KPIT Technologies Crashes 16% to 52-Week Low After Weak FY27 Outlook; Here's Why the Stock Is Under Pressure

KPIT Technologies Ltd. is a Pune-based global technology company specializing in automotive software, embedded engineering, and mobility solutions. Founded in 1990, the company partners with leading global automobile manufacturers to develop software-defined vehicles (SDVs), autonomous driving technologies, electric mobility, and connected vehicle platforms. With a workforce of over 13,000 professionals and engineering centres across India, Europe, the US, Japan, and Thailand, KPIT is a key player in enabling next-generation smart, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

Reason for 52-Week Low

52-Week High: ₹1,328.00 | 52-Week Low: ₹555.50

KPIT Technologies touched a fresh 52-week low after the company issued a weaker-than-expected business update for Q1 FY27, triggering a sharp sell-off as investors reassessed its near-term growth outlook. The decline was driven by multiple fundamental concerns rather than a single event.

1. Company Issued a Profit Warning for Q1 FY27

The biggest trigger was KPIT’s announcement that Q1 FY27 revenues are expected to decline around 1% year-on-year (USD terms), primarily due to an unexpected slowdown in business from major European automotive customers during the final weeks of the quarter.

Management also warned that EBITDA margins and net profit margins would decline sequentially, as the company had limited scope to reduce costs over such a short period. The weaker-than-expected guidance significantly hurt investor confidence.

2. European Automakers Reduced Technology Spending

KPIT derives a significant portion of its revenue from European automobile manufacturers. Following profit warnings and weaker business outlooks from several European OEMs, clients reduced discretionary spending on software engineering and digital transformation projects.

Brokerage estimates suggest that BMW and Volkswagen, two of KPIT’s important customers, have slowed project spending, directly impacting the company’s revenue visibility.

3. Weak Outlook Extended Beyond Q1

Investors were further disappointed after management indicated that Q2 FY27 revenues are likely to remain at similar levels as Q1, suggesting that the slowdown is not limited to a single quarter.

The company now expects H1 FY27 to remain weak, with meaningful recovery likely only in the second half of the financial year, particularly in Q4 FY27.

4. Brokerage Downgrades and Earnings Estimate Cuts

JPMorgan downgraded the stock after reducing its revenue, EBITDA margin, and earnings estimates for FY27-FY29. The brokerage also lowered its valuation multiple, citing weaker spending by European OEMs and the possibility of FY27 becoming the second consecutive year of organic revenue decline. These estimate revisions accelerated institutional selling in the stock.

5. Large Block Deal Added Selling Pressure

The stock also witnessed significant block deal activity, with around 62.6 lakh shares (approximately 2.24% equity) changing hands during the session. The large institutional transaction added to supply in the market and intensified the decline.

6. Auto Technology Sector Facing Near-Term Headwinds

Although long-term demand for software-defined vehicles, electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and connected mobility remains intact, global automobile manufacturers are currently focusing on cost optimisation amid slowing vehicle demand and margin pressures. This has resulted in delayed project approvals and lower outsourcing spends, negatively affecting engineering service providers like KPIT Technologies.

Stock Performance Context

KPIT Technologies has significantly underperformed both the Nifty 200 and the broader IT sector across most timeframes, reflecting investor concerns over weaker guidance, slowing spending by European automotive clients, and near-term earnings pressure.

Over the past one week, KPIT Technologies plunged 23.78%, while the Nifty 200 was almost flat, declining just 0.07%.

In the last one month, the stock has fallen 28.64%, compared to a 2.59% gain in the Nifty 200, highlighting the sharp deterioration in investor sentiment.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, KPIT Technologies has declined 51.77%, sharply underperforming the benchmark index, which is down 4.68%.

Over the past one year, the stock has lost 55.02%, whereas the Nifty 200 slipped only 2.67%, reflecting company-specific challenges rather than broader market weakness.

During the last three years, KPIT Technologies has fallen 48.52%, while the Nifty 200 has generated a 37.36% return, marking a significant divergence in performance.

Despite the recent correction, the stock has still delivered a 113.67% return over the past five years, outperforming the Nifty 200’s 67.06% gain, highlighting the strong long-term wealth creation before the current downturn.

The stock witnessed heavy trading activity, with around 260.86 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of approximately ₹1,483.79 crore, indicating intense selling pressure following the company’s weaker-than-expected Q1 FY27 business update.

Despite the correction, KPIT Technologies continues to command a market capitalisation of around ₹15,379 crore, remaining one of India’s leading automotive software and mobility technology companies.