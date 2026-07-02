iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty Surge as IT Stocks Roar Back With the Rally and Crude Slides to $70

2 Jul 2026 , 07:30 PM

The Indian benchmark indices extended their winning run on July 2, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 24,175 and Sensex surging 579 points to close at 77,502, as a powerful rebound in IT stocks after four straight sessions of losses and Brent crude sliding to $70-71 per barrel drove broad-based buying across Dalal Street. Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra all surged over 4.5% as bargain hunters returned to the sector on easing US rate concerns and healthy Q1 earnings expectations. A stronger rupee, India VIX hitting a one-month low, and progress in US-Iran talks added further momentum, with every major sectoral index ending in the green.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

  • Nifty 50 closed at 24,175.70 up 169.85 points (0.71%)
  • Sensex ended at 77,502.12, up 579.48 points (0.75%)
  • Nifty Bank settled at 58,031.65, down 1.40 points (0.00%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,042.60 up by 5.82%

2. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,424.40 up by 4.57%

3. HCL Technologies Limited  – closing at 1,081.40 up by 4.56%

4. Tata Consultancy Services Limited– closing at 2,070.90 up by 4.45%

5. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,859.10 up by 3.42%

Top Losers Today

1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,127.90 down by 1.05%

2. Larsen & Toubro Limited – closing at 4,057.00 down by 0.87%

3. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,359.20 down by 0.69%

 

Sectoral Performance Index

Indices

Change

Nifty IT

4.64%

Nifty Realty

1.45%

Nifty Consumer Durables

1.43%

Nifty Chemical

1.41%

Nifty Cement

1.34%

Nifty Auto

1.21%

Nifty Metal

0.88%

 

 

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

IT (+4.64%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors returned to technology stocks after four consecutive sessions of declines, supported by bargain buying and easing concerns over the US interest rate outlook. Optimism that lower interest rate risks could support corporate technology spending in North America, along with expectations of a healthy Q1 earnings season, boosted sentiment across major IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, and Tata Elxsi, despite weakness in global semiconductor stocks.

Realty (+1.45%) gained as lower crude oil prices improved inflation expectations and reinforced hopes of a stable interest rate environment, supporting housing demand. Consumer Durables (+1.43%) advanced on expectations of stronger discretionary spending amid easing inflationary pressures, while Chemicals (+1.41%) benefited from lower petroleum-linked input cost expectations. Cement (+1.34%) traded higher as easing fuel costs improved margin outlooks, and Auto (+1.21%) gained on lower crude oil prices, which are expected to reduce input costs and support future vehicle demand. Metals (+0.88%) also moved higher, supported by improving overall market sentiment and broad-based buying across cyclical sectors.

 

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

  1. Falling Crude Oil Prices Boosted Market Sentiment
    Brent crude oil declined for the third consecutive session to around     $70–71 per barrel as progress in the latest US-Iran talks eased concerns over global oil supply disruptions. Lower crude prices are highly positive for India as they reduce inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, lower import costs, and support corporate profitability.
  2. Strong Rally in IT Stocks Lifted the Indices
    The IT sector emerged as the biggest driver of today’s rally, with     Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technologies leading gains. Investors accumulated IT stocks after their recent correction, while easing concerns over US interest rates and expectations of healthy first-quarter earnings improved sentiment toward the sector.
  3. Progress in US-Iran Talks Improved Global Risk Appetite
    Investor confidence strengthened after reports of positive progress in the latest round of indirect     US-Iran negotiations, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The easing geopolitical tensions reduced uncertainty over global energy supplies and encouraged buying across equity markets.
  4. Softer US Interest Rate Concerns Supported Technology Stocks
    Market sentiment improved after comments from US Federal Reserve officials suggested that inflation risks have moderated, easing fears of further aggressive interest rate hikes. Lower concerns over prolonged high interest rates are positive for Indian IT companies, as they support corporate technology spending in key markets such as North America.
  5. Stronger Rupee and Lower Market Volatility Encouraged Buying
    The     Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise against the US dollar, supported by easing crude oil prices, while India VIX declined over 5% to a one-month low, signalling reduced market volatility. The combination of a stronger rupee, calmer market conditions, and improving investor confidence supported broad-based buying across equities.

 

Summary

July 2, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its upward momentum as falling crude oil prices, easing US-Iran tensions, and a sharp rebound in IT stocks lifted investor sentiment across the board:

IT stocks led the rally, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra posting strong gains after a four-session decline, supported by bargain buying and easing concerns over US interest rates and Q1 earnings visibility.

Realty, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Cement, Auto, and Metals also traded higher as lower crude oil prices improved inflation expectations, reduced input-cost pressure, and strengthened hopes of a stable rate environment and better demand outlook.

With Nifty 50 rising 169.85 points (+0.71%) to 24,175.70, Sensex gaining 579.48 points (+0.75%) to 77,502.12, and Nifty Bank ending almost flat at 58,031.65, market sentiment strengthened due to Brent crude slipping to around $70–71 per barrel, progress in US-Iran talks, a weaker risk premium, a stronger rupee, and a sharp drop in India VIX that signalled calmer market conditions

Related Tags

  • #BajajFinserv
  • #DalalStreet
  • #EquityMarket
  • #FinancialMarkets
  • #IndiaVIX
  • #ITStocks
  • #July22026
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Yes Bank Subsidiary Gets Major Relief as NSE Lifts Ban Before Deadline

Yes Bank Subsidiary Gets Major Relief as NSE Lifts Ban Before Deadline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2026|08:14 PM
PB Fintech Block Deal: MacRitchie Investments to Sell 2.6% Stake Worth ₹1,909 Crore

PB Fintech Block Deal: MacRitchie Investments to Sell 2.6% Stake Worth ₹1,909 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2026|07:49 PM
Asian Markets Wrap | KOSPI slumps 8% | Nikkei & Shanghai Composite drop 2% each

Asian Markets Wrap | KOSPI slumps 8% | Nikkei & Shanghai Composite drop 2% each

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2026|07:38 PM
Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty Surge as IT Stocks Roar Back With the Rally and Crude Slides to $70

Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty Surge as IT Stocks Roar Back With the Rally and Crude Slides to $70

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2026|07:30 PM
Waterways Leisure Tourism Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit, Recover Strongly After Weak IPO Debut

Waterways Leisure Tourism Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit, Recover Strongly After Weak IPO Debut

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2026|12:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.