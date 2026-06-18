RR Kabel Hits 52-Week High, Surges 73% in a Year as Infrastructure and Data Centre Boom Drive Growth

18 Jun 2026 , 05:35 PM
R R Kabel Limited is a major Indian electrical equipment manufacturer and a flagship company of the RR Global conglomerate. It operates primarily in two segments: Wires & Cables, and Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG), holding a significant market share in the housing wire category.
52-Week High: ₹2,365.00
52-Week Low: ₹1,165.00
Strong brokerage upgrade: Motilal Oswal upgraded RR Kabel to Buy from Neutral, which boosted investor sentiment and lifted the stock to a fresh record high.
Sector tailwinds: The cables and wires industry is benefiting from infrastructure revival, power capex, renewable energy, railways, telecom, and data centre demand, all of which support long-term growth.
Better earnings outlook: Motilal Oswal raised its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 11%, expecting a 21% revenue CAGR between FY26 and FY28.
Strong Q4 FY26 performance: Net profit rose 30% YoY to ₹167.95 crore, while revenue from core operations increased 33% YoY to ₹2,964 crore, showing healthy business momentum.
Wires & cables drove growth: The core wires and cables business grew 36% YoY to ₹2,666 crore, reinforcing confidence in the company’s main revenue engine.
Margin improvement: EBITDA margin expanded to 8.9% in Q4 FY26 from 8.8% a year earlier, supported by stabilising raw material costs.
Heavy trading volumes: The stock saw strong buying interest, with volumes crossing 1.6 million shares across exchanges, indicating strong market participation.
Positive analyst view: Citi also maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹2,650, citing recovery in export demand as another key positive.
RR Kabel shares have delivered a strong performance across short- and medium-term periods, outperforming the broader Nifty 500 and reflecting strong investor interest around the cables and wires growth theme.
Over the past one week, the stock gained 8.07%, compared with a 4.94% rise in the Nifty 500.
In the last one month, RR Kabel surged 18.07%, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 3.32% gain.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has advanced 56.53%, while the Nifty 500 has declined 2.94%.
Over the past one year, RR Kabel has rallied 73.08%, outperforming the Nifty 500’s 1.23% gain by a wide margin.
Since its listing in September 2023, the stock does not yet have a meaningful 3-year or 5-year performance record, so those figures currently show 0.00%.
Trading activity remained healthy, with volumes of around 16.81 lakh shares and traded value of about ₹389.36 crore. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹26,013 crore, supported by strong demand for cables and wires, improving earnings outlook, and positive brokerage commentary.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.