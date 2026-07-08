ITDC Shares Rally 34% in Two Days, Hit Fresh 52-Week High on Tourism Growth Optimism

8 Jul 2026 , 07:10 PM
India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) is a Government of India enterprise established in 1966 to promote tourism, hospitality, and travel services across the country. The company operates the iconic Ashok Group of Hotels and offers a wide range of services, including hotel management, travel and tour operations, duty-free retail, event management, consultancy, and hospitality training. Backed by the Government of India as its majority shareholder, ITDC plays a key role in developing India’s tourism infrastructure and is well-positioned to benefit from the country’s growing domestic and international travel demand.
Reason for 52-Week High
52-Week High: ₹787.55
52-Week Low: ₹368.00
ITDC shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹787.55 because investors turned positive on the company’s long-term growth opportunity from India’s expanding tourism and hospitality sector. The stock also saw a sharp spike in trading volumes, showing strong buying interest after the company highlighted several policy and sectoral tailwinds.
ITDC has delivered a strong rally across all major timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 and reflecting rising investor optimism around India’s tourism and hospitality sector.
Over the past one week, ITDC gained 19.42%, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.52%.
In the last one month, the stock rose 16.54%, compared with a 3.28% gain in the benchmark index.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, ITDC has advanced 15.13%, even as the Nifty 50 fell 8.66%.
Over the past one year, the stock has returned 13.47%, versus a 6.43% decline in the Nifty 50.
During the last three years, ITDC has delivered 110.64% returns, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 23.54% gain.
Over the past five years, the stock has gained 75.16%, compared with 51.85% for the Nifty 50.
The stock recorded healthy trading interest, with around 327.58 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of about ₹2,434.71 crore. ITDC currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹5,994 crore.
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