Kaynes Technology Shares Surge 13% as Company Plans Semiconductor Supply Chain Expansion Under ISM 2.0

Kaynes Technology shares rallied over 13% on Wednesday after investors reacted positively to the company’s plans to expand its presence across India’s semiconductor ecosystem. The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company is reportedly exploring joint ventures with global technology partners for wafer fabrication, semiconductor materials, and equipment manufacturing under the government’s India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0).

The stock witnessed strong buying interest during the trading session, reflecting investor optimism around Kaynes Technology’s long-term semiconductor growth strategy.

Kaynes Technology Share Price Performance Today

Kaynes Technology shares recorded a sharp rally on the NSE.

Previous Close: ₹3,227.70

₹3,227.70 Opening Price: ₹3,271.00

₹3,271.00 Day’s High: ₹3,685.00

₹3,685.00 Day’s Low: ₹3,270.20

₹3,270.20 Current Market Price: ₹3,665.10

₹3,665.10 Intraday Gain: 13.54%

13.54% Updated: 1:15 PM on NSE

The strong movement came after reports highlighted the company’s plans to move beyond semiconductor packaging and build capabilities across the chip manufacturing value chain.

Kaynes Technology’s Semiconductor Expansion Strategy

Kaynes Technology is looking to expand its semiconductor footprint through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with global players.

The company’s semiconductor subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon, is reportedly in advanced discussions for collaborations in:

Semiconductor fabrication.

Wafer manufacturing.

Specialised semiconductor materials.

Chip manufacturing equipment.

Instead of independently developing complex fabrication technology, the company is adopting a partnership-driven approach to gain access to global expertise and accelerate ecosystem development.

Focus on India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

Kaynes Semicon plans to submit project applications under the government’s ₹1.28 lakh crore India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0) initiative.

The company is expected to apply after the official application window opens, with submissions targeted around mid-August 2026.

ISM 2.0 aims to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem by encouraging:

Domestic chip manufacturing.

Semiconductor material production.

Manufacturing equipment development.

Supply chain localisation.

The initiative is expected to benefit companies involved in building India’s semiconductor infrastructure.

Sanand OSAT Plant Provides Strong Foundation

Kaynes Technology has already established its semiconductor manufacturing base through its ₹3,307 crore OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

The plant marks the company’s transition from traditional electronics manufacturing into semiconductor operations.

The facility provides Kaynes with capabilities in:

Semiconductor packaging.

Testing solutions.

Advanced electronics manufacturing.

The company now aims to move further upstream by participating in additional stages of semiconductor production.

Strong Financial Performance and Order Visibility

Kaynes Technology has reported strong business growth, supported by its electronics manufacturing operations.

Financial Highlights

FY26 Revenue from Operations: ₹3,626.35 crore.

₹3,626.35 crore. Revenue Growth: 33.24% YoY.

33.24% YoY. Order Book: More than ₹8,000 crore as of March 31, 2026.

The strong order pipeline provides revenue visibility and supports the company’s expansion plans.

India’s Semiconductor Push Supports Growth Outlook

India has been accelerating efforts to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem amid global supply chain diversification.

The semiconductor sector is gaining importance due to:

Rising electronics consumption.

Demand for local manufacturing.

Global companies seeking alternative supply chains.

Government incentives for chip manufacturing.

Gujarat has emerged as a major semiconductor hub, with developing clusters around Sanand and Dholera.

Kaynes Technology’s existing semiconductor presence positions it among companies seeking to benefit from this structural growth opportunity.

Growth Drivers for Kaynes Technology

1. Expansion Into Higher-Value Semiconductor Segments

Moving from OSAT operations toward semiconductor materials and fabrication-related activities could improve long-term growth opportunities and profitability.

2. Government Incentives

Support under ISM 2.0 could help reduce investment challenges associated with semiconductor manufacturing projects.

3. Global Partnerships

Joint ventures with experienced semiconductor companies could provide access to advanced technology and industry expertise.

4. Strong Electronics Manufacturing Base

Kaynes’ existing EMS capabilities, customer relationships, and order pipeline provide a foundation for semiconductor expansion.

Risks Investors Should Monitor

Despite the positive outlook, investors need to track several challenges:

Semiconductor manufacturing requires significant capital investment.

Technology partnerships and execution remain critical.

Government approval and subsidy timelines could impact project schedules.

Semiconductor projects typically involve long validation cycles before reaching commercial-scale production.

Expansion into upstream semiconductor businesses may increase financial and operational complexity.

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