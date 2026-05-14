Tata Elxsi hits a new 52-week Low of ₹3,945.00, driven by AI Disruption Fears Weigh on IT Stocks.

14 May 2026 , 07:40 PM
Tata Elxsi Limited is a leading global design and technology services company and part of the Tata Group, headquartered in Bengaluru. Founded in 1989, the company specializes in design-led engineering, embedded systems, and digital transformation solutions across industries such as automotive, media & communications, healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi focuses on next-generation technologies including AI, IoT, cloud, autonomous mobility, and connected platforms, helping global clients develop innovative and intelligent products and services.
Tata Elxsi shares touched a fresh 52-week low of ₹3,945.00, amid heavy selling pressure across the IT sector, driven by rising concerns over AI-led disruption and weakening investor sentiment toward technology stocks.
Shares of Tata Elxsi have remained under significant pressure over the past few months, sharply underperforming the broader market amid concerns over slowing global technology spending and rising AI-led disruption risks across the IT sector.
Trading activity remained elevated with volumes of around 2.78 lakh shares and traded value exceeding ₹111 crore, indicating continued selling pressure and cautious investor positioning in the stock.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.