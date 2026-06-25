Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold & Silver Prices slip as Oil Prices Ease

Gold and Silver Prices Edge Lower in India

Gold prices in India’s retail market witnessed a marginal decline on June 25, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates easing across major cities. The weakness in precious metals was also reflected on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), where gold and silver futures traded lower during the morning session.

MCX Gold August futures fell 0.16% to ₹141,220 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver futures dropped 0.96% to ₹211,710 per kilogram. The decline comes amid improving global risk sentiment and easing concerns over geopolitical disruptions.

Why Gold Prices Are Falling

Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, has come under pressure as geopolitical tensions show signs of easing. Investors are becoming more willing to allocate capital toward equities and other risk-sensitive assets, reducing demand for precious metals.

Another factor weighing on gold prices is the recent decline in crude oil. Lower oil prices help ease inflation concerns, reducing the appeal of gold as a hedge against rising prices. As inflation expectations soften, investors often shift away from defensive assets such as gold and silver.

Oil Prices Retreat as Supply Concerns Ease

Global oil prices continued to decline after investors grew more optimistic about crude supply flows. Market participants believe that improved shipping activity in the Persian Gulf could help stabilize global energy markets.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery dropped 1.66% to around $69 per barrel, while Brent crude fell 1.79% to below $73 per barrel. Both benchmarks have largely erased gains recorded during heightened Middle East tensions and are now trading near pre-conflict levels.

The easing in oil prices has provided relief to inflation-sensitive markets and supported broader investor confidence.

Strait of Hormuz Remains in Focus

Despite the decline in oil prices, developments around the Strait of Hormuz continue to attract global attention. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned shipowners that any new transit route established without coordination with Tehran would be considered “unacceptable and dangerous.”

However, shipping activity through the critical waterway has improved following a US-Iran agreement aimed at reopening the sea lane. According to shipping data, more than 20 oil tankers carrying approximately 35 million barrels of crude have successfully exited the Persian Gulf after being stranded for several months.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy corridors, making any developments in the region highly significant for global commodity markets.

SK Hynix Surges on Massive Nasdaq Listing Plans

In equity markets, South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix emerged as a major highlight. The company’s shares surged more than 11% after announcing plans for a significant US stock market listing.

SK Hynix intends to issue approximately 17.79 million American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) through a Nasdaq listing. The proposed offering could raise nearly $29.6 billion, making it one of the largest overseas fundraising efforts by a Korean company.

The announcement boosted investor confidence and added momentum to technology stocks across Asian markets.

Gold and Silver Prices Edge Lower in India

Gold prices in India’s retail market witnessed a marginal decline on June 25, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates easing across major cities. The weakness in precious metals was also reflected on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), where gold and silver futures traded lower during the morning session.

MCX Gold August futures fell 0.16% to ₹141,220 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver futures dropped 0.96% to ₹211,710 per kilogram. The decline comes amid improving global risk sentiment and easing concerns over geopolitical disruptions.

Why Gold Prices Are Falling

Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, has come under pressure as geopolitical tensions show signs of easing. Investors are becoming more willing to allocate capital toward equities and other risk-sensitive assets, reducing demand for precious metals.

Another factor weighing on gold prices is the recent decline in crude oil. Lower oil prices help ease inflation concerns, reducing the appeal of gold as a hedge against rising prices. As inflation expectations soften, investors often shift away from defensive assets such as gold and silver.

Oil Prices Retreat as Supply Concerns Ease

Global oil prices continued to decline after investors grew more optimistic about crude supply flows. Market participants believe that improved shipping activity in the Persian Gulf could help stabilize global energy markets.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery dropped 1.66% to around $69 per barrel, while Brent crude fell 1.79% to below $73 per barrel. Both benchmarks have largely erased gains recorded during heightened Middle East tensions and are now trading near pre-conflict levels.

The easing in oil prices has provided relief to inflation-sensitive markets and supported broader investor confidence.

Strait of Hormuz Remains in Focus

Despite the decline in oil prices, developments around the Strait of Hormuz continue to attract global attention. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned shipowners that any new transit route established without coordination with Tehran would be considered “unacceptable and dangerous.”

However, shipping activity through the critical waterway has improved following a US-Iran agreement aimed at reopening the sea lane. According to shipping data, more than 20 oil tankers carrying approximately 35 million barrels of crude have successfully exited the Persian Gulf after being stranded for several months.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy corridors, making any developments in the region highly significant for global commodity markets.

SK Hynix Surges on Massive Nasdaq Listing Plans

In equity markets, South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix emerged as a major highlight. The company’s shares surged more than 11% after announcing plans for a significant US stock market listing.

SK Hynix intends to issue approximately 17.79 million American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) through a Nasdaq listing. The proposed offering could raise nearly $29.6 billion, making it one of the largest overseas fundraising efforts by a Korean company.

The announcement boosted investor confidence and added momentum to technology stocks across Asian markets.

Market Outlook

The current market environment reflects improving investor confidence as geopolitical risks ease and oil supply concerns diminish. Gold and silver prices remain under pressure due to reduced safe-haven demand, while lower crude prices are helping calm inflation expectations.

Investors will continue monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz, global energy markets, and major corporate announcements such as SK Hynix’s planned Nasdaq debut. These factors are likely to influence commodity prices, equity markets, and overall investor sentiment in the coming weeks.

The current market environment reflects improving investor confidence as geopolitical risks ease and oil supply concerns diminish. Gold and silver prices remain under pressure due to reduced safe-haven demand, while lower crude prices are helping calm inflation expectations.

Investors will continue monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz, global energy markets, and major corporate announcements such as SK Hynix’s planned Nasdaq debut. These factors are likely to influence commodity prices, equity markets, and overall investor sentiment in the coming weeks.