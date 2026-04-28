Stock News: This Tata stock jumps 12% intraday

Tata Chemicals shares jumped < 12% ahead of Q4 results to be announced on May 4th. The rally is driven by sentiment and Tata Sons listing buzz in which the company holds stake. Core business remains weak with expected YoY declines and possible loss according to estimates. To read detailed insights on the stock rally, click here.
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