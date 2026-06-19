Nifty IT Crashes Over 6% as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Slide After Accenture's Weak FY27 Outlook

19 Jun 2026 , 12:19 PM
The Nifty IT index plunged more than 6% on June 19, emerging as the worst-performing sectoral index of the day, after global IT consulting giant Accenture lowered its revenue growth guidance for FY27. The sharp correction triggered a broad-based sell-off across Indian technology stocks, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Mphasis witnessing significant declines.
The sell-off came despite Accenture reporting healthy quarterly results, highlighting how investors are increasingly focused on future growth visibility rather than past performance.
The primary trigger was Accenture’s decision to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth forecast.
The company revised its expected revenue growth range to 3%-4%, compared with its earlier guidance of 3%-5%.
Although the revision appears modest, investors interpreted it as a sign that enterprise technology spending remains under pressure globally.
As one of the world’s largest consulting and digital transformation companies, Accenture is widely viewed as a bellwether for global IT demand. Its guidance often influences sentiment toward Indian IT companies because many of them serve the same multinational clients.
The weaker outlook triggered heavy selling across the sector.
|Company
|Intraday Loss
|Infosys
|-8%
|Mphasis
|-6.6%
|TCS
|-6.3%
|Tech Mahindra
|-6.3%
|LTIMindtree
|-5.7%
|HCL Technologies
|-5.6%
|Persistent Systems
|-6.0%
|Coforge
|-5.4%
The broad-based nature of the decline indicates that investors are concerned about industry-wide demand trends rather than company-specific issues.
Accenture attributed part of its cautious outlook to disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.
According to the company, the crisis is expected to result in an estimated $100 million revenue impact on its consulting business.
The uncertainty has affected enterprise decision-making, leading to delays in large consulting engagements and technology transformation projects.
Businesses across industries are becoming more cautious about committing capital to discretionary technology initiatives amid geopolitical uncertainty.
Indian IT firms generate a significant portion of their revenues from North America and Europe, serving many of the same global enterprises that also work with Accenture.
These companies depend heavily on spending related to:
When Accenture signals slower growth, investors often assume similar challenges could affect Indian IT service providers.
This is why the guidance cut sparked an immediate negative reaction across the sector.
Infosys and TCS led the decline among large-cap IT companies.
Infosys fell nearly 8%, while TCS dropped more than 6%.
Both companies have significant exposure to discretionary technology spending and large transformation projects, making them particularly vulnerable to delays in client decision-making.
The sharp decline also reflects concerns about slower revenue growth and weaker near-term earnings visibility.
Before Indian markets opened, investor sentiment had already weakened.
American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro traded sharply lower on Nasdaq following Accenture’s earnings announcement.
The ADR weakness served as an early indication that Indian IT stocks could face pressure when domestic markets opened.
Interestingly, the market reaction was driven more by guidance than by operational performance.
Accenture reported:
The company also highlighted continued demand for large-scale digital transformation initiatives and artificial intelligence projects.
Accenture noted growing demand for:
CEO Julie Sweet stated that the company continues to see increasing adoption of large-scale AI transformation programmes.
This suggests that while overall technology spending remains cautious, companies continue to invest in areas that improve productivity and competitiveness.
Analysts believe Indian IT companies currently lack significant near-term growth catalysts.
However, they noted that sector valuations are approaching historically attractive levels.
The brokerage said Accenture’s revenue performance was largely in line with expectations.
However, weaker order bookings and slower large deal activity remain areas of concern.
Analysts at Nomura expect the impact of geopolitical disruptions to continue into the coming quarter, making the timing of a demand recovery uncertain.
Clients are taking longer to approve technology budgets and initiate large projects.
Enterprise customers are demanding more scrutiny and stronger return-on-investment justification before committing to new spending.
The increasing adoption of AI-driven productivity tools is forcing technology service providers to demonstrate greater value while managing costs.
Despite the near-term concerns, the long-term outlook for Indian IT remains supported by several structural growth themes:
These trends continue to provide a strong foundation for future growth once macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties ease.
The sharp fall in Nifty IT and major technology stocks was triggered by Accenture’s lower FY27 revenue growth guidance, which reinforced concerns that global enterprises remain cautious about discretionary technology spending. While Accenture delivered solid quarterly results and highlighted growing AI demand, investors focused on the weaker outlook and the impact of geopolitical disruptions on consulting activity.
For Indian IT companies such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Mphasis, the sell-off reflects worries about near-term growth visibility rather than a deterioration in the industry’s long-term fundamentals. The sector’s structural growth drivers remain intact, but investors are likely to remain cautious until there are clearer signs of a recovery in enterprise technology spending.
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