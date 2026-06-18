RR Kabel Hits 52-Week High, Surges 73% in a Year as Infrastructure and Data Centre Boom Drive Growth

R R Kabel Limited is a major Indian electrical equipment manufacturer and a flagship company of the RR Global conglomerate. It operates primarily in two segments: Wires & Cables, and Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG), holding a significant market share in the housing wire category.

52-Week High: ₹2,365.00

52-Week Low: ₹1,165.00

Reason for 52-Week High

Strong brokerage upgrade: Motilal Oswal upgraded RR Kabel to Buy from Neutral, which boosted investor sentiment and lifted the stock to a fresh record high.

Sector tailwinds: The cables and wires industry is benefiting from infrastructure revival, power capex, renewable energy, railways, telecom, and data centre demand, all of which support long-term growth.

Better earnings outlook: Motilal Oswal raised its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 11%, expecting a 21% revenue CAGR between FY26 and FY28.

Strong Q4 FY26 performance: Net profit rose 30% YoY to ₹167.95 crore, while revenue from core operations increased 33% YoY to ₹2,964 crore, showing healthy business momentum.

Wires & cables drove growth: The core wires and cables business grew 36% YoY to ₹2,666 crore, reinforcing confidence in the company’s main revenue engine.

Margin improvement: EBITDA margin expanded to 8.9% in Q4 FY26 from 8.8% a year earlier, supported by stabilising raw material costs.

Heavy trading volumes: The stock saw strong buying interest, with volumes crossing 1.6 million shares across exchanges, indicating strong market participation.

Positive analyst view: Citi also maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹2,650, citing recovery in export demand as another key positive.

Stock Performance Context

RR Kabel shares have delivered a strong performance across short- and medium-term periods, outperforming the broader Nifty 500 and reflecting strong investor interest around the cables and wires growth theme.

Over the past one week, the stock gained 8.07%, compared with a 4.94% rise in the Nifty 500.

In the last one month, RR Kabel surged 18.07%, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 3.32% gain.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has advanced 56.53%, while the Nifty 500 has declined 2.94%.

Over the past one year, RR Kabel has rallied 73.08%, outperforming the Nifty 500’s 1.23% gain by a wide margin.

Since its listing in September 2023, the stock does not yet have a meaningful 3-year or 5-year performance record, so those figures currently show 0.00%.

Trading activity remained healthy, with volumes of around 16.81 lakh shares and traded value of about ₹389.36 crore. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹26,013 crore, supported by strong demand for cables and wires, improving earnings outlook, and positive brokerage commentary.