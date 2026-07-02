Asian Markets Wrap | KOSPI slumps 8% | Nikkei & Shanghai Composite drop 2% each

2 Jul 2026 , 07:38 PM
China | Shanghai Composite 4,028.90 | -2.00%
Mainland equities fell 2%, unable to fully escape the global technology sell-off despite limited direct exposure to the specific catalysts driving the Korea and Japan moves. Semiconductor and AI-linked names in China came under pressure, and broader risk sentiment was cautious as investors in mainland markets digested the implications of the Meta cloud announcement and the evolving narrative around whether the AI infrastructure buildout globally has run too fast.
Japan | Nikkei 225 68,732.93 | -2.47%
Tokyo fell sharply on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 declining 2.47% and snapping a three-session winning streak as a tech-driven selloff that originated on Wall Street overnight spread rapidly through Asian markets. Chip and AI-linked names bore the brunt of the selling, with Kioxia Holdings, Tokyo Electron, Advantest, Taiyo Yuden, and Fujikura all registering heavy losses. Financial and consumer stocks partially offset the damage, with Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Financial, and Toyota Motor all adding modestly. Analysts described the move as the beginning of a new phase of the AI trade — one defined by harder questions about valuations rather than blind confidence in the AI buildout narrative.
South Korea | KOSPI 7,648.09 | -7.89%
Seoul suffered one of its most brutal sessions of the year, with the KOSPI plummeting 7.89% as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix — which together account for roughly half of the index’s market weight — both collapsed under aggressive foreign selling. The Korea Exchange activated a sidecar circuit breaker in early trade, temporarily halting programme selling after KOSPI futures dropped by more than a set threshold. Samsung closed 9.06% lower while SK Hynix dropped 14.57%, wiping out billions in combined market value. The selloff arrived on the same day SK Hynix’s chief executive announced a 100 trillion won domestic investment plan — a stark illustration of the disconnect between corporate confidence in long-term AI demand and the market’s short-term anxiety about whether current valuations can hold.
Hong Kong | Hang Seng 23,055.04 | +0.76%
Hong Kong bucked the regional trend, with the Hang Seng rising 0.76% as the market reopened after a public holiday and investors rotated into beaten-down Chinese consumer and financial names. Insurers, lenders, and defensive names led the advance, providing a degree of insulation from the tech-driven selling that gripped Tokyo and Seoul. The Hang Seng Tech Index gained more ground than the broader index, as some investors treated the overnight Wall Street selloff in AI names as a buying opportunity in Chinese technology companies that had already been through their own significant corrections earlier in the year.
India | Nifty 24,175.70| +0.71%
The Indian benchmark indices extended their winning run on July 2, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 24,175 and Sensex surging 579 points to close at 77,502, as a powerful rebound in IT stocks after four straight sessions of losses and Brent crude sliding to $70-71 per barrel drove broad-based buying across Dalal Street. A stronger rupee, India VIX hitting a one-month low, and progress in US-Iran talks added further momentum, with every major sectoral index ending in the green. Read more in detail here
Key News and Impact on India
1. Meta Plans to Sell Excess AI Computing Power — Sparks Global Chip Rout
Impact on India: Meta’s cloud pivot has layered, meaningful consequences for India’s technology sector. On one hand, the entry of yet another hyperscaler into the AI cloud market — alongside Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and now SpaceX — intensifies competition in the very segment where Indian IT firms are building their next wave of revenues. Companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and HCL Technologies are positioning themselves as integrators and managed service providers across these cloud platforms. More hyperscalers in the market typically means more enterprise cloud adoption, which supports Indian IT’s near-term order books. On the other hand, the chip selloff triggered by the Meta announcement is a warning signal that the market is becoming more selective about AI infrastructure investments — and any sustained pullback in global tech sentiment tends to dampen the outlook for Indian IT valuations and client spending expectations. For Indian startups and enterprises that purchase compute from these platforms, more competition in AI cloud supply is directionally positive for pricing and access.
