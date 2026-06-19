Vedanta Demerger Stocks Rally Up to 5% Despite Weak Market; Vedanta Iron and Steel Surges 28% Since Listing

Vedanta Group’s newly listed demerged companies continued to attract strong investor interest on Friday, with shares of Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Oil and Gas gaining up to 5% despite weakness in the broader market.

The strong performance comes just days after the companies made their stock market debut following the completion of Vedanta’s much-awaited demerger, one of the largest corporate restructuring exercises in India’s metals and mining sector.

The rally suggests investors are beginning to recognize the value-unlocking potential of the demerger by assigning independent valuations to each business rather than valuing them under a conglomerate structure.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Emerges as the Biggest Winner

Among the four newly listed entities, Vedanta Iron and Steel has emerged as the standout performer.

The stock hit the 5% upper circuit at ₹25.57 and has now rallied approximately 28% from its listing price of ₹20 per share in just five trading sessions.

Notably, the stock has locked in the upper circuit for five consecutive sessions, reflecting strong demand and limited selling pressure.

The company’s market capitalization is now approaching ₹10,000 crore, highlighting growing investor confidence in its standalone growth prospects.

Premji Invest Deal Boosts Sentiment

A major catalyst behind the rally was a bulk deal involving PI Opportunities AIF V LLP, an investment vehicle backed by Premji Invest, the investment arm of billionaire investor and Wipro Chairman Azim Premji.

The fund acquired nearly 4.84 crore shares worth more than ₹100 crore at ₹21.02 per share shortly after listing.

Institutional participation from a prominent investor has strengthened market confidence and attracted momentum-driven buying in the stock.

Vedanta Aluminium Remains the Crown Jewel

While Vedanta Aluminium Metal has experienced some volatility since listing, it remains the largest and most valuable among the demerged entities.

The stock gained nearly 3% on Friday and currently commands a market capitalization of more than ₹1.7 lakh crore.

Interestingly, its market value now exceeds that of parent company Vedanta Limited, whose market capitalization stands at approximately ₹1.18 lakh crore.

Despite the recent recovery, Vedanta Aluminium remains around 12% below its listing price, suggesting that investors are still assessing its fair standalone valuation.

Why Investors Are Watching Aluminium Closely

The aluminium business is widely viewed as one of Vedanta’s strongest assets due to:

Large production capacity

Strategic position in the aluminium value chain

Exposure to global commodity demand

Long-term infrastructure and industrial growth opportunities

The standalone listing allows investors to gain direct exposure to the aluminium business without taking exposure to Vedanta’s other segments.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Shows Signs of Recovery

Vedanta Oil and Gas also witnessed strong buying interest, hitting the 5% upper circuit at ₹32.88.

The company’s market capitalization has crossed ₹12,800 crore.

Although the stock remains around 13.5% below its listing price of ₹38, Friday’s rally suggests that the initial post-listing selling pressure may be easing.

Investors appear to be reassessing the long-term potential of the company’s oil and gas assets as energy demand remains robust.

Vedanta Power Trades Above Listing Price

Vedanta Power also participated in the rally, gaining more than 4% during the session.

The stock is currently trading slightly above its listing price of ₹41.8 and has a market capitalization exceeding ₹16,400 crore.

Compared with its peers, Vedanta Power has demonstrated relatively stable performance since listing, reflecting balanced investor expectations regarding India’s growing power demand and infrastructure expansion.

Why Investors Are Buying Vedanta’s Demerged Companies

1. Value Unlocking Opportunity

The primary objective of the demerger was to unlock value by separating businesses with distinct growth profiles.

Investors can now independently invest in:

Aluminium

Iron and Steel

Power

Oil and Gas

This allows more accurate sector-specific valuations and investment decisions.

2. Better Capital Allocation

Separate listed entities can pursue tailored growth strategies and capital allocation plans.

Benefits include:

Easier fundraising

Strategic partnerships

Business-focused management decisions

Improved operational efficiency

3. Potential for Sector-Specific Re-Rating

Each business now has the opportunity to attract investors focused on its respective industry.

For example:

Aluminium could benefit from commodity demand and infrastructure spending.

Iron and steel could gain from manufacturing growth.

Power could benefit from rising electricity demand.

Oil and gas could benefit from energy sector developments.

Mixed Performance Highlights Investor Selectivity

The market’s reaction to the demerged entities has been far from uniform.

Company Performance Since Listing Vedanta Iron and Steel +28% Vedanta Power Slightly Positive Vedanta Aluminium Metal -12% Vedanta Oil and Gas -13.5%

The divergence suggests investors are evaluating each business based on its individual prospects rather than treating them as a single group.

What Investors Should Watch Going Forward

Positive Catalysts

Key drivers that could support further gains include:

Continued institutional buying

Strong commodity prices

Improved earnings visibility

Sector-specific growth opportunities

Potential index inclusion in the future

Key Risks

Investors should also monitor:

Post-listing volatility

Commodity price fluctuations

Debt allocation across demerged entities

Profit booking after sharp rallies

Changes in global demand trends

Bottom Line

The strong performance of Vedanta’s newly listed companies indicates that the market is beginning to recognize the value-unlocking potential of the group’s landmark demerger. While Vedanta Iron and Steel has emerged as the early favorite with a 28% gain and five consecutive upper circuits, the market is still determining the fair valuations of Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Oil and Gas.

As investors increasingly focus on business-specific fundamentals, earnings growth, and sector opportunities, the success of the demerger will ultimately be judged by whether these independent entities can create sustained shareholder value over the long term.