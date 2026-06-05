RBI keeps repo rates unchanged at 5.25%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 5 kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, citing rising global uncertainties and inflation risks stemming from the West Asia conflict and higher crude oil prices. The Monetary Policy Committee also left the SDF rate at 5.00% and the MSF and Bank Rate at 5.50%. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank remains focused on balancing growth and inflation while monitoring evolving global developments. Read more here