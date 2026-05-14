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Polycab Shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹9,239.00, driven by strong Q4 results and positive outlook.

14 May 2026 , 07:12 PM

Polycab India Limited is India’s leading wires and cables manufacturer and a fast-growing player in the Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a wide range of products including wires & cables, switches, lighting, fans, switchgear, solar products, and electrical accessories. Polycab has a strong distribution network across India and exports to over 70 countries, focusing on innovation, energy efficiency, and customer-centric growth.

Reason for 52-weeks High

Polycab India shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹9,239.00, supported by strong investor confidence following the company’s record-breaking Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.

  • Record Q4 FY26 Revenue Performance
    Polycab reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of     ₹8,864 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a strong 26.9% YoY growth compared to ₹6,986 crore in the year-ago quarter.
  • Strong Growth in Core Wires & Cables Business
    The company’s wires and cables segment, which contributes nearly 87% of total revenue, delivered around 30% YoY growth driven by healthy domestic demand, institutional orders, and retail expansion.
  • Market Share Gains
    Polycab increased its market share in the organised wires and cables industry to nearly 30–31%, up from around 26–27% in FY25, strengthening its leadership position in the sector.
  • FMEG Segment Delivered Exceptional Growth
    The Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) business surged 47% YoY, with the solar products category emerging as the fastest-growing vertical and becoming the largest contributor within the segment.
  • Strong Profitability and Shareholder Returns
    The company announced a record dividend of ₹47 per share, while FY26 PAT rose 32.3% YoY to ₹2,672 crore, reflecting strong operational execution and financial strength.
  • Positive Outlook Under ‘Project Spring’
    Investors remained optimistic about Polycab’s long-term growth strategy under Project Spring, supported by aggressive capex plans, capacity expansion, automation, and infrastructure-driven demand.
  • Infrastructure and Power Sector Tailwinds
    Continued government spending on housing, electrification, transmission, and renewable energy projects supported strong demand visibility for cables, wires, and solar products.
  • Sustained Buying Momentum
    Positive technical indicators, strong institutional participation, and continued momentum buying helped the stock extend its post-results rally and touch a fresh 52-week high on 14 May 2026.

Stock Performance Context

Polycab India shares have delivered a strong rally over the past year, significantly outperforming both the broader market and the NIFTY Midcap 50 index, supported by strong earnings growth, market share gains, and sustained momentum in the wires, cables, and FMEG businesses.

  • Polycab India shares gained 2.62% in the past week and surged 22.40% over the last one month, sharply outperforming the NIFTY Midcap 50, which declined 1.48% in one week and gained 6.32% in one month.
  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 20.41%, compared to the benchmark’s marginal gain of 0.09%, reflecting strong investor confidence after robust Q4 earnings.
  • Over the past one year, Polycab India shares have rallied 54.47%, significantly outperforming the NIFTY Midcap 50’s return of 9.52%.
  • The stock has delivered exceptional long-term returns of 172.62% over three years and an impressive 477.73% over five years, highlighting strong wealth creation and sustained business growth.

Trading activity remained healthy with volumes of around 3.60 lakh shares, while traded value stood at nearly ₹327 crore, indicating continued institutional and investor participation.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹1.39 lakh crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading electrical equipment and cables companies.

 


POLYCAB INDIA LTD Technical Chart

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #DividendStocks
  • #ElectricalSector
  • #InfrastructureGrowth
  • #MarketShareGrowth
  • #PolycabIndia
  • #PolycabShares
  • #ProjectSpring
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