699.10, touched on July 1, 2026.
The recovery reflects improving confidence in India’s IT sector after concerns around global AI-related technology valuations and demand had weighed on the sector earlier this year.
Buying was broad-based across the sector, with all 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index trading in positive territory.
As of 11:15 AM on the NSE, major IT stocks were trading higher:
Earlier in the session, Coforge emerged as the top-performing stock, gaining nearly 4%, supported by its strong Q1 FY27 earnings and upbeat business outlook.
Several factors are contributing to the sharp rebound in Indian IT stocks.
Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from major IT companies have improved investor confidence. Healthy deal wins, resilient margins, and optimistic management commentary have reinforced expectations of a gradual recovery in technology spending.
Weakness in semiconductor-heavy Asian markets has also benefited Indian IT companies.
Heavy selling in chipmakers dragged major Asian indices lower:
As semiconductor stocks corrected, investors shifted allocations toward Indian IT services companies, which are seen as beneficiaries of improving global technology spending without direct exposure to chip manufacturing cycles.
The broader Indian equity market also supported the rally.
During intraday trade:
Strong domestic market sentiment encouraged buying across cyclical and technology stocks.
Market experts believe the Nifty IT index is approaching an important technical resistance zone.
The 31,800–32,000 range remains the immediate hurdle for the index.
This area coincides with:
A decisive close above this range could strengthen the bullish momentum and open the door for further gains.
On the downside, 29,500 remains the immediate support level.
This support is backed by:
Holding above this level would help maintain the current positive trend.
Investor sentiment has improved considerably as several concerns that weighed on the sector earlier in the year have started easing.
Key positives include:
Despite the strong momentum, investors should continue monitoring several factors:
The Nifty IT index has staged one of its strongest recoveries of 2026, supported by encouraging Q1 earnings, improving investor confidence, and favorable sector rotation. With leading companies such as Infosys, TCS, Coforge, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and HCL Technologies posting solid gains, the sector has once again emerged as a market leader.
The next major trigger for the rally will be whether the index can decisively break above the 31,800–32,000 resistance zone. A successful breakout could pave the way for further upside, while investors will continue tracking global technology trends and corporate earnings for fresh direction.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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