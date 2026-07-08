Reliance Industries Shares Remain Under Pressure After SEBI Administrative Warning Over Alleged Insider Trading

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) remained under pressure on July 8, 2026, a day after the company disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had issued an administrative warning to its Company Secretary and Compliance Officer over an alleged insider trading case involving two employees and an immediate relative of an employee.

While the regulator’s communication does not impose any financial or operational restrictions on the company, the disclosure weighed on investor sentiment, leading to a decline in the stock during Wednesday’s trading session.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Reliance Industries shares traded lower during the session, reflecting cautious market sentiment following the regulatory disclosure.

Key price levels:

Previous Close: ₹1,308.40

₹1,308.40 Intraday High: ₹1,302.30

₹1,302.30 Intraday Low: ₹1,277.40

The stock remained below its previous closing price throughout the trading session.

Why Are Reliance Industries Shares Falling?

The weakness in Reliance Industries’ stock follows an exchange filing in which the company informed investors that it had received a communication from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) regarding an administrative warning issued by SEBI.

The warning relates to allegations that:

Two Reliance employees, and

One immediate relative of an employee,

traded in Reliance Industries shares while allegedly in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI).

What Did SEBI Find?

According to SEBI, the matter emerged from an investigation into trading activity in Reliance Industries shares between June 1, 2024, and August 30, 2024.

During the investigation, the regulator found that three connected persons, or an immediate relative of one of them, had allegedly traded in the company’s shares while possessing unpublished price-sensitive information.

The alleged trades took place in July 2024.

Individuals Named in the Investigation

SEBI’s observations identified the following individuals in connection with the alleged trades:

Harsh Jain

Kamini Jain

Hirai Umang Doshi

The investigation pertains to the conduct of these individuals and does not allege wrongdoing by Reliance Industries itself.

Reliance Industries’ Response

In its exchange filing, Reliance Industries stated that it will take the necessary steps to address the concerns raised by the market regulator.

The company also clarified that the communication received from SEBI is administrative and cautionary in nature and does not impose any financial penalty or operational restriction on the company.

SEBI Advises Stronger Compliance Measures

SEBI has advised Reliance Industries’ Compliance Officer to strengthen internal compliance mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The regulator also warned that any recurrence could result in action under the SEBI Act and the applicable insider trading regulations.

What Is Insider Trading?

Insider trading refers to buying or selling securities while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) that is not available to the general public.

It also includes:

Sharing confidential price-sensitive information with others.

Recommending the purchase or sale of securities based on such information.

To prevent misuse of confidential information, listed companies implement trading window closures, during which designated employees, directors and other insiders are prohibited from trading in the company’s shares.

These safeguards are intended to maintain market integrity and ensure that all investors have equal access to material information.