IRFC Shares decline 5% - Reasons explained

The Government of India has accelerated its disinvestment program with the launch of an Offer for Sale (OFS) in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). The stake sale marks the sixth disinvestment transaction of FY2026-27 and underscores the Centre’s commitment to meeting its ambitious divestment and asset monetisation targets.

The government plans to offload up to a 2% stake in IRFC through the OFS route, consisting of a 1% base offer and an additional 1% greenshoe option. The transaction is expected to generate more than ₹2,300 crore for the exchequer and further strengthen the government’s disinvestment receipts for the fiscal year.

IRFC OFS Details

Under the offer-for-sale, approximately 26.13 crore shares representing 2% of the company’s equity are being offered to investors. The floor price has been fixed at ₹91 per share, reflecting a discount of nearly 7.8% to the stock’s previous closing price.

The OFS opened first for non-retail investors, while retail investors are allowed to participate on the following trading day. Such discounted offerings are commonly used to attract strong institutional demand and ensure successful stake dilution.

IRFC Shares Under Pressure

Following the announcement of the OFS, IRFC shares witnessed selling pressure in the market. The stock declined more than 5% during intraday trade, touching a low of ₹92.92 per share.

The stock is currently trading at

NSE: ₹94 . 17, down 4.56%

BSE: ₹94.20, down 4.55%

Market experts note that price corrections during OFS announcements are common because investors often adjust valuations in line with the discounted offer price.

Government’s Disinvestment Progress in FY27

Before the IRFC stake sale, the government had already completed disinvestment transactions in several public sector enterprises and banks.

Major Disinvestment Transactions in FY27

Company Stake Sold Amount Raised Central Bank of India 8.08% ₹2,266 crore Coal India Limited 2.00% ₹5,542 crore NHPC Limited 6.01% ₹4,357 crore NLC India Limited 2.73% ₹1,224 crore General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) 5.00% ₹3,090 crore

These transactions have collectively generated approximately ₹16,480 crore for the government so far in FY27.

Government Targets ₹80,000 Crore in FY27

The Centre has set an ambitious target of raising ₹80,000 crore through a combination of public sector stake sales and asset monetisation initiatives during FY2026-27.

With disinvestment proceeds already reaching ₹16,480 crore, the government has achieved over 20% of its annual target in the early months of the fiscal year. Additional stake sales are expected to help bridge the remaining gap and support fiscal consolidation efforts.

Why IRFC Remains Important for Investors

Established in 1986, Indian Railway Finance Corporation serves as the dedicated financing arm of Indian Railways. The company raises funds from domestic and international capital markets and finances key railway assets and infrastructure projects.

IRFC finances:

Locomotives

Passenger coaches

Freight wagons

Railway electrification projects

Infrastructure expansion and modernization initiatives

One of the company’s biggest strengths is its cost-plus financing model, which allows it to maintain predictable earnings and stable cash flows. The company also enjoys Navratna status and a strong credit profile.

As India continues to prioritize railway modernization, freight corridor expansion, and infrastructure development, IRFC is expected to remain a crucial financial partner in the sector’s growth journey.

LIC OFS Could Be the Next Big Disinvestment Move

According to market reports, the government is also evaluating the sale of around a 2% stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an OFS.

The proposed transaction could raise nearly ₹10,000 crore and may be launched in late June or early July. Reports suggest that leading financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, BNP Paribas, and IIFL Capital Services, are working on the potential transaction.

If executed, the LIC stake sale would become one of the largest disinvestment initiatives of the current fiscal year.

Investor Outlook

The IRFC OFS should primarily be viewed as a government fund-raising initiative rather than an indication of weakness in the company’s business fundamentals.

While the discounted offer price may create short-term pressure on the stock, long-term investors are likely to remain focused on:

Growth in railway capital expenditure

Expansion of IRFC’s financing portfolio

Earnings visibility and stability

Attractive dividend payouts

Government infrastructure spending

With India’s railway sector poised for continued investment and modernization, IRFC remains a closely watched public sector stock among long-term infrastructure-focused investors.