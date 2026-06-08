Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 700 Points as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates, Crude Surges and Global Markets Sell Off Sharply

8 Jun 2026 , 05:21 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 8, 2026, with Nifty tumbling to 23,123 and Sensex declining 719 points to close at 73,524, as a fresh escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict sent shockwaves through global markets and pushed crude oil prices above $96 per barrel. Heavy selling across Wall Street and Asian markets overnight set a negative tone for Dalal Street, while rising US rate hike expectations and a weakening rupee added further pressure. The selloff was broad-based with all major sectoral indices closing in the red, leaving investors with very little shelter on an otherwise difficult day.
1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,006.05 up by 2.95%
2. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 290.00 up by 1.52%
3. Bharti Airtel Limited – closing at 1,820.10 up by 1.22%
1. Wipro Limited – closing at 181.60 down by 8.45%
2. Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 228.19 down by 3.67%
3. Eternal Limited – closing at 247.15 down by 3.65%
4. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,053.00 down by 3.62%
3. Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 894.30 down by 3.14%
|
Indices
|
Change
|
-2.56%
|
-2.33%
|
-1.85%
|
-1.74%
|
-1.71%
|
Nifty Cement
|
-1.65%
|
-1.64%
|
-1.57%
|
-1.49%
|
-1.23%
|
-1.00%
Realty (-2.56%) emerged as one of the worst-performing sectors as rising global uncertainty, higher crude oil prices, and concerns over elevated interest rates reduced optimism around housing demand and real estate investments.
Metal (-2.33%) witnessed sharp selling pressure due to a stronger US dollar, uncertainty over Chinese demand, rising energy costs, and concerns that higher global interest rates could slow industrial activity and commodity consumption.
Auto (-1.85%), Chemicals (-1.74%), Cement (-1.65%), Energy (-1.64%), and Oil & Gas (-1.57%) also traded lower as the surge in crude oil prices increased concerns about input costs, inflation, and pressure on corporate margins.
Consumer Durables (-1.49%) declined on fears that rising inflation could weaken discretionary spending.
IT (-1.23%) remained under pressure due to weakness in global technology stocks and concerns over slower global growth following rising US rate hike expectations. Financial Services Ex-Bank (-1.00%) also fell as higher interest rate expectations raised concerns about funding costs, loan demand, and profitability for NBFCs and financial institutions.
June 8, 2026, witnessed a broad-based selloff in the Indian stock market as escalating geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, and weak global market cues significantly hurt investor sentiment:
• Realty, Metal, Auto, Chemicals, and Cement stocks faced heavy selling pressure due to rising inflation concerns, higher energy costs, and fears that elevated interest rates could slow economic activity and demand.
• Energy, Oil & Gas, Consumer Durables, remained under pressure as surging crude oil prices raised concerns over input costs, corporate profitability, inflation, and funding conditions.
• IT stocks continued to decline amid weakness in global technology shares, profit booking, and concerns that higher US interest rates could impact technology spending and global growth prospects.
With Nifty falling 243.70 points (-1.04%) to close at 23,123.00, Sensex declining 719.09 points (-0.97%) to 73,524.26, and Bank Nifty slipping 432.50 points (-0.79%) to 54,063.75, market sentiment weakened due to the fresh escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict, Brent crude rising above $96-$98 per barrel, sharp weakness across global equity markets, growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike, rising US bond yields, and pressure on the Indian rupee.
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