2. KOSPI Crashes Nearly 8% — SK Hynix Announces 100 Trillion Won Investment Plan on the Same Day
Impact on India: The KOSPI’s repeat crash pattern — this is now its third severe selloff triggered by AI chip sentiment in 2026 — reinforces a structural concern that is relevant far beyond South Korea. The concentration of South Korea’s benchmark in two companies that are essentially a pure play on the AI memory trade means that every shift in global AI sentiment hits the index with maximum force. For India, the relevance is twofold. First, Indian IT firms that are building AI integration and deployment services depend heavily on a stable and growing global AI spending environment — repeated bouts of AI panic selling introduce uncertainty about whether enterprise clients will maintain planned spending levels on AI projects. Second, the SK Hynix and Samsung investment announcements, while disrupted by the market selloff, confirm that the long-term direction of global semiconductor supply chain investment continues to be driven by South Korea and Taiwan — and that India needs to accelerate its own semiconductor ambitions through the India Semiconductor Mission if it wants to participate meaningfully in the hardware layer of the AI economy.
3. Nikkei Falls 2.5% as AI-Linked Names Lead Decline — Financial Stocks Offer Partial Cushion
Impact on India: The Nikkei’s AI-driven correction is worth monitoring in the context of SoftBank Group, one of Japan’s most influential technology investors, which has extensive exposure to Indian startups and technology infrastructure through its Vision Fund. When Japanese equity markets face significant technology-led selloffs, there is often a second-order effect on the risk appetite and deployment pace of Japanese institutional capital. SoftBank in particular has been a major backer of Indian companies across fintech, logistics, e-commerce, and AI, and sustained weakness in the Nikkei’s technology sector could over time influence the fund’s capital recycling strategy. More broadly, the Bank of Japan’s ongoing rate normalisation — with the policy rate now at 1%, the highest since 1995 — continues to reshape the yen carry trade dynamics that have historically supported capital flows into emerging markets including India.
4. Hang Seng Rises as Hong Kong Reopens — Apple Reportedly in Talks to Source Chips from Blacklisted Chinese Firms
Impact on India: Apple’s reported discussions with Chinese memory chip companies carry significant geopolitical and trade implications for India. Apple has been one of the most prominent companies accelerating its manufacturing presence in India over the past three years, with Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics all assembling iPhones in Tamil Nadu and other Indian states as part of the company’s China-plus-one supply chain diversification. The possibility that Apple is now exploring sourcing memory chips from blacklisted Chinese suppliers — even if only for China-specific device inventory — runs counter to the broader narrative of decoupling from Chinese supply chains. For India, the concern is that Apple’s strategic supply chain decisions are more complex and more China-connected than the headline numbers suggest, and that the pace of genuine India integration may be slower than commonly assumed. The planned five-model iPhone lineup, including new folding handsets, is however positive for India’s assembly capacity expansion story, as higher volume product ranges typically require expanded manufacturing throughput.
5. South Korea’s Government Launches $252 Billion Chungcheong Investment Drive — President Lee Leads Ceremony
Impact on India: South Korea’s government-led industrial policy of anchoring national semiconductor champions to specific regions with full state support — land, permits, electricity, water, and financing — is a model that India is actively trying to replicate through the India Semiconductor Mission and the development of chip clusters in Gujarat, Assam, and other states. The scale and speed of South Korea’s Chungcheong commitment underlines how much further advanced the Korean model is in terms of government-industry coordination. For India, the lesson is structural: world-class semiconductor manufacturing clusters require not just financial incentives but a complete ecosystem buildout that takes years to deliver. The good news is that South Korea’s expanded HBM and NAND capacity, if it comes online as planned by 2027 to 2029, could eventually ease the global memory chip shortage that has been keeping server costs elevated — a development that would benefit Indian cloud infrastructure and AI adoption economics over the medium term.
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