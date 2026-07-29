Why Swiggy Share Price is up 7% today?

Swiggy Ltd shares extended their winning streak on Wednesday, July 29, rising nearly 8% in intraday trade as investors reacted positively to the appointment of a new CEO for Instamart and improving sentiment around India’s quick commerce sector.

Swiggy shares were trading at ₹289.15, up 7.70% on the NSE as of 12:20 PM, after opening at ₹272.00. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹289.47 and a low of ₹271.99, extending gains for the third consecutive trading session.

The rally comes ahead of Swiggy’s Q1 FY27 earnings announcement, scheduled for July 30, with investors closely watching the company’s growth trajectory, Instamart performance, and profitability outlook.

Nandita Sinha Appointed as New Instamart CEO

The key trigger for Swiggy shares was the appointment of Nandita Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, replacing Amitesh Jha. The appointment will be effective from August 3, 2026.

Sinha, the former CEO of Myntra, has experience in scaling large consumer internet businesses. She is credited with helping Myntra expand within the Flipkart ecosystem and build a stronger e-commerce platform.

Investors expect her experience in digital commerce, customer acquisition, and operational efficiency to support Instamart’s next phase of growth.

Sinha said Instamart has built a strong customer-focused business and highlighted opportunities ahead as quick commerce continues to become an important part of India’s everyday shopping habits.

Zepto Valuation Cut Improves Quick Commerce Sentiment

Another factor supporting Swiggy’s stock rally is improved sentiment across the quick commerce sector following reports that Zepto is exploring an IPO valuation of around $3 billion, compared with its earlier target of $5 billion.

Market participants believe a lower valuation expectation indicates that investors are becoming more cautious about funding aggressive cash-burning strategies used for rapid expansion.

A more disciplined funding environment could potentially reduce pressure from heavy discounting, dark-store expansion, and customer acquisition spending, benefiting listed players such as Swiggy and Eternal.

Quick Commerce Competition May Enter a More Rational Phase

India’s quick commerce sector has witnessed intense competition, with companies spending heavily on expansion, delivery infrastructure, and customer incentives.

The recent valuation reset in the sector has raised expectations that companies may shift focus toward:

Improving profitability.

Reducing excessive discounting.

Increasing operational efficiency.

Building sustainable customer retention.

For Swiggy, Instamart remains a key growth driver, and investors will closely monitor whether the business can scale while improving margins.

Swiggy Stock Gains Momentum Ahead of Q1 FY27 Results

Swiggy shares have gained around 12% over the last three trading sessions, while Eternal shares have also recorded similar gains during the period.

The upcoming Q1 FY27 results will provide further clarity on:

Instamart revenue growth.

Quick commerce losses and profitability trends.

Customer acquisition costs.

Competitive intensity in the sector.

Management’s outlook for FY27.

Key Takeaways for Investors

Positives

Swiggy shares jumped 7.7% intraday following strong investor response.

following strong investor response. Appointment of Nandita Sinha strengthens Instamart’s leadership team.

Her e-commerce experience could support business scaling and operational improvement.

Zepto’s lower reported IPO valuation may indicate easing competition in quick commerce.

Swiggy has gained nearly 12% in three sessions ahead of earnings.

Watch Points

Swiggy’s Q1 FY27 earnings remain the next major trigger for the stock.

Investors will track Instamart’s path toward profitability.

Competitive intensity with Zepto and Eternal remains a key factor.

Sustaining the recent rally will depend on earnings growth and improving business economics.

Outlook

Swiggy shares are witnessing renewed investor interest as the company strengthens Instamart leadership and the quick commerce sector moves toward a potentially more disciplined growth phase.

While the near-term momentum remains positive, the company’s upcoming earnings report will be crucial in determining whether growth, profitability, and operational improvements can support a sustained re-rating of the stock.