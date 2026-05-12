Infosys, TCS Crash to Fresh 52-Week Lows as OpenAI AI Deployment Push Sparks Panic in IT Stocks

12 May 2026 , 07:15 PM
Infosys 52-Week Low: ₹1,123.00, 52-Week High: ₹1,279.40
TCS 52-Week Low: ₹2,283.00, 52-Week High: ₹3,630.50
Shares of Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services came under heavy selling pressure after concerns emerged over the growing disruption risk from artificial intelligence-led enterprise solutions.
The sharp decline in IT stocks followed OpenAI’s announcement of launching the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new AI-focused venture backed by more than $4 billion in funding. The company aims to help enterprises directly build, deploy, and manage AI systems for everyday business operations, potentially reducing dependence on traditional IT outsourcing firms.
The announcement triggered fears that AI companies may increasingly bypass conventional IT service providers by offering end-to-end automation, workflow redesign, and AI deployment services directly to enterprises. Investors believe this could impact the traditional labour-intensive business model followed by major IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies.
Following the development, today the Nifty IT Index plunged nearly 3.7%, with all major IT stocks trading in the red. Shares of Infosys and TCS hit fresh 52-week lows amid broad-based weakness across the technology sector.
Apart from AI disruption concerns, the sector also remained under pressure due to:
Infosys shares slipped to their lowest level since December 2020, while TCS touched levels last seen in August 2020, reflecting weak investor sentiment toward the IT sector.
Analysts also highlighted that AI is gradually shifting from being just a productivity tool to becoming the actual execution layer itself, raising concerns over future pricing power and revenue growth for traditional IT service providers.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have remained under significant pressure over the past few months, underperforming the broader market amid concerns over slowing global IT spending and rising AI-led disruption risks.
TCS Infosys Technical Chart
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