HAL Share Price jumps 3% intraday on Q4 results

HAL Q4FY26 Performance

HAL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,196 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 3,977 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 2% YoY to Rs 13,942 crore, against Rs 13,700 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue witnessed a sharp jump of more than 81% from Rs 7,699 crore reported in the December quarter.

Sequentially, HAL’s net profit more than doubled from Rs 1,867 crore posted in Q3FY26, reflecting strong execution and improved delivery momentum during the quarter.

Total income for the quarter increased over 5% YoY to Rs 15,093 crore, while total expenses rose more than 4% to Rs 9,522 crore.

HAL FY26 Financial Highlights

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, HAL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,116 crore, up nearly 9% from Rs 8,364 crore recorded in FY25.

The company’s FY26 revenue grew around 7% to Rs 33,089 crore compared with Rs 30,981 crore in the previous financial year.

HAL’s earnings per share (EPS) also improved during the year. Q4 EPS rose nearly 6% to Rs 62.57, while FY26 EPS climbed over 9% to Rs 135.71.

The defence PSU’s overall net worth increased 17% to Rs 40,862 crore in FY26, highlighting its strong balance sheet position.

HAL Share Price Movement

Following the earnings announcement, HAL shares rallied more than 3% intraday to touch around Rs 4,808.60 on the NSE. However, the stock later trimmed gains and was trading around 1.9% higher at Rs 4,708 . 00 as of 1:28 PM.

Despite some recent volatility, HAL shares have delivered solid returns to investors. The stock has gained around 15% in the last one month and is up nearly 7% so far in 2026.

Over the long term, HAL has emerged as one of the strongest-performing defence stocks in India, delivering returns of 216% over the last three years and an impressive 856% over the last five years.

The company currently commands a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 3.13 lakh crore.