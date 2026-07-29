Kalyan Jewellers Shines at 52-Week High Amid Strong Demand and Expansion Momentum

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited is a leading Indian multinational jewellery retailer founded by T.S. Kalyanaraman with headquarters in Thrissur, Kerala. Known for trust, transparency, and a hyperlocal business model, it operates over 500 showrooms across India, the Middle East, and the United States.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹634.70

52-Week Low: ₹327.05

Kalyan Jewellers’ shares climbed to a fresh 52-week high of ₹634.20 as investors responded positively to the company’s strong Q1 FY27 business update, reflecting robust demand, rapid retail expansion, improving operational efficiency, and an optimistic long-term growth outlook.

Key reasons behind the rally

Strong Q1 business performance boosted investor confidence

The company reported 38% YoY growth in consolidated revenue, driven by robust demand across both domestic and international markets. India operations grew over 38%, supported by 28% same-store sales growth (SSSG) despite the impact of the Adhik Maas period, highlighting resilient consumer demand.

Rapid showroom expansion and strong digital growth

During Q1 FY27, Kalyan Jewellers expanded its footprint by opening 12 Kalyan showrooms and 5 Candere showrooms. Its digital jewellery platform Candere recorded an impressive 112% revenue growth, reinforcing confidence in the company’s omnichannel growth strategy.

Successful gold recycling initiative improved business efficiency

The company’s ‘Shine with India’ gold recirculation campaign significantly increased the share of recycled gold to over 46% of revenue during Q1, exceeding 55% in June. Higher recycled gold usage reduces dependence on imported gold, improves working capital efficiency, and helps mitigate volatility in gold procurement costs.

Long-term growth strategy remained intact

Management reiterated plans to open around 150 new showrooms across Kalyan, Candere, and its regional brands during FY27. The company has also substantially reduced its non-Gold Metal Loan (non-GML) debt from ₹1,300 crore to ₹300 crore over the last three years, while Candere turned PAT-positive in the second half of FY26, strengthening confidence in future profitability.

Positive brokerage outlook and institutional buying supported the rally

ICICI Securities maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹670, citing resilient jewellery demand, industry formalisation, and strong execution. The brokerage also raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates. Meanwhile, Axis Securities highlighted strong institutional demand, successful absorption of a large block deal, and short covering, which further accelerated the stock’s upward momentum.

Stock Performance Context

Kalyan Jewellers has significantly outperformed the NIFTY 200 across all major timeframes, reflecting strong investor confidence supported by robust business growth and positive earnings expectations.

Over the past one week , the stock gained 5.80% , outperforming the NIFTY 200 , which rose 0.94% .

In the last one month , Kalyan Jewellers surged 66.90% , compared with a 1.48% gain in the benchmark index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has advanced 30.25% , while the NIFTY 200 has declined 3.68% .

Over the past one year , the stock has delivered a 4.34% return, outperforming the benchmark’s 1.14% gain.

Kalyan Jewellers has generated exceptional long-term wealth, rising 259.86% over the last three years and 788.87% over the past five years, compared with 35.02% and 67.23%, respectively, for the NIFTY 200.

Trading activity remained strong, with approximately 441.61 lakh shares changing hands, translating into a traded value of around ₹2,752.33 crore. Kalyan Jewellers currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹65,129.76 crore.