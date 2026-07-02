Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty Surge as IT Stocks Roar Back With the Rally and Crude Slides to $70

2 Jul 2026 , 07:30 PM
The Indian benchmark indices extended their winning run on July 2, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 24,175 and Sensex surging 579 points to close at 77,502, as a powerful rebound in IT stocks after four straight sessions of losses and Brent crude sliding to $70-71 per barrel drove broad-based buying across Dalal Street. Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra all surged over 4.5% as bargain hunters returned to the sector on easing US rate concerns and healthy Q1 earnings expectations. A stronger rupee, India VIX hitting a one-month low, and progress in US-Iran talks added further momentum, with every major sectoral index ending in the green.
1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,042.60 up by 5.82%
2. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,424.40 up by 4.57%
3. HCL Technologies Limited – closing at 1,081.40 up by 4.56%
4. Tata Consultancy Services Limited– closing at 2,070.90 up by 4.45%
5. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,859.10 up by 3.42%
1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,127.90 down by 1.05%
2. Larsen & Toubro Limited – closing at 4,057.00 down by 0.87%
3. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,359.20 down by 0.69%
|
Indices
|
Change
|
4.64%
|
1.45%
|
1.43%
|
1.41%
|
Nifty Cement
|
1.34%
|
1.21%
|
0.88%
IT (+4.64%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors returned to technology stocks after four consecutive sessions of declines, supported by bargain buying and easing concerns over the US interest rate outlook. Optimism that lower interest rate risks could support corporate technology spending in North America, along with expectations of a healthy Q1 earnings season, boosted sentiment across major IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, and Tata Elxsi, despite weakness in global semiconductor stocks.
Realty (+1.45%) gained as lower crude oil prices improved inflation expectations and reinforced hopes of a stable interest rate environment, supporting housing demand. Consumer Durables (+1.43%) advanced on expectations of stronger discretionary spending amid easing inflationary pressures, while Chemicals (+1.41%) benefited from lower petroleum-linked input cost expectations. Cement (+1.34%) traded higher as easing fuel costs improved margin outlooks, and Auto (+1.21%) gained on lower crude oil prices, which are expected to reduce input costs and support future vehicle demand. Metals (+0.88%) also moved higher, supported by improving overall market sentiment and broad-based buying across cyclical sectors.
July 2, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its upward momentum as falling crude oil prices, easing US-Iran tensions, and a sharp rebound in IT stocks lifted investor sentiment across the board:
• IT stocks led the rally, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra posting strong gains after a four-session decline, supported by bargain buying and easing concerns over US interest rates and Q1 earnings visibility.
• Realty, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Cement, Auto, and Metals also traded higher as lower crude oil prices improved inflation expectations, reduced input-cost pressure, and strengthened hopes of a stable rate environment and better demand outlook.
With Nifty 50 rising 169.85 points (+0.71%) to 24,175.70, Sensex gaining 579.48 points (+0.75%) to 77,502.12, and Nifty Bank ending almost flat at 58,031.65, market sentiment strengthened due to Brent crude slipping to around $70–71 per barrel, progress in US-Iran talks, a weaker risk premium, a stronger rupee, and a sharp drop in India VIX that signalled calmer market conditions
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