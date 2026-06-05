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RBI News - Raises Inflation Outlook to 5.1% Amid Crude Oil Concerns

5 Jun 2026 , 12:46 PM

The Reserve Bank of India revised its FY27 CPI inflation forecast upward to 5.1% from 4.6%, citing rising crude oil prices and supply-side risks linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reiterated the central bank’s commitment to maintaining inflation around its medium-term target of 4% while ensuring financial stability.

Read the policy in detail here

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  • #EconomyNews
  • #PriceStability
  • #RBIMPC
  • #WestAsiaConflict
  • CPIInflation
  • Crudeoil
  • Finance
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