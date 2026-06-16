Asian Markets Wrap | KOSPI surges on Tech | Hang Seng plunges on weak Chinese economic data

Market Briefs

China | Shanghai Composite | 4,091.82 | -0.11%

China’s indexes remained essentially flat following mostly weak economic data for May, with retail sales and fixed asset investment both contracting more than expected — the latter reaching its weakest levels since the COVID-19 crisis.

South Korea | KOSPI | 8,726.60 | +2.11%

South Korea’s KOSPI emerged as the best performer in Asia, rising on sustained gains in technology and chipmaking stocks, which tracked robust overnight advances in their US counterparts. The index has now recovered over 16% from its June 8 circuit-breaker low of 7,484.

Japan | Nikkei 225 | 69,404.28 | +0.13%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced, recovering from earlier declines to reach a record high above 70,000 points intraday, while the TOPIX fell 0.3%. The index closed off its intraday peak as the BoJ’s hawkish rate hike language weighed on growth stocks through the afternoon.

Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index | 24,493.96 | -1.40%

Hong Kong retreated as weak Chinese economic data weighed on property and consumer-linked counters, overcoming the positive spillover from regional tech strength. The index gave back a portion of its recent Iran-deal-driven recovery.

India | Nifty 50 | 23,989.15 | +0.57%

India extended its winning streak to a third consecutive session, inching closer to the 24,000 mark as lower oil, a stronger rupee, and growing RBI rate-cut expectations continued to drive domestic institutional buying.

Key News and Impact on India

Bank of Japan Raises Rates to 1% — First Time Since 1995, Hawkish Signals Rattle Growth Stocks

The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1% — a move that was widely anticipated — and indicated it would continue reducing its asset purchases until April 2027

The decision conveyed hawkish signals to markets, with the BoJ stating its readiness to increase rates further if inflation and economic growth proceed as projected, and highlighting rising inflationary risk from higher oil prices as a significant concern

The 1% rate level is the highest Japan has seen since 1995 — marking a historic end to the era of ultra-loose monetary policy that had made yen-funded carry trades one of the most popular global investment strategies for three decades

The Nikkei touched an intraday record above 70,000 before pulling back sharply, reflecting the market’s internal tug-of-war between AI and chip sector strength on one side and rate-driven valuation compression on growth stocks on the other

The TOPIX, which is more weighted toward domestic financial and industrial names than the tech-heavy Nikkei, fell 0.3% — confirming that the BoJ’s hike had a differentiated impact across the Japanese market’s sectoral composition

Impact on India: The BoJ’s rate hike to 1% is the single most important structural risk event for Indian capital markets in June. Decades of ultra-cheap yen borrowing have funded enormous yen carry trade positions in higher-yielding assets globally — including Indian government bonds and equities. A rate hike to 1% with hawkish forward guidance substantially increases the cost of maintaining these positions and raises the probability of carry trade unwinding. For India, this means potential FPI selling pressure on bond markets — widening yields at precisely the moment India needs stable external financing conditions ahead of its own RBI rate decision. The RBI will be monitoring yen movements and Japanese bond yields closely as leading indicators of whether a disruptive carry unwind is materialising.

China’s May Economic Data Disappoints — Retail Sales and Investment Contract Sharply

China’s retail sales and fixed asset investment both contracted more than expected in May 2026, with fixed asset investment reaching its weakest levels since the COVID-19 crisis

Industrial production provided a partial bright spot, rising slightly more than anticipated due to strong overseas demand — but the overall picture indicated the Chinese economy remained largely under pressure amid slowing domestic consumption and persistent economic uncertainty

The weakness in fixed asset investment — the broadest measure of capital expenditure in China — is particularly concerning as it signals that domestic businesses are pulling back on expansion plans despite government stimulus efforts

The data weighed directly on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which fell 1.40% as property and consumer-linked stocks bore the brunt of the negative read-through from weak mainland consumption data

Chinese authorities are expected to announce additional stimulus measures in response to the data, with markets watching for any acceleration in infrastructure spending commitments or property sector support policies

Impact on India: China’s weak domestic demand has a nuanced impact on India. On one hand, a slowing Chinese consumer reduces competitive pressure on Indian exporters in third-country markets — a mild positive for Indian manufacturers. On the other hand, weak Chinese fixed asset investment reduces demand for commodities and industrial inputs globally, which could weigh on Indian metals and mining companies with exposure to global commodity cycles. The more direct concern for India is the property sector — continued weakness in Chinese real estate depresses demand for steel, cement, and copper that flows through to Indian commodity pricing. For Indian policymakers, China’s inability to sustain domestic consumption growth despite stimulus also serves as a cautionary tale for India’s own infrastructure-led growth strategy.

