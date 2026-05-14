Polycab Shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹9,239.00, driven by strong Q4 results and positive outlook.

14 May 2026 , 07:12 PM
Polycab India Limited is India’s leading wires and cables manufacturer and a fast-growing player in the Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a wide range of products including wires & cables, switches, lighting, fans, switchgear, solar products, and electrical accessories. Polycab has a strong distribution network across India and exports to over 70 countries, focusing on innovation, energy efficiency, and customer-centric growth.
Polycab India shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹9,239.00, supported by strong investor confidence following the company’s record-breaking Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.
Stock Performance Context
Polycab India shares have delivered a strong rally over the past year, significantly outperforming both the broader market and the NIFTY Midcap 50 index, supported by strong earnings growth, market share gains, and sustained momentum in the wires, cables, and FMEG businesses.
Trading activity remained healthy with volumes of around 3.60 lakh shares, while traded value stood at nearly ₹327 crore, indicating continued institutional and investor participation.
The company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹1.39 lakh crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading electrical equipment and cables companies.
POLYCAB INDIA LTD Technical Chart
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