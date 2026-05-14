Asian Markets Wrap | Mixed sentiments ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting.

China | SSE Composite 4,177.92 | -1.52%
The Shanghai Composite slipped as investors monitored the Trump-Xi summit with caution, with Cambricon Technologies, Luxshare Precision, and Shennan Circuits among the session’s notable losers.
Hong Kong | Hang Seng 26,389.05 | 0%
The Hang Seng ended flat as investors closely tracked the Trump-Xi summit, with markets waiting on its outcome before taking fresh positions on trade, AI, and Iran-related developments.
Japan | Nikkei 225 62,654.05 | -0.98%
The Nikkei touched a high of 63,700 before selling pressure emerged in the afternoon, with Fujikura leading the decline after its profit forecast came in well below market expectations, dragging the index to close 618 points lower.
South Korea | KOSPI 7,981.41 | +1.75%
The KOSPI set a record closing high for the second straight session, with Samsung Electronics surging 4.23% to close at 296,000 won — within touching distance of the 300,000-won mark — as KB Securities became the first Korean brokerage to set a year-end KOSPI target of 10,500.
India | Nifty 50 23,689.60 | +1.18%
The Nifty closed firmly higher, led by pharma stocks which gained 2.74%, while Nifty IT was the key drag, declining 1.99% for a second consecutive session.
Key News and Impact on India
Impact on India: A calmer US-China tone reduces the risk of a sudden pullback in FII flows from emerging markets. However, any easing of technology restrictions for China — particularly around advanced AI chips — would make India’s pitch as an alternative investment destination harder to sustain. The technology discussions will be the most consequential part of this summit for India.
Impact on India: South Korea’s semiconductor-driven rally shows how powerfully AI hardware demand is reshaping global capital flows. Indian IT services firms with exposure to AI infrastructure deployment remain indirect beneficiaries, but India’s own chip manufacturing story still needs years of execution before it competes at this level.
Impact on India: Despite the intraday reversal, Japan’s equity market sitting near all-time highs reflects broad institutional confidence in Asia. Japanese capital has grown increasingly active in Indian equities and infrastructure, and sustained domestic market strength tends to support continued outbound investment flows into India.
Impact on India: Shanghai’s refusal to rally on summit optimism alone is a reminder that US-China tensions have deep structural roots. For India, a sustained period of managed US-China friction — rather than open conflict or full normalisation — remains the most favourable backdrop for attracting manufacturing and supply chain investment being redirected away from China.
Impact on India: Thursday’s session showed India’s market has selective strength — pharma, banking, and infrastructure absorbing global uncertainty well, while IT remains under pressure. Sustained oil above $100 a barrel is the key risk to watch: it widens the current account deficit, adds to domestic inflation, and limits the RBI’s room to ease further.
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