iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Steel’s crude steel output up 14% y-o-y to 7.26 MT

9 Jul 2025 , 12:39 PM

JSW Steel Ltd posted a 14% year-on-year increase in its consolidated crude steel production at 7.26 Million Tonnes for the quarter ended June 2025. 

The company said that its Indian operations contributed 7.02 Million Tonnes. This represents a 15% year-on-year increase against the previous corresponding quarter. However, production slipped 5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. This was mainly owing to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces. 

JSW Steel informed the bourses and shareholders that all furnaces have started operations and are running at optimal levels. Capacity utilisation at its Indian facilities was reported at 87% for the quarter. The company said that the temporary decline in output was on account of estimation and part of its planned maintenance strategy.

JSW Steel reported about a 14% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,501 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter, it reported a consolidated net profit at ₹1,322 Crore.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter slipped as much as 3% on a year-on-year basis at ₹44,819 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted revenue from operations of ₹46,269 Crore.

At around 9.31 AM, JSW Steel was trading 0.76% lower at ₹1,037.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,045 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,052, and ₹1,036.90, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • JSW Steel
  • JSW Steel news
  • JSW Steel Q1
  • jsw steel share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Technologies Partners with Emerson to Fast-Track Testing for Next-Gen Vehicles

Tata Technologies Partners with Emerson to Fast-Track Testing for Next-Gen Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:20 PM
Bajel Projects Plans ₹170 Crore Expansion to Boost Galvanising Capacity by FY27

Bajel Projects Plans ₹170 Crore Expansion to Boost Galvanising Capacity by FY27

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|10:00 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 9th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|09:16 AM
Indian indices may open negative on July 09, 2025

Indian indices may open negative on July 09, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|09:03 AM
Titan’s Q1 Revenue Gets Boost from Watches and Fragrances Amid Jewellery Volatility

Titan’s Q1 Revenue Gets Boost from Watches and Fragrances Amid Jewellery Volatility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|04:33 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.