Gold Crashes to 7-Month Low as Tech Selloff and Hawkish Fed Outlook Erase Safe-Haven Appeal

Gold’s extraordinary two-year rally is unwinding fast. The yellow metal, long considered the ultimate haven, is now caught in its sharpest slide in nearly a decade and the irony is hard to miss it’s falling precisely when markets are under stress, not despite it.

Spot gold fell to around $4,074 an ounce on Wednesday, down nearly 1% from the previous session. On India’s Multi Commodity Exchange, MCX gold crashed nearly 2.5% in early trade to slip below ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, touching an intraday low of ₹1,44,114, while MCX silver tumbled almost 2% to trade below ₹2.23 lakh per kilogram. Globally, spot silver has fared no better, slumping around 17.6% during the June quarter its sharpest decline since mid-2022 and now sitting nearly 47% below its January all-time high of $117 an ounce.

Put together, gold has now retreated roughly 24% from its record peak, marking one of the most dramatic reversals precious metals markets have seen in years.

Why Is Gold Falling?

It comes down to three forces converging at once, and all three are working against bullion.

1. A brutal tech-stock selloff is forcing investors to sell gold for cash.

A deepening selloff in global technology stocks has been one of the biggest drivers of the recent weakness. As AI-driven equities retreat from record highs, investors facing losses in stock markets have increasingly sold gold to raise liquidity and meet margin requirements elsewhere in their portfolios. In other words, when portfolios bleed in one place, gold often gets sold to plug the gap even though it’s supposed to be the asset that holds steady.

2. The Fed has turned hawkish, and the dollar is surging.

Expectations of tighter US monetary policy have strengthened the dollar and reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold. New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has signalled he isn’t done fighting inflation. Nine of nineteen FOMC members at Warsh’s June meeting projected at least one additional rate increase in 2026, lifting the probability of a December hike above 89%. Markets have taken notice CME’s Fed Watch tool now shows traders pricing in as many as three rate hikes this year. Since gold pays no interest or dividend, every rate hike makes it that much less attractive next to bonds and cash.

3. Easing Middle East tensions have removed gold’s geopolitical safety premium.

This is the most counterintuitive piece of the puzzle. Despite continuing uncertainty around the fragile US-Iran diplomatic understanding with President Trump claiming Iran agreed to indefinite nuclear inspections while Tehran disputed that analysts say monetary policy concerns are currently outweighing geopolitical risks. Washington has granted Iran a 60-day license to sell oil internationally, and shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has picked up meaningfully, easing fears of a broader energy-supply shock. Less fear of war, paradoxically, means less demand for the asset investors buy when they’re afraid.

A Sharp Reversal After a Historic Run

To understand how steep this fall really is, it helps to look at where gold came from. Gold rose more than 65% in 2025, after a 28% gain in 2024. Silver’s run was even wilder it surged 148% last year following 22% gains the year before.

Now the trend has flipped violently. Gold is on track for its steepest quarterly decline since December 2016, having fallen nearly 12% in the June quarter alone. It’s a sobering reminder that even multi-year bull runs in “safe” assets can unwind just as sharply as they built up.

What This Means in Practical Terms for Indian buyers and investors tracking 24K, 22K, and 18K rates, the domestic price has been sliding in step with the global rout. As of June 23, 24-karat gold stood at around ₹14,460 per gram, 22-karat at ₹13,255, and 18-karat at ₹10,845 and Wednesday’s sharper crash on MCX suggests jewellers’ counter rates are likely to move lower still through the week.

What Investors Are Watching Next

All eyes are now on one number: the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. A softer-than-expected reading could revive hopes of policy easing and support bullion prices, while a stubborn inflation print would likely keep gold under pressure regardless of lingering geopolitical risk.

Beyond the macro calendar, structural changes in the physical bullion market are also worth watching. Dubai’s commodities exchange is preparing to launch a same-day-settlement gold contract, while Ghana will begin aligning its gold-pricing mechanism with internationally recognised LBMA benchmarks from July 1 both moves aimed at improving liquidity and transparency in global bullion trade.

The Bottom Line

Gold’s sell-off is a useful reminder that “safe haven” doesn’t mean “immune to selling pressure.” Right now, a strong dollar and a hawkish Fed are simply outmuscling the metal’s traditional crisis appeal even with real geopolitical uncertainty still on the table. For now, investors appear focused on one overriding theme: the prospect of higher US interest rates and a stronger dollar, both of which continue to overshadow gold’s traditional safe-haven appeal. Until the Fed’s tone shifts or this week’s inflation data surprises to the downside, the path of least resistance for gold and silver looks like it remains lower.