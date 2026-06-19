Nifty IT Crashes Over 6% as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Slide After Accenture's Weak FY27 Outlook

The Nifty IT index plunged more than 6% on June 19, emerging as the worst-performing sectoral index of the day, after global IT consulting giant Accenture lowered its revenue growth guidance for FY27. The sharp correction triggered a broad-based sell-off across Indian technology stocks, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Mphasis witnessing significant declines.

The sell-off came despite Accenture reporting healthy quarterly results, highlighting how investors are increasingly focused on future growth visibility rather than past performance.

Why Did IT Stocks Fall Today?

The primary trigger was Accenture’s decision to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth forecast.

The company revised its expected revenue growth range to 3%-4%, compared with its earlier guidance of 3%-5%.

Although the revision appears modest, investors interpreted it as a sign that enterprise technology spending remains under pressure globally.

As one of the world’s largest consulting and digital transformation companies, Accenture is widely viewed as a bellwether for global IT demand. Its guidance often influences sentiment toward Indian IT companies because many of them serve the same multinational clients.

Nifty IT Witnesses Sharp Sell-Off

The weaker outlook triggered heavy selling across the sector.

IT Stocks Performance

Company Intraday Loss Infosys -8% Mphasis -6.6% TCS -6.3% Tech Mahindra -6.3% LTIMindtree -5.7% HCL Technologies -5.6% Persistent Systems -6.0% Coforge -5.4%

The broad-based nature of the decline indicates that investors are concerned about industry-wide demand trends rather than company-specific issues.

How the West Asia Crisis Is Affecting IT Spending

Accenture attributed part of its cautious outlook to disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to the company, the crisis is expected to result in an estimated $100 million revenue impact on its consulting business.

The uncertainty has affected enterprise decision-making, leading to delays in large consulting engagements and technology transformation projects.

Businesses across industries are becoming more cautious about committing capital to discretionary technology initiatives amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Why Accenture’s Guidance Matters for Indian IT Companies

Indian IT firms generate a significant portion of their revenues from North America and Europe, serving many of the same global enterprises that also work with Accenture.

These companies depend heavily on spending related to:

Digital transformation

Cloud migration

Consulting projects

Technology modernization

Enterprise software implementation

When Accenture signals slower growth, investors often assume similar challenges could affect Indian IT service providers.

This is why the guidance cut sparked an immediate negative reaction across the sector.

Infosys and TCS Among the Hardest Hit

Infosys and TCS led the decline among large-cap IT companies.

Infosys fell nearly 8%, while TCS dropped more than 6%.

Both companies have significant exposure to discretionary technology spending and large transformation projects, making them particularly vulnerable to delays in client decision-making.

The sharp decline also reflects concerns about slower revenue growth and weaker near-term earnings visibility.

ADR Weakness Signaled Early Trouble

Before Indian markets opened, investor sentiment had already weakened.

American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro traded sharply lower on Nasdaq following Accenture’s earnings announcement.

The ADR weakness served as an early indication that Indian IT stocks could face pressure when domestic markets opened.

Accenture’s Q3 Results Were Actually Strong

Interestingly, the market reaction was driven more by guidance than by operational performance.

Accenture reported:

Revenue of $18.7 billion , up 6% year-on-year

, up 6% year-on-year Operating profit of $3.18 billion

Operating margin expansion to 17%

Strong free cash flow outlook

Robust client activity with 100 bookings exceeding $100 million during calendar year 2026

The company also highlighted continued demand for large-scale digital transformation initiatives and artificial intelligence projects.

AI Demand Remains a Bright Spot

Accenture noted growing demand for:

Artificial intelligence

Data analytics

Cloud services

Cybersecurity

Enterprise automation

CEO Julie Sweet stated that the company continues to see increasing adoption of large-scale AI transformation programmes.

This suggests that while overall technology spending remains cautious, companies continue to invest in areas that improve productivity and competitiveness.

What Analysts Are Saying

HSBC

Analysts believe Indian IT companies currently lack significant near-term growth catalysts.

However, they noted that sector valuations are approaching historically attractive levels.

CLSA

The brokerage said Accenture’s revenue performance was largely in line with expectations.

However, weaker order bookings and slower large deal activity remain areas of concern.

Nomura

Analysts at Nomura expect the impact of geopolitical disruptions to continue into the coming quarter, making the timing of a demand recovery uncertain.

Key Challenges Facing the IT Sector

Slower Revenue Growth

Clients are taking longer to approve technology budgets and initiate large projects.

Extended Sales Cycles

Enterprise customers are demanding more scrutiny and stronger return-on-investment justification before committing to new spending.

Pricing Pressure

The increasing adoption of AI-driven productivity tools is forcing technology service providers to demonstrate greater value while managing costs.

Long-Term Growth Drivers Remain Intact

Despite the near-term concerns, the long-term outlook for Indian IT remains supported by several structural growth themes:

Artificial intelligence adoption

Cloud migration

Cybersecurity investments

Digital transformation

Data modernization

Outsourcing demand

These trends continue to provide a strong foundation for future growth once macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties ease.

Bottom Line

The sharp fall in Nifty IT and major technology stocks was triggered by Accenture’s lower FY27 revenue growth guidance, which reinforced concerns that global enterprises remain cautious about discretionary technology spending. While Accenture delivered solid quarterly results and highlighted growing AI demand, investors focused on the weaker outlook and the impact of geopolitical disruptions on consulting activity.

For Indian IT companies such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Mphasis, the sell-off reflects worries about near-term growth visibility rather than a deterioration in the industry’s long-term fundamentals. The sector’s structural growth drivers remain intact, but investors are likely to remain cautious until there are clearer signs of a recovery in enterprise technology spending.