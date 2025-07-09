JSW Steel’s crude steel output up 14% y-o-y to 7.26 MT

JSW Steel Ltd posted a 14% year-on-year increase in its consolidated crude steel production at 7.26 Million Tonnes for the quarter ended June 2025.

The company said that its Indian operations contributed 7.02 Million Tonnes. This represents a 15% year-on-year increase against the previous corresponding quarter. However, production slipped 5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. This was mainly owing to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces.

JSW Steel informed the bourses and shareholders that all furnaces have started operations and are running at optimal levels. Capacity utilisation at its Indian facilities was reported at 87% for the quarter. The company said that the temporary decline in output was on account of estimation and part of its planned maintenance strategy.

JSW Steel reported about a 14% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,501 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter, it reported a consolidated net profit at ₹1,322 Crore.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter slipped as much as 3% on a year-on-year basis at ₹44,819 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted revenue from operations of ₹46,269 Crore.

At around 9.31 AM, JSW Steel was trading 0.76% lower at ₹1,037.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,045 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,052, and ₹1,036.90, respectively.

