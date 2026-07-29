Suzlon Shares Fall 3% as Investors concerned after Q1 Results

Suzlon Energy Ltd. shares came again under pressure on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 FY27 earnings, with investors reacting to a decline in profitability despite robust revenue growth. The renewable energy company’s strong topline performance was overshadowed by weaker net profit, leading to selling in the stock.

As of intraday trade, Suzlon Energy shares fell nearly 3%, touching a low of ₹45.93 after opening at ₹48.00. The stock also hit an intraday high of ₹48.70 before reversing gains as investors digested the quarterly results.

Suzlon Energy Q1 FY27 Results

For the quarter ended June 2026, Suzlon Energy reported a consolidated net profit of ₹305 crore, down 5.9% year-on-year from ₹324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the decline in profit, the company delivered strong revenue growth. Revenue from operations increased 22.3% YoY to ₹3,830 crore, compared with ₹3,132 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting healthy project execution and sustained demand for wind energy solutions.

The divergence between revenue growth and profit performance suggests that higher costs and margin pressures weighed on earnings during the quarter.

Strong Demand Continues to Support Business Growth

Suzlon continued to benefit from strong demand in India’s renewable energy sector, supported by increasing investments in clean energy and the country’s ambitious renewable capacity expansion plans.

The sharp rise in revenue indicates healthy execution of wind energy projects and continued momentum in order deliveries, reinforcing the company’s operational strength despite near-term profitability challenges.

Why Did Suzlon Shares Fall?

While the company’s revenue growth remained impressive, investors focused on the decline in net profit, resulting in profit booking after the earnings announcement.

The market reaction highlights concerns over margin pressures, with investors expected to closely monitor whether profitability improves in the coming quarters as execution normalizes.

Brokerages Remain Positive on Long-Term Outlook

Despite the muted earnings reaction, several brokerages continue to maintain a constructive outlook on Suzlon Energy.

Analysts believe the weaker quarterly profitability was primarily due to temporary execution-related challenges rather than any slowdown in underlying demand. They remain optimistic about the company’s long-term growth prospects, citing India’s accelerating transition toward renewable energy and increasing investments in wind power.

Stock Performance

Suzlon Energy has faced pressure in 2026 despite favorable industry trends.

The stock is down more than 10% year-to-date (YTD) .

. It has declined over 23% during the past 12 months .

. On Wednesday, shares traded between ₹45.93 and ₹48.70 after the quarterly results.

The recent correction comes even as the long-term outlook for India’s renewable energy sector remains positive.

Outlook

Suzlon Energy’s Q1 FY27 performance presents a mixed picture. While the company delivered strong revenue growth of over 22%, the decline in net profit underscores ongoing profitability challenges.

With demand for wind energy solutions remaining healthy and India’s renewable energy push gathering momentum, investors are likely to focus on margin recovery, execution efficiency, and future order inflows over the coming quarters. If Suzlon can improve profitability while sustaining revenue growth, the company could be well-positioned to benefit from the long-term expansion of India’s clean energy sector.