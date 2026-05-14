Nifty IT Falls Nearly 40% From Peak As OpenAI-Led AI Disruption Triggers Selloff In TCS, Infosys Shares

Indian IT stocks remained under heavy selling pressure for the fourth consecutive trading session as concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The sharp decline in the sector comes after OpenAI announced a major AI deployment initiative backed by more than USD 4 billion, raising fears that traditional IT outsourcing models may face structural disruption.

The correction has dragged the Nifty IT index sharply lower, with major companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra witnessing steep declines over the past month.

Nifty IT Slides 11% In 30 Days

The Nifty IT index has declined 11.44% over the last 30 days amid rising concerns over slowing global demand, weak discretionary spending, and increasing AI-led competition. The index had already fallen 3.7% on Tuesday to its lowest level since May 2023 following OpenAI’s announcement. On Wednesday, the index extended losses further by more than 1%, even as broader benchmark indices recovered from recent declines.

The latest correction has pushed Nifty IT nearly 39% below its December 2024 peak, reflecting significant derating across the sector.

Infosys Share, TCS Share Among Major Losers

Major IT stocks have witnessed sharp declines in the last one month:

Infosys share price declined 14.45%

TCS share price fell 10.33%

HCL Tech shares plunged 22.60%

Wipro shares declined 7.54%

Tech Mahindra shares fell 7.22%

Among Wednesday’s session losers were Coforge, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and TCS, while Mphasis was the only Nifty IT constituent to close marginally higher.

Why Indian IT Stocks Are Falling

Analysts believe investor concerns intensified after OpenAI announced plans to build a deployment-focused business capable of directly embedding AI engineers within enterprises.

OpenAI stated that its “forward deployed engineers” will work closely with organisations to redesign workflows, infrastructure, and operational systems around AI adoption.

Experts fear this model could bypass traditional Indian IT service providers in high-value consulting, deployment, and transformation projects.

The market is increasingly worried that AI-native firms may automate large portions of software implementation and enterprise consulting more efficiently, creating pricing pressure and margin compression for Indian IT companies.

Analysts Warn Of Structural Shift In IT Business Models

Industry experts believe AI-native firms could significantly reshape how enterprises manage operations, customer engagement, software development, and decision-making by embedding intelligence directly into core business execution rather than functioning as standalone tools.

IT sector margins

Deal structures

Consulting revenue opportunities

However, it is to be noted that Indian IT companies still possess strong advantages in:

Long-standing global client relationships

Domain expertise

Regulated industry experience

Legacy technology modernisation

Indian IT firms will need to aggressively invest in proprietary AI capabilities and process transformation tools to remain competitive.

Experts also warn that OpenAI’s expansion into workflow redesign threatens the traditional billable-hour model followed by large IT service firms. OpenAI’s acquisition of consulting firm Tomoro and its increasing focus on organisational transformation as key structural threats to the outsourcing industry.

AI May Restructure India IT Sector, Not Eliminate It

Despite near-term concerns, analysts believe AI is unlikely to completely replace Indian IT companies. Instead, it may fundamentally restructure the sector.

Key expected industry changes include:

Compression in headcount-driven margins

Decline in commoditised managed services

Greater focus on AI integration and automation

Shift toward high-value consulting and transformation services

Market experts believe companies that adapt quickly to AI-led changes may continue to command premium valuations, while slower adopters could face prolonged pressure on growth and profitability.

Global Macros, Weak Demand Add To Pressure

Apart from AI disruption fears, weak global macroeconomic conditions are also weighing heavily on the India IT sector.

A recent report by HSBC noted that:

FY27 outlooks from leading Indian IT firms fell short of expectations

Rising global AI spending could crowd out traditional IT services budgets

Uncertainty around US interest rates remains a key concern

India’s IT industry, valued at nearly USD 315 billion (around ₹26.3 lakh crore), derives approximately 57% of its revenue from the US market, making the sector highly vulnerable to global economic slowdowns and changing technology spending trends.

Stock Market Outlook For IT Sector

The recent selloff in IT shares reflects growing investor cautioness around the future earnings trajectory of India’s technology sector. While AI-driven disruption remains a near-term concern, analysts believe the long-term outlook will depend on how effectively companies transition from traditional outsourcing models to AI-led digital transformation businesses.

Investors are expected to closely monitor:

AI investment strategies

Enterprise deal wins

Margin trends

Global tech spending recovery

US economic conditions

for further direction in Nifty IT and major IT stocks.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.