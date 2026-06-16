Closing Bell: Sensex Climbs 562 Points as FIIs Return, Crude Stays Near $83 and US-Iran Peace Deal Set for June 19

The Indian benchmark indices extended their winning run for a second straight session on June 16, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 23,989 and Sensex gaining 562 points to close at 76,826, as optimism around the formal US-Iran peace agreement expected on June 19 kept investor sentiment buoyant. Falling crude oil prices holding near $83 per barrel and FIIs turning net buyers for the first time in nearly two weeks added fresh momentum to the rally. Realty, IT, Chemicals, and FMCG led the sectoral gains, while Metal and Auto stocks remained negative in an otherwise positive session.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,989.15 up 135.25 points (0.57%)

Sensex ended at 76,826.78, up 562.45 points (0.74%)

Nifty Bank settled at 57,297.15, up 98.35 points (0.17%)

Top Gainers

1. Tata Consumer Products Limited – closing at 1,130.00 up by 2.69%

2. NTPC Limited – closing at 355.90 up by 2.24%

3. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,787.00 up by 2.10%

4. Hindustan Unilever Limited – closing at 2,197.00 up by 1.90%

Top Losers

1. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 984.00 down by 2.95%

2. JSW Steel Limited – closing at 1,275.00 down by 1.66%

Trending stocks

1. HCL Technologies Limited –

Closed at ₹1,160.50, up 3.68%

⮚ ₹1,427 Crore Investment in Sarvam AI Boosted Sentiment: HCL Technologies announced the acquisition of a 10.46% stake in Sarvam AI for ₹1,427.25 crore, positioning itself as the lead strategic investor in the sovereign AI startup’s Series B funding round.

⮚ First Sovereign AI Investment by an Indian IT Major: Brokerage firm Nomura highlighted that this is the first major investment by an Indian IT services company in a sovereign AI firm, strengthening HCL Tech’s long-term AI strategy and innovation capabilities.

⮚ Expansion of AI and Enterprise Solutions: The partnership is expected to help HCL Tech develop industry-specific AI models and solutions for global clients, particularly in areas such as agentic AI, coding, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation.

⮚ Strengthens India’s Sovereign AI Ecosystem: Investors welcomed the move as it combines Sarvam AI’s research capabilities with HCL Tech’s global client base, accelerating the adoption of secure, localized, and multilingual AI solutions for governments and enterprises.

⮚ Long-Term AI Growth Opportunity: The investment aligns with rising global demand for generative AI and sovereign AI solutions, strengthening HCL Tech’s ability to participate in the next phase of AI-driven digital transformation and enterprise technology spending.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Realty (+2.26%) emerged as the top-performing sector as falling crude oil prices improved inflation expectations and strengthened hopes of lower interest rates, which could boost housing demand and reduce borrowing costs for developers. IT (+1.78%) led the broader market rally after HCL Technologies’ ₹1,427 crore investment in Sarvam AI strengthened optimism around AI-driven growth opportunities, while improving global technology sentiment, recovering valuations, and a stable rupee further supported the sector. Media (+1.40%), Consumer Durables (+1.28%), and FMCG (+1.22%) gained as investors favoured domestic consumption-oriented sectors amid expectations of lower inflation and stronger consumer spending. Energy (+1.07%) and Oil & Gas (+1.02%) advanced as lower crude oil prices improved margin outlooks for downstream oil marketing companies and supported broader energy sector sentiment. Chemicals (+2.90%) benefited from lower petroleum-linked input costs, while Defence (+0.95%) continued to attract investors due to strong order books and long-term government spending visibility. However, Metal (-1.55%) witnessed profit booking amid concerns over global commodity demand and softer industrial activity, while Auto (-0.32%) underperformed despite lower crude prices as investors remained selective after recent gains and continued to monitor demand trends in the sector.

Main Reasons for Stock Market up Today

Optimism Over US-Iran Peace Agreement

Investor sentiment remained strong as reports suggested that the US and Iran are expected to formally sign a peace agreement on June 19 , reducing geopolitical risks in West Asia. The easing tensions improved global risk appetite and encouraged buying across equity markets. Falling Crude Oil Prices Supported Indian Markets

Crude oil prices remained near multi-month lows around $83 per barrel , as markets continued to price in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz . Lower crude prices are highly positive for India as they help reduce inflation, improve the current account balance, support the rupee, and enhance corporate profitability. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) Turned Net Buyers

FIIs turned net buyers for the first time in nearly two weeks , signalling improving confidence in Indian equities. The combination of easing geopolitical tensions, lower crude prices, and a stronger rupee encouraged foreign investors to return to the market. Strong Rally in IT, FMCG, and Realty Stocks

Sector-specific buying provided additional support to the market. IT stocks gained on the back of strong global technology cues, while FMCG and Realty stocks benefited from lower inflation expectations, improving consumption outlook, and hopes of lower interest rates. Stronger Rupee and Improving Macro Outlook

The rupee strengthened as falling oil prices reduced pressure on India’s import bill and external balances. Investors also became more optimistic about India’s economic outlook, with lower crude prices expected to support growth, inflation stability, and corporate earnings.

Summary –

June 16, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its gains for a second consecutive session as optimism surrounding the upcoming US-Iran peace agreement, falling crude oil prices, and renewed foreign investor buying supported broad-based market sentiment.

• Realty, IT, Chemicals, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Energy stocks led the gains as lower crude oil prices improved inflation expectations, reduced input cost pressures, and strengthened hopes of lower interest rates. IT stocks received an additional boost from HCL Technologies’ strategic investment in Sarvam AI, reinforcing optimism around AI-led growth opportunities.

• Oil & Gas, Defence, and Financially linked sectors also traded higher as easing geopolitical risks, a stronger rupee, and improving macroeconomic conditions encouraged investors to increase exposure to domestic equities.

• Metal and Auto stocks underperformed, with metals witnessing profit booking amid concerns over global commodity demand, while auto stocks remained subdued despite lower fuel costs as investors remained selective after recent gains.

With Nifty 50 rising 135.25 points (+0.57%) to 23,989.15, Sensex gaining 562.45 points (+0.74%) to 76,826.78, and Nifty Bank advancing 98.35 points (+0.17%) to 57,297.15, investor confidence remained strong due to the prospect of a formal US-Iran peace deal, crude oil prices near $83 per barrel, FII buying after nearly two weeks of selling, a stronger rupee, and improving expectations for India’s growth, inflation, and corporate earnings outlook.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.