Asian Markets Wrap | IRAN ISRAEL Strikes Send Ripple Across Asian Stock Markets

Market Briefs

China | Shanghai Composite | 3,959.37 | -1.70%

Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index | 24,657.07 | -1.22%

Japan | Nikkei 225 | 64,024.60 | -3.85%

South Korea | KOSPI | 7,484.41 | -8.29%

India | Nifty 50 | 23,123.00 | -1.04%



Asia’s major stock markets dropped sharply on Monday as the resumption of conflict between Israel and Iran combined with growing expectations of US interest rate hikes to trigger a broad regional sell-off. South Korea bore the most severe damage, with the KOSPI triggering a circuit breaker for the second time this year. No major Asian index escaped the session unscathed, with India suffering its steepest single-day loss in several weeks.



China | Shanghai Composite | 3,959.37 | -1.70%

Mainland China dropped 1.70%, breaking below the 4,000 level as global risk aversion overwhelmed domestic policy support expectations. The decline was sharper than recent sessions, reflecting the severity of Monday’s dual shock from geopolitics and tech.



Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index | 24,657.07 | -1.22%

Hong Kong retreated as technology counters tracked the global chip sell-off lower and fresh Iran-Israel escalation revived energy supply fears. The index held up better than its Northeast Asian peers given its lower direct semiconductor exposure.

Japan | Nikkei 225 | 64,024.60 | -3.85%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3.85% to 64,024.60, its steepest single-session fall since the early days of the Iran conflict, as semiconductor names led losses and the yen strengthened on safe-haven demand, squeezing export-sector earnings expectations.

South Korea | KOSPI | 7,484.41 | -8.29%

The KOSPI closed 8.29% lower after its circuit breaker was triggered for the second time this year, with Samsung Electronics dropping 10.2% and SK Hynix falling 7.6%. The index, which had been the best-performing major market of 2026, gave back a significant portion of its year-to-date gains in a single session.

India | Nifty 50 | 23,123.00 | -1.04%

India’s Sensex dropped 719 points and the Nifty closed at 23,123 as Iran’s attack on Israel weighed on risk sentiment. The Nifty held above the critical 23,000 support level, though technical analysts flagged that a breach below that threshold could open the door to further downside toward 22,800. Read more about Indian Markets here

Key News and Impact on India

Iran Strikes Israel — Ceasefire Collapses, Day 100 of Iran War Marks Dangerous Escalation

Iran carried out missile strikes on Israel on Sunday, June 7, raising fresh concerns about the stability of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and sending markets sharply lower when Asia opened Monday

The reported attack followed a post by Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf arguing that the US naval blockade and alleged breaches of agreements related to Lebanon constituted violations of the ceasefire framework

Asia’s stock markets dived as investors followed Wall Street’s lead to unload high-priced tech equities linked to AI, compounding the geopolitical shock with a sector-level correction that had already been building since Broadcom’s miss

Trump responded by ordering Iran and Israel to “immediately stop” attacking, while also stating that both sides “are looking to do an immediate ceasefire” and that negotiations were proceeding despite the strikes

Brent crude rose 3.7%, topping $88.50 a barrel, as markets priced in renewed Hormuz disruption risk and the possibility that the May 29 ceasefire framework had effectively broken down

Impact on India: The resumption of Iran-Israel hostilities on the 100th day of the conflict is the most serious geopolitical event for India since the ceasefire was announced in late May. The May framework had provided genuine relief — oil had pulled back toward $88-90, FII flows had improved, and the RBI had begun to signal rate cut space. A return to active military exchanges between Iran and Israel threatens to reverse all of that progress. For India, the immediate risk is crude — even a partial Brent spike toward $100 meaningfully widens the current account deficit and pressures the rupee. The RBI will be watching the oil price trajectory extremely carefully over the coming days before any further rate cut communication.

