Jaypee Infratech reports 15-fold surge in Q3 net profit

Jaypee Infratech announced a 15-fold jump in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. The company reported a net profit of ₹1,365.90 Crore, on the back of exceptional gain of ₹514.50 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported net profit of ₹92 Crore in Q3FY24.

The company said that the revenue from operations witnessed a sixfold jump at ₹1,317.20 Crore versus ₹218.60 Crore in the previous quarter under review.

The company’s operating EBITDA, witnessed about 9 fold growth to ₹852.20 Crore compared to ₹97.30 Crore. The EBITDA margin witnessed an expansion to 64.70% against 44.50% in the previous fiscal.

In June last year, Mumbai-based Suraksha Group took control of Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) by forming a three-member board. The company has also appointed Sudhir V Valia as a non-executive director on the JIL board.

The takeover followed the insolvency appellate tribunal, NCLAT’s decision on May 24 last year, upholding Suraksha group’s bid for acquisition of JIL. The tribunal has ordered Suraksha Group to pay an additional ₹1,334 Crore to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) as compensation to farmers.