Nikkei Crosses 70,000 Intraday — Japan’s Market at All-Time Record on AI and Iran Deal Optimism

Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossed 70,000 points intraday on Tuesday — an all-time record for the index — before closing at 69,404.28 as profit-taking and BoJ rate hike caution trimmed the advance to just 0.13% on the day

The Nikkei’s gains were primarily driven by continued strength in artificial intelligence and chipmaking stocks, which extended their rally following a strong performance in the prior session

The 70,000 milestone placed the Nikkei approximately 32% above where it began 2026 — a year-to-date gain that makes it one of the strongest-performing major indices in the world despite the Iran conflict-driven volatility of the past four months

SoftBank Group, which surpassed Toyota as Japan’s most valuable company earlier in the year, contributed significantly to the Nikkei’s advance as its AI and semiconductor portfolio holdings rallied on continued optimism about the AI infrastructure spending cycle

The gap between the Nikkei’s intraday high and its closing level — a spread of roughly 600 points — illustrated the real tension the BoJ rate hike created for Japan’s growth stock valuations even on a broadly positive day

Impact on India: Japan’s Nikkei crossing 70,000 — even intraday — is a psychologically significant milestone that reinforces the global equity bull market narrative post-Iran deal. For Indian markets, a buoyant Nikkei typically correlates with improved global risk appetite and stronger FII flow momentum into emerging markets. However, the BoJ rate hike’s dampening effect on Japan’s own index is a reminder that the post-Iran-deal rally faces a new headwind from monetary policy normalisation in Asia’s second-largest economy. Indian markets will also be watching the yen’s trajectory — a significant yen strengthening following the BoJ hike would signal carry trade unwinding that could pull capital from India.

KOSPI Surges 2.11% — Semiconductor Recovery Extends to Seven of Last Eight Sessions

South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 2.11% to 8,726.60, extending a recovery arc that has seen the index gain over 16% from its June 8 circuit-breaker low of 7,484 in just six trading sessions

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the advance for the sixth consecutive session, with the AI memory shortage narrative — confirmed by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s comments about all three major memory manufacturers qualifying for Vera Rubin production — continuing to provide fundamental support beneath the technical bounce

The Kosdaq small-cap index also advanced, suggesting the recovery has broadened beyond the heavyweight semiconductor names into the wider Korean technology and consumer growth ecosystem

South Korea’s financial regulators have been monitoring FX market activity closely since June 10, with the Bank of Korea conducting joint inspections of major FX banks — the first such action in 14 years — to detect destabilising trading activity linked to the KOSPI’s extreme volatility

Investor attention is now focused on the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this week, which could determine whether the global rate environment tightens further or provides additional support for risk assets across Asia

Impact on India: South Korea’s KOSPI recovery is a constructive signal for Indian markets for two reasons. First, it reduces the contagion risk of a sustained Northeast Asian equity collapse pulling global risk appetite lower — the circuit-breaker event on June 8 had the potential to trigger a more sustained emerging market selloff that India would not have been immune from. Second, the KOSPI’s recovery on semiconductor strength validates the AI hardware demand cycle that underpins Indian IT services sector revenue growth. A healthy Korean chipmaking sector means sustained AI infrastructure build-out, which means continued demand for the implementation, integration, and cloud services that Indian IT companies provide to global enterprise clients.

India Extends Winning Streak — Nifty Approaches 24,000 as Iran Deal and Oil Drive Sentiment

India’s Nifty 50 advanced 0.57% to 23,989.15 — its third consecutive positive session — with the index now within striking distance of the 24,000 level that had served as a resistance ceiling before the Iran conflict’s escalation phase

The rupee held near the 94.71 level against the dollar seen in Monday’s Forex watchlist, reflecting continued confidence in the reduced current account deficit outlook following oil’s decline toward $80 per barrel

Nifty Bank and financial services stocks continued to outperform as markets priced in RBI rate cut probability — lower oil means lower imported inflation, which creates the room the RBI needs to cut rates without triggering currency weakness

IT stocks remained the notable underperformer within the broader rally, as the sector continues to process the AI disruption narrative and its implications for traditional outsourcing revenue models — a structural headwind that the Iran deal relief does not address

Focus across regional markets remained squarely on the upcoming signing of the US-Iran peace deal on Friday, as well as on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — two events that, if they proceed as scheduled, would formally close the geopolitical chapter that has defined global markets since February 28

Impact on India: India’s three-session winning streak, delivering a cumulative gain of approximately 3.5% from the June 12 low, reflects the direct and rapid market pricing of the Iran deal’s macro consequences. The Nifty approaching 24,000 is meaningful — a clean break above that level would technically confirm that India’s equity market has fully digested the Iran conflict premium and is pricing a normalised macro environment. The formal signing of the peace deal on Friday is now the single most anticipated event for Indian markets — not just for the equity price implications but for the broader economic relief it delivers through lower oil, a stronger rupee, reduced inflation, and renewed RBI rate-cut confidence. If Friday’s ceremony proceeds without complications, India enters the second half of 2026 with the most favourable macro tailwind combination it has seen all year. Read more on Indian Markets here