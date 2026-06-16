Asian Markets Wrap | KOSPI surges on Tech | Hang Seng plunges on weak Chinese economic data

16 Jun 2026 , 07:27 PM
China | Shanghai Composite | 4,091.82 | -0.11%
China’s indexes remained essentially flat following mostly weak economic data for May, with retail sales and fixed asset investment both contracting more than expected — the latter reaching its weakest levels since the COVID-19 crisis.
South Korea | KOSPI | 8,726.60 | +2.11%
South Korea’s KOSPI emerged as the best performer in Asia, rising on sustained gains in technology and chipmaking stocks, which tracked robust overnight advances in their US counterparts. The index has now recovered over 16% from its June 8 circuit-breaker low of 7,484.
Japan | Nikkei 225 | 69,404.28 | +0.13%
Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced, recovering from earlier declines to reach a record high above 70,000 points intraday, while the TOPIX fell 0.3%. The index closed off its intraday peak as the BoJ’s hawkish rate hike language weighed on growth stocks through the afternoon.
Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index | 24,493.96 | -1.40%
Hong Kong retreated as weak Chinese economic data weighed on property and consumer-linked counters, overcoming the positive spillover from regional tech strength. The index gave back a portion of its recent Iran-deal-driven recovery.
India | Nifty 50 | 23,989.15 | +0.57%
India extended its winning streak to a third consecutive session, inching closer to the 24,000 mark as lower oil, a stronger rupee, and growing RBI rate-cut expectations continued to drive domestic institutional buying.
Impact on India: The BoJ’s rate hike to 1% is the single most important structural risk event for Indian capital markets in June. Decades of ultra-cheap yen borrowing have funded enormous yen carry trade positions in higher-yielding assets globally — including Indian government bonds and equities. A rate hike to 1% with hawkish forward guidance substantially increases the cost of maintaining these positions and raises the probability of carry trade unwinding. For India, this means potential FPI selling pressure on bond markets — widening yields at precisely the moment India needs stable external financing conditions ahead of its own RBI rate decision. The RBI will be monitoring yen movements and Japanese bond yields closely as leading indicators of whether a disruptive carry unwind is materialising.
Impact on India: China’s weak domestic demand has a nuanced impact on India. On one hand, a slowing Chinese consumer reduces competitive pressure on Indian exporters in third-country markets — a mild positive for Indian manufacturers. On the other hand, weak Chinese fixed asset investment reduces demand for commodities and industrial inputs globally, which could weigh on Indian metals and mining companies with exposure to global commodity cycles. The more direct concern for India is the property sector — continued weakness in Chinese real estate depresses demand for steel, cement, and copper that flows through to Indian commodity pricing. For Indian policymakers, China’s inability to sustain domestic consumption growth despite stimulus also serves as a cautionary tale for India’s own infrastructure-led growth strategy.
Impact on India: Japan’s Nikkei crossing 70,000 — even intraday — is a psychologically significant milestone that reinforces the global equity bull market narrative post-Iran deal. For Indian markets, a buoyant Nikkei typically correlates with improved global risk appetite and stronger FII flow momentum into emerging markets. However, the BoJ rate hike’s dampening effect on Japan’s own index is a reminder that the post-Iran-deal rally faces a new headwind from monetary policy normalisation in Asia’s second-largest economy. Indian markets will also be watching the yen’s trajectory — a significant yen strengthening following the BoJ hike would signal carry trade unwinding that could pull capital from India.
Impact on India: South Korea’s KOSPI recovery is a constructive signal for Indian markets for two reasons. First, it reduces the contagion risk of a sustained Northeast Asian equity collapse pulling global risk appetite lower — the circuit-breaker event on June 8 had the potential to trigger a more sustained emerging market selloff that India would not have been immune from. Second, the KOSPI’s recovery on semiconductor strength validates the AI hardware demand cycle that underpins Indian IT services sector revenue growth. A healthy Korean chipmaking sector means sustained AI infrastructure build-out, which means continued demand for the implementation, integration, and cloud services that Indian IT companies provide to global enterprise clients.
Impact on India: India’s three-session winning streak, delivering a cumulative gain of approximately 3.5% from the June 12 low, reflects the direct and rapid market pricing of the Iran deal’s macro consequences. The Nifty approaching 24,000 is meaningful — a clean break above that level would technically confirm that India’s equity market has fully digested the Iran conflict premium and is pricing a normalised macro environment. The formal signing of the peace deal on Friday is now the single most anticipated event for Indian markets — not just for the equity price implications but for the broader economic relief it delivers through lower oil, a stronger rupee, reduced inflation, and renewed RBI rate-cut confidence. If Friday’s ceremony proceeds without complications, India enters the second half of 2026 with the most favourable macro tailwind combination it has seen all year. Read more on Indian Markets here
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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