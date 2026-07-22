Gold and Silver Rally for a Fourth Straight Session as Iran Conflict Escalation Overpowers a Stronger Dollar and a Hawkish Fed

Gold and silver are extending their advance for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, July 22, and doing it in conditions that would normally cap a rally. Spot gold has climbed back above $4,100 an ounce, up more than 1.3% on the day and nearly 2.5% for the week, putting bullion on track for its best weekly performance in over three months. Silver has outperformed even more sharply, jumping over 4% in the prior session to reclaim ground near $59–$60 an ounce, which has pulled the gold-silver ratio down to around 68.7 from above 70.7 just a day earlier a compression that typically signals renewed physical and industrial buying. On India’s Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures have jumped over 1% to trade close to ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams, while silver futures have surged past ₹2.26 lakh per kilogram.

That is the part that should not be happening so easily. The US Dollar Index is holding above 101, extending a fourth straight day of gains, and the 10-year Treasury yield is stuck in the mid-4% zone near 4.6% both classic headwinds for a metal that pays no yield. Instead, gold and silver are rallying straight through them, because a reignited war in the Middle East is currently overwhelming the usual dollar-and-rates arithmetic.

Live Prices: MCX and Comex, Gold and Silver

Market Gold Silver Change Comex (spot / futures) $4,100–$4,130/oz $58.95–$60/oz Gold +1.3%, Silver +4%+ Comex Aug’26 futures (GCQ26) $4,103/oz Tracks spot closely +2.2% intraday MCX futures (per 10g gold / per kg silver) ₹1,44,600–₹1,44,950 ₹2,26,050+ Gold +1.1–1.5%, Silver +1% India retail (ex-showroom, before GST/making charges) 22K ₹13,220–₹13,265/g; 24K ₹14,435–₹14,440/g ₹184.7/g (India spot) Retail counters add GST + making charges

Why Gold and Silver Are Rallying Today

An Iran conflict back on a war footing: the interim truce floated in June has collapsed, President Trump has said the agreement is “over,” and US forces have struck Iranian targets for an 11th consecutive night. Trump has also downplayed the chances of near-term talks and warned of further strikes.

Red Sea and Black Sea disruptions layering on: Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have threatened a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and continue to disrupt Red Sea shipping, while a separate series of attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on Russia’s Black Sea coast is adding a second front to global supply-chain worries.

Oil-driven inflation risk is back on the table: Brent crude has surged into the mid-to-high $80s a barrel, briefly topping $91, reviving fears that energy costs will keep headline inflation elevated just as the disinflation narrative looked to be resuming.

A Fed that is turning hawkish, not dovish: Chair Kevin Warsh’s Federal Reserve meets on July 29 and is widely expected to hold rates at 3.50–3.75%, but futures markets are now pricing more than a 55–67% probability of a rate HIKE in September a sharp reversal from the rate-cut expectations that dominated earlier in the year.

Silver’s physical demand reasserting itself: the gold-silver ratio’s slide back below 70 suggests industrial and physical buyers are stepping back in after last week’s sharp sell-off, with silver’s 4%-plus single-session gain outpacing gold by a wide margin.

A weak dollar-gold correlation, for now: even with the Dollar Index holding above 101 and extending a fourth straight day of gains, gold’s advance shows that safe-haven flows are currently overriding the usual inverse relationship between the two.

A deep drawdown from January’s record still shaping sentiment: gold remains well below the all-time high near $5,590–$5,626 struck on January 28–29, after its worst quarterly performance since 2013, which has primed investors to treat dips as buying opportunities.

An unusually crowded Comex position: the August 2026 gold futures contract (GCQ26) still carries roughly 23 million ounces of open interest ahead of its July 29 rollover deadline the same day as the Fed decision a setup that can amplify short-term price swings in either direction.

The Paradox: Bullion Rising into a Stronger Dollar

In a normal cycle, a firmer dollar and rising Treasury yields squeeze gold, because both raise the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset. That is the textbook, and it is why the current rally looks unusual on the surface.

What is happening is that two normally offsetting forces are pointing the same way at once. The Iran conflict is doing double duty: it is a war-risk trade that lifts safe-haven demand directly, and it is simultaneously an oil-driven inflation trade that should, in theory, push the Fed toward higher rates and a stronger dollar both bearish for gold. Right now, the war-risk channel is winning by a clear margin over the rates channel, which is why gold and silver are climbing even as the dollar index and yields also move higher. That is the mirror image of what happened in June, when a near-signed US-Iran peace deal caused gold to fall on the war-risk story but rise on the rates story, because a calmer Gulf was expected to let the Fed ease. This time, both channels are aligned bullish, which is part of why the move has been so sharp.

Bank of America has trimmed its 2026 average gold forecast by roughly 14% to about $4,360 on the more hawkish Fed outlook, while still seeing scope for gold to reach $5,000 once the tightening cycle ends. The World Gold Council’s July 20 “Soft Floor” markets note frames the current bounce as a corrective move inside a broader downtrend that began after January’s peak, flagging the early-July high near $4,203 as the level that needs to break for the near-term bearish bias to be neutralized, with the next resistance around the 55-day average near $4,323.

Why Gold and Silver Matter Beyond Safe-Haven Demand

Gold as monetary insurance: central banks, sovereign funds and retail investors hold gold as a long-standing hedge against currency debasement and fiat-system stress, a role that outlasts any single news cycle.

