HPCL Share Price Live: Stock Surges 2% on Positive Q4 Numbers and Dividend Annoucement

13 May 2026 , 12:42 PM
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) rose more than 2% on Wednesday, 13th May, on delivering a stellar financial performance in Q4 FY26, reporting a sharp 46% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit driven by higher refining margins, LPG compensation from the government, and improved operational efficiency.
The company also announced a strong final dividend, highlighting healthy cash flows and robust balance-sheet strength. HPCL’s record-breaking annual profit in FY26 further reflects the company’s strong operational momentum amid improving fuel demand and refining economics.
HPCL reported a standalone net profit of approximately ₹4,901.5–4,902 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to around ₹3,355 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The strong earnings performance exceeded market expectations and showcased HPCL’s resilience despite rising finance and depreciation costs.
On a sequential basis, HPCL also posted healthy growth in profitability.
The reduction in overall expenses helped offset rising finance costs and depreciation expenses during the quarter.
One of the biggest growth drivers for HPCL was the significant improvement in Gross Refining Margin (GRM).
Improved refining spreads and stronger global product cracks supported refining profitability during the year.
HPCL recognised approximately ₹3,300 crore as LPG under-recovery compensation from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
This compensation significantly supported the company’s profitability and helped strengthen overall earnings during FY26.
The company also benefited from:
These factors collectively contributed to HPCL’s best-ever annual earnings performance.
Despite strong profitability, some cost components increased during the quarter.
However, the sharp rise in refining margins and LPG compensation more than compensated for these higher expenses.
HPCL’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹19.25 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each.
This comes in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5 per share already paid during the year.
Dividend Details
The dividend announcement signals management confidence in the company’s future cash generation capabilities.
HPCL delivered a record-breaking financial performance for the full fiscal year FY26.
FY26 Annual Highlights
Notably, HPCL crossed the ₹17,000 crore annual profit mark for the first time in its history.
HPCL’s strong Q4 FY26 results indicate improving fundamentals in India’s oil marketing and refining sector. Higher refining margins, stable fuel demand, and government support mechanisms are expected to continue supporting profitability in the near term.
Investors will closely monitor:
The company’s strong dividend payout and record annual profit also enhance investor confidence going forward.
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