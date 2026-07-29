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Paradeep Phosphates Shares Jump 11% on Strong Q1 Results

29 Jul 2026 , 11:56 AM

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) shares surged nearly 11% in intraday trade on Tuesday after the fertilizer manufacturer reported a robust set of Q1 FY27 results, driven by strong revenue growth, higher profitability, and a strategic expansion announcement.

As of 11:50 AM on the NSE, Paradeep Phosphates shares were trading at ₹154.45, up 11% from the previous close of ₹139.21. The stock opened at ₹144.80, touched an intraday high of ₹159.50, and a low of ₹142.31, making it one of the top gainers of the session.

Paradeep Phosphates Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 36%

Paradeep Phosphates reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹6,124.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, registering a robust 36% year-on-year growth compared with ₹4,503.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, revenue also improved significantly from ₹4,702 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter, reflecting healthy demand across its fertilizer portfolio and continued operational momentum.

Net Profit Climbs 24% YoY, More Than Doubles Sequentially

The company posted a consolidated net profit (PAT) of ₹392.5 crore, marking a 24% year-on-year increase from ₹317 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sequentially, profitability witnessed an even stronger recovery, with PAT more than doubling from ₹155.6 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The sharp improvement highlights the benefits of improved operational efficiencies and continued synergies following the integration of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCFL).

EBITDA Growth Remains Strong Despite Margin Pressure

Paradeep Phosphates reported an EBITDA of ₹720 crore, up 24% from ₹581 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 11.8% from 12.9% a year earlier, indicating that rising input costs and changing product mix exerted some pressure on margins despite strong topline growth.

Board Approves ₹250 Crore Aluminium Fluoride Plant

In a significant strategic move, the company’s board approved an investment of ₹250 crore to establish an Aluminium Fluoride (AlF₃) manufacturing plant at its Paradeep complex.

The proposed facility will have an annual production capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes (MTPA) and is expected to strengthen the company’s product portfolio while supporting long-term earnings growth through greater value addition.

Backward Integration to Drive Future Growth

Paradeep Phosphates continues to strengthen its backward integration strategy, with the phosphoric acid project expected to be commissioned by September 2026.

The project is expected to reduce dependence on imported raw materials, improve cost efficiency, and provide greater protection against global commodity price volatility.

Fertilizer Sector Continues to Benefit from Favorable Tailwinds

The Indian fertilizer industry remains supported by favorable macroeconomic and sector-specific factors.

Healthy monsoon conditions, government initiatives promoting balanced nutrient usage, and relatively stable international prices of key raw materials such as ammonia and sulfur continue to create a supportive operating environment for fertilizer manufacturers.

Companies with stronger backward integration are expected to be better positioned to protect margins in a volatile global commodity environment.

Investors Cheer Strong Operational Momentum

The market reacted positively to the company’s strong earnings, healthy sequential profit recovery, and expansion plans.

Analysts believe Paradeep Phosphates is well-positioned to benefit from operational synergies, capacity expansion, and improving industry fundamentals. The proposed Aluminium Fluoride plant and the upcoming phosphoric acid project could further strengthen the company’s long-term growth profile.

Key Risks to Monitor

Despite the strong quarterly performance, investors will continue to monitor several factors that could influence future earnings.

A sharp increase in imported raw material prices could pressure operating margins. Additionally, the proposed Performance Stock Option Plan (PSOP) 2026 may raise concerns regarding potential equity dilution. The timely execution of the Aluminium Fluoride plant and phosphoric acid project will also remain key monitorables.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #Agrochemicals
  • #AluminiumFluoride
  • #BusinessNews
  • #FertilizerStocks
  • #MarketNews
  • #ParadeepPhosphates
  • #ParadeepPhosphatesSharePrice
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