Silver’s dual identity: silver carries the same monetary-hedge character as gold but layers an industrial one on top, since well over half of its demand comes from manufacturing rather than investment.

A supply story money cannot fix quickly: silver has been running consecutive years of supply deficit, and a large share of mined silver comes as a byproduct of other metals’ extraction, so producers cannot simply ramp up output when prices rise.

Green-energy and AI-era tailwinds: expanding global solar capacity, rising electric-vehicle production, and growing datacentre and grid-upgrade spending are all structural, multi-year sources of silver demand layered on top of its investment appeal.

Global Market Context

The Fed decision on July 29 is the next major catalyst, and it is Kevin Warsh’s tenure that markets are now parsing closely for tone. A rate hold is close to fully priced, but the updated dot plot and Warsh’s language on inflation versus growth will shape whether the committee is leaning toward a hike later in the year. The CME Fed Watch tool has shown the odds of a September hike climbing steadily through July from roughly 51% to 55% to as high as 67% on some readings as oil-driven inflation concerns build.

The 10-year Treasury yield sitting near 4.6% is, in isolation, a headwind for non-yielding bullion, and the Dollar Index above 101 tells the same story. That both are being overridden by the metals’ advance underlines how dominant the geopolitical risk premium has become for now. Analysts continue to describe Asian demand as the steadier hand through this year’s volatility, even as flows from Western funds have been choppier.

MCX Gold and Silver: What It Means for India

Domestic bullion has tracked the global move closely. MCX gold futures have jumped over 1% to trade near ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams, touching an intraday high close to that mark, while MCX silver futures have climbed to around ₹2.26 lakh per kilogram. Retail 22-karat gold at major jewellery chains is quoted near ₹13,220–₹13,265 per gram ex-showroom, with 24-karat gold near ₹14,435–₹14,440 per gram before GST and making charges are added.

Rupee under pressure: T he rupee has slipped to around ₹96.3 against the dollar, near an eight-week low, as surging crude oil prices and Middle East risk weigh on sentiment; the Reserve Bank of India has continued to intervene in the spot and forward markets, though traders describe the support as measured rather than aggressive.

Capital flows offer some offset: Foreign portfolio investors have bought an estimated $1.5 billion of Indian equities and roughly $500 million of debt this month, even as the currency itself remains under pressure from the energy-driven import bill.

Jewellery demand: E levated prices are testing affordability without breaking it; retailers report a continued shift toward lighter, lower-grammage pieces and gold-exchange schemes as the wedding season approaches in several states.

Import duty stays elevated: The import duty on gold remains at 15%, up from 6% earlier in the year, a change originally introduced to ease pressure on foreign-exchange reserves during the conflict and unlikely to be unwound quickly given the renewed escalation.

Import dependency: India remains the world’s largest importer of refined silver and one of the two largest gold-importing nations globally, which keeps the rupee and global bullion prices tightly linked to the domestic cost of both metals.

Which Companies and Sectors Are in Focus

The renewed rally is keeping several Indian sectors in sharp focus this week:

Jewellery retailers — rising gold inflates the rupee value of same-store sales even when volumes stay flat, and organised chains tend to gain share from unorganised players during price upcycles.

Gold-loan NBFCs — higher bullion prices raise the value of pledged collateral, supporting loan growth and asset quality.

Bullion and precious-metal ETFs — direct beneficiaries of higher gold and silver prices and renewed investor interest.

Silver-linked industrials — solar, EV and electronics component makers benefit from the structural deficit story, even if higher input costs are a watch item.

What Investors Are Watching Next

The Fed decision and Warsh press conference on July 29 — a hold is close to fully priced, but the dot plot and tone on inflation will shape rate expectations for the rest of the year.

The Comex August gold contract rollover, also on July 29 — unusually large open interest raises the odds of sharper short-term price swings around that date.

The trajectory of the Iran conflict — any sign of renewed talks would remove part of the current risk premium, while further escalation would likely extend it.

Red Sea and Caspian developments — further Houthi action against Saudi-linked shipping or additional strikes on Russian Black Sea oil infrastructure would keep energy-driven inflation fears alive.

Brent crude’s direction — a sustained move back below $80 would ease the inflation argument for a hawkish Fed; a push toward $90-plus would reinforce it.

Dollar index and Treasury yields — a break lower in either would remove a headwind currently being overridden by safe-haven demand.

Monthly ETF flow data — from the World Gold Council and Silver Institute, to see whether Western investors are returning after a choppy first half.

Rupee and RBI intervention — continued weakness past ₹96.5 would push domestic bullion prices higher even if global dollar prices stay flat.

Outlook

The case for further near-term gains rests less on any single headline and more on whether the Iran conflict keeps both the war-risk and inflation channels pointed the same direction. If strikes continue, oil stays elevated, and the Fed’s July 29 tone confirms a genuine hike bias for September, gold and silver have room to extend this week’s move. The World Gold Council’s own framing a corrective bounce inside a broader downtrend from January’s record is a reminder that several major institutions still see this as a relief rally rather than a fresh structural breakout, with forecasts for a sideways-to-lower August still on the table if the geopolitical premium fades.

The risks run both ways. Any credible move toward renewed US-Iran talks, a cooling in Red Sea or Black Sea tensions, or a more dovish-than-expected Warsh press conference could unwind the war-risk premium quickly, leaving the metals exposed to the same hawkish-rate headwinds that pulled gold to its worst quarterly performance since 2013 earlier this year.

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