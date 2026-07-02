Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty Surge as IT Stocks Roar Back With the Rally and Crude Slides to $70

The Indian benchmark indices extended their winning run on July 2, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 24,175 and Sensex surging 579 points to close at 77,502, as a powerful rebound in IT stocks after four straight sessions of losses and Brent crude sliding to $70-71 per barrel drove broad-based buying across Dalal Street. Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra all surged over 4.5% as bargain hunters returned to the sector on easing US rate concerns and healthy Q1 earnings expectations. A stronger rupee, India VIX hitting a one-month low, and progress in US-Iran talks added further momentum, with every major sectoral index ending in the green.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,175.70 up 169.85 points (0.71%)

Sensex ended at 77,502.12, up 579.48 points (0.75%)

Nifty Bank settled at 58,031.65, down 1.40 points (0.00%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,042.60 up by 5.82%

2. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,424.40 up by 4.57%

3. HCL Technologies Limited – closing at 1,081.40 up by 4.56%

4. Tata Consultancy Services Limited – closing at 2,070.90 up by 4.45%

5. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,859.10 up by 3.42%

Top Losers Today

1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,127.90 down by 1.05%

2. Larsen & Toubro Limited – closing at 4,057.00 down by 0.87%

3. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,359.20 down by 0.69%

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

IT (+4.64%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors returned to technology stocks after four consecutive sessions of declines, supported by bargain buying and easing concerns over the US interest rate outlook. Optimism that lower interest rate risks could support corporate technology spending in North America, along with expectations of a healthy Q1 earnings season, boosted sentiment across major IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, and Tata Elxsi, despite weakness in global semiconductor stocks.

Realty (+1.45%) gained as lower crude oil prices improved inflation expectations and reinforced hopes of a stable interest rate environment, supporting housing demand. Consumer Durables (+1.43%) advanced on expectations of stronger discretionary spending amid easing inflationary pressures, while Chemicals (+1.41%) benefited from lower petroleum-linked input cost expectations. Cement (+1.34%) traded higher as easing fuel costs improved margin outlooks, and Auto (+1.21%) gained on lower crude oil prices, which are expected to reduce input costs and support future vehicle demand. Metals (+0.88%) also moved higher, supported by improving overall market sentiment and broad-based buying across cyclical sectors.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Falling Crude Oil Prices Boosted Market Sentiment

Brent crude oil declined for the third consecutive session to around $70–71 per barrel as progress in the latest US-Iran talks eased concerns over global oil supply disruptions. Lower crude prices are highly positive for India as they reduce inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, lower import costs, and support corporate profitability. Strong Rally in IT Stocks Lifted the Indices

The IT sector emerged as the biggest driver of today’s rally, with Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technologies leading gains. Investors accumulated IT stocks after their recent correction, while easing concerns over US interest rates and expectations of healthy first-quarter earnings improved sentiment toward the sector. Progress in US-Iran Talks Improved Global Risk Appetite

Investor confidence strengthened after reports of positive progress in the latest round of indirect US-Iran negotiations , particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The easing geopolitical tensions reduced uncertainty over global energy supplies and encouraged buying across equity markets. Softer US Interest Rate Concerns Supported Technology Stocks

Market sentiment improved after comments from US Federal Reserve officials suggested that inflation risks have moderated, easing fears of further aggressive interest rate hikes. Lower concerns over prolonged high interest rates are positive for Indian IT companies, as they support corporate technology spending in key markets such as North America. Stronger Rupee and Lower Market Volatility Encouraged Buying

The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise against the US dollar, supported by easing crude oil prices, while India VIX declined over 5% to a one-month low, signalling reduced market volatility. The combination of a stronger rupee, calmer market conditions, and improving investor confidence supported broad-based buying across equities.

Summary –

July 2, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its upward momentum as falling crude oil prices, easing US-Iran tensions, and a sharp rebound in IT stocks lifted investor sentiment across the board:

• IT stocks led the rally, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra posting strong gains after a four-session decline, supported by bargain buying and easing concerns over US interest rates and Q1 earnings visibility.

• Realty, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Cement, Auto, and Metals also traded higher as lower crude oil prices improved inflation expectations, reduced input-cost pressure, and strengthened hopes of a stable rate environment and better demand outlook.

With Nifty 50 rising 169.85 points (+0.71%) to 24,175.70, Sensex gaining 579.48 points (+0.75%) to 77,502.12, and Nifty Bank ending almost flat at 58,031.65, market sentiment strengthened due to Brent crude slipping to around $70–71 per barrel, progress in US-Iran talks, a weaker risk premium, a stronger rupee, and a sharp drop in India VIX that signalled calmer market conditions