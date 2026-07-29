iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Suzlon Shares Fall 3% as Investors concerned after Q1 Results

29 Jul 2026 , 12:03 PM

Suzlon Energy Ltd. shares came again under pressure on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 FY27 earnings, with investors reacting to a decline in profitability despite robust revenue growth. The renewable energy company’s strong topline performance was overshadowed by weaker net profit, leading to selling in the stock.

As of intraday trade, Suzlon Energy shares fell nearly 3%, touching a low of ₹45.93 after opening at ₹48.00. The stock also hit an intraday high of ₹48.70 before reversing gains as investors digested the quarterly results.

Suzlon Energy Q1 FY27 Results

For the quarter ended June 2026, Suzlon Energy reported a consolidated net profit of ₹305 crore, down 5.9% year-on-year from ₹324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the decline in profit, the company delivered strong revenue growth. Revenue from operations increased 22.3% YoY to ₹3,830 crore, compared with ₹3,132 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting healthy project execution and sustained demand for wind energy solutions.

The divergence between revenue growth and profit performance suggests that higher costs and margin pressures weighed on earnings during the quarter.

Strong Demand Continues to Support Business Growth

Suzlon continued to benefit from strong demand in India’s renewable energy sector, supported by increasing investments in clean energy and the country’s ambitious renewable capacity expansion plans.

The sharp rise in revenue indicates healthy execution of wind energy projects and continued momentum in order deliveries, reinforcing the company’s operational strength despite near-term profitability challenges.

Why Did Suzlon Shares Fall?

While the company’s revenue growth remained impressive, investors focused on the decline in net profit, resulting in profit booking after the earnings announcement.

The market reaction highlights concerns over margin pressures, with investors expected to closely monitor whether profitability improves in the coming quarters as execution normalizes.

Brokerages Remain Positive on Long-Term Outlook

Despite the muted earnings reaction, several brokerages continue to maintain a constructive outlook on Suzlon Energy.

Analysts believe the weaker quarterly profitability was primarily due to temporary execution-related challenges rather than any slowdown in underlying demand. They remain optimistic about the company’s long-term growth prospects, citing India’s accelerating transition toward renewable energy and increasing investments in wind power.

Stock Performance

Suzlon Energy has faced pressure in 2026 despite favorable industry trends.

  • The stock is down more than 10% year-to-date (YTD).
  • It has declined over 23% during the past 12 months.
  • On Wednesday, shares traded between ₹45.93 and ₹48.70 after the quarterly results.

The recent correction comes even as the long-term outlook for India’s renewable energy sector remains positive.

Outlook

Suzlon Energy’s Q1 FY27 performance presents a mixed picture. While the company delivered strong revenue growth of over 22%, the decline in net profit underscores ongoing profitability challenges.

With demand for wind energy solutions remaining healthy and India’s renewable energy push gathering momentum, investors are likely to focus on margin recovery, execution efficiency, and future order inflows over the coming quarters. If Suzlon can improve profitability while sustaining revenue growth, the company could be well-positioned to benefit from the long-term expansion of India’s clean energy sector.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #EarningsSeason
  • #EnergyStocks
  • #MarketNews
  • #Q1FY27Results
  • #RenewableEnergy
  • #RenewableStocks
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.