KOSPI Plunges 8.29% — Circuit Breaker Triggered for Second Time in 2026

The KOSPI closed 8.29% lower, with the circuit breaker triggered for the second time this year — the Korea Exchange had previously activated the mechanism on March 4, when the index plunged a record 12.06%

Samsung Electronics dropped 10.18% and SK Hynix declined 7.25%, while SK Square fell 11.13%, Hyundai Motor lost 9.43%, and LG Energy Solution shed 6.40% — the sell-off was broad-based across all major sectors, not confined to semiconductors

The KOSPI, which had been the best-performing major index of 2026, surrendered a significant share of its year-to-date gains in a single session as the AI-driven rally that had carried it through the Iran war period took a sharp pause

The scale of the decline was amplified by the concentration of Samsung and SK Hynix within the KOSPI — two companies whose combined weighting means any semiconductor-sector shock has an outsized benchmark-level impact

However, Nvidia announced a multi-year AI partnership with SK Hynix and expanded AI ties in Korea during the session, reinforcing expectations for sustained advanced memory chip demand — a detail that suggested the sell-off was driven more by fear than by any fundamental deterioration in the AI spending cycle

Impact on India: The KOSPI’s 8.29% collapse is a stark reminder of the concentration risks embedded in semiconductor-heavy markets — a lesson directly relevant to Indian policymakers building the India Semiconductor Mission. More immediately, circuit breaker events in major Asian markets historically trigger broader emerging market risk aversion, as foreign institutional investors rebalance exposure across the region. India saw FPIs sell ₹31,000 crore of equities in the prior week, and Monday’s events are likely to extend that selling pressure in the near term. The Nvidia-SK Hynix partnership announcement during the session is worth noting for Indian tech firms — it confirms the AI hardware cycle’s structural demand is intact even as prices correct.

Wall Street’s Worst Day in Months Sets the Stage — S&P 500 Falls 2.64%, Nasdaq -4.18%

Global shares sank on Monday after Wall Street ended last week with its worst day since October, with the S&P 500 sinking 2.6% as a strong jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates, darkening sentiment already dimmed by worries over a possible end to the AI-driven tech rally

The Nasdaq’s 4.18% decline on Friday — its steepest single-session fall in months — directly seeded Monday’s Asia-Pacific sell-off, as technology and AI-linked indices in Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei opened sharply lower in direct response

Analyst Ajay Bagga noted that some market participants believe investors are raising cash to participate in the SpaceX IPO, which is targeting $77 billion in fundraising — a demand for liquidity at that scale could explain part of the indiscriminate selling pressure across global tech names

The stronger-than-expected US jobs report raised the probability that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer, or potentially raise them — a scenario that compresses valuations for high-multiple growth stocks globally and strengthens the dollar against emerging market currencies

The combination of the jobs shock, the Broadcom miss from the prior week, and the Iran-Israel resumption created a rare triple-negative event that gave investors little reason to hold risk positions through the weekend

Impact on India: A US Federal Reserve rate hike scenario — now more live following the strong jobs data — is one of the most consequential macro risks for India. Higher US rates strengthen the dollar, pressure the rupee, widen India’s import bill further, and typically trigger FII outflows from Indian equities and bonds. India’s RBI, which had been building a credible case for rate cuts on the back of falling oil and controlled inflation, now faces a harder external environment. The SpaceX IPO liquidity drain, if it materialises at the scale being discussed, could temporarily reduce the pool of global capital available for emerging market allocation — including India.

Oil Surges as Iran-Israel Exchanges Resume — Hormuz Risk Returns

Brent crude rose 3.7%, topping $88.50 a barrel as the resumption of Iran-Israel hostilities revived fears about energy supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices and the dollar both rose as Israeli strikes on Beirut combined with Iran’s attack on Israel pushed energy markets into risk-premium territory, reversing the relief that had built through May as ceasefire progress appeared to be holding

The sharp oil move came despite Trump’s assurances that negotiations were continuing — markets chose to price in the military reality on the ground rather than diplomatic statements, at least in the immediate session

Airline stocks across Asia fell sharply as fuel cost expectations jumped, with carriers in Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong all declining in sympathy with the oil spike

The Brent move back above $88 — from near $85 at the end of the prior week — undid several weeks of energy market improvement and raised the spectre of a return toward the $95-100 range if the conflict fails to de-escalate quickly

Impact on India: Every dollar increase in Brent crude adds meaningfully to India’s annual crude import bill, which already runs at approximately $140-150 billion at current price levels. A sustained return toward $95-100 Brent would push India’s current account deficit back toward concerning levels, remove the RBI’s rate-cut headroom, and weaken the rupee — a chain reaction that affects everything from fuel prices to household inflation to the cost of corporate borrowing. The government will be monitoring the diplomatic situation closely, as India’s energy security is directly tied to whether the Iran-Israel exchange remains contained or escalates further.