iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

HAL Share Price jumps 3% intraday on Q4 results

14 May 2026 , 01:29 PM

Shares of state-run defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) surged as much as 3% intraday t0 touch a high of 4,808.60 after the company  reported a strong set of earnings for the March-ended quarter of FY26, supported by healthy operational performance and robust sequential growth.

HAL Q4FY26 Performance

HAL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,196 crore for Q4FY26, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 3,977 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 2% YoY to Rs 13,942 crore, against Rs 13,700 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue witnessed a sharp jump of more than 81% from Rs 7,699 crore reported in the December quarter.

Sequentially, HAL’s net profit more than doubled from Rs 1,867 crore posted in Q3FY26, reflecting strong execution and improved delivery momentum during the quarter.

Total income for the quarter increased over 5% YoY to Rs 15,093 crore, while total expenses rose more than 4% to Rs 9,522 crore.

HAL FY26 Financial Highlights

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, HAL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,116 crore, up nearly 9% from Rs 8,364 crore recorded in FY25.

The company’s FY26 revenue grew around 7% to Rs 33,089 crore compared with Rs 30,981 crore in the previous financial year.

HAL’s earnings per share (EPS) also improved during the year. Q4 EPS rose nearly 6% to Rs 62.57, while FY26 EPS climbed over 9% to Rs 135.71.

The defence PSU’s overall net worth increased 17% to Rs 40,862 crore in FY26, highlighting its strong balance sheet position.

HAL Share Price Movement

Following the earnings announcement, HAL shares rallied more than 3% intraday to touch around Rs 4,808.60 on the NSE. However, the stock later trimmed gains and was trading around 1.9% higher at Rs 4,708 . 00 as of 1:28 PM.

Despite some recent volatility, HAL shares have delivered solid returns to investors. The stock has gained around 15% in the last one month and is up nearly 7% so far in 2026.

Over the long term, HAL has emerged as one of the strongest-performing defence stocks in India, delivering returns of 216% over the last three years and an impressive 856% over the last five years.

The company currently commands a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 3.13 lakh crore.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AerospaceSector
  • #DefenceSector
  • #DefenceStocks
  • #EarningsReport
  • #HALQ4FY26
  • #HALResults
  • #HALSharePrice
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Asian Markets Wrap | Nikkei posts strongest rally | Softbank surges as Nvidia's Earnings Boost AI Stocks

Asian Markets Wrap | Nikkei posts strongest rally | Softbank surges as Nvidia's Earnings Boost AI Stocks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 May 2026|07:42 PM
Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 23,700 | Banking Stocks Lead Market Rally

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 23,700 | Banking Stocks Lead Market Rally

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 May 2026|05:24 PM
Zhipu & MiniMax Shares Surge on Hang Seng Tech Index Inclusion Hopes; Stock Connect Could Bring HK$100 Billion Inflows

Zhipu & MiniMax Shares Surge on Hang Seng Tech Index Inclusion Hopes; Stock Connect Could Bring HK$100 Billion Inflows

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 May 2026|02:57 PM
LIC Shares surge on strong Q4 numbers and first bonus share issue

LIC Shares surge on strong Q4 numbers and first bonus share issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 May 2026|11:50 AM
Honasa Share Price jumps 10% on maiden dividend announcement

Honasa Share Price jumps 10% on maiden dividend announcement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 May 2026|11:32 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.