V-Marc India 5:1 Bonus Issue: Shares Rally as FY26 Profit Jumps 177%

V-Marc India Limited has announced a major corporate action with its board approving a 5:1 bonus share issue, triggering strong investor enthusiasm and a sharp rally in the company’s stock price. The wire and cable manufacturer also reported exceptional FY26 financial performance, with revenue nearly doubling and profit surging 177% year-on-year.
In a significant move aimed at rewarding shareholders, V-Marc India approved a 5:1 bonus issue, meaning investors will receive five bonus shares for every one share held.
The company plans to issue more than 12.21 crore new equity shares by capitalizing approximately ₹122.10 crore from its free reserves and share premium account.
To facilitate the bonus issue, the board also approved an increase in the company’s authorized share capital from ₹30 crore to ₹150 crore.
The announcement has generated strong interest among retail and institutional investors, as bonus issues are generally viewed as a sign of management confidence in future growth prospects.
Following the announcement, shares of V-Marc India witnessed strong buying momentum in the stock market.
The sharp rally reflects investor optimism surrounding both the bonus issue and the company’s robust financial growth trajectory.
Well-known investor Ashish Kacholia also holds a notable stake in the company.
As per available shareholding data:
Market participants often track stocks backed by marquee investors, which further added to investor attention after the announcement.
V-Marc India delivered exceptional financial results for FY26, significantly outperforming management guidance.
The company reported consolidated revenue of:
This translates into an impressive 99% year-on-year revenue growth, substantially higher than the company’s earlier guidance of 40–50%.
The second half of FY26 remained particularly strong for the company.
The growth was supported by:
V-Marc India also posted substantial improvement in operating profitability.
The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 11.2%, driven by:
The margin improvement highlights the company’s improving operational efficiency despite rapid expansion.
Profitability growth remained one of the biggest highlights of the FY26 performance.
This reflects a massive 177% year-on-year increase in net profit.
The strong earnings growth indicates improving scale and profitability across operations.
Management remains optimistic about future growth and has provided a strong outlook for FY27.
The company expects:
The guidance indicates continued momentum in demand and operational performance.
V-Marc India is also aggressively expanding its manufacturing capabilities to support long-term growth.
Expansion Plans
The company plans capital expenditure of approximately ₹500 crore through FY30.
The expansion aims to increase production capacity to:
Importantly, the company expects the expansion to be largely self-funded through internal accruals, reducing dependence on external debt.
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