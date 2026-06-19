Asian Markets Wrap | Nikkei goes higher | Heng Seng slips more than 1%

Market Briefs



China | Shanghai Composite 4,090.48 | -0.43%

Mainland Chinese equities also declined, with the Shanghai Composite shedding 0.43% as the May economic data dump — released on June 16 — continued to weigh on market confidence. Retail sales falling into negative territory for the first time since December 2022 reinforced concerns about the health of China’s domestic consumer economy, and investors are increasingly looking toward Beijing to announce a meaningful stimulus package.

Japan | Nikkei 225 71,249.84 | +0.28%

Tokyo added modest gains on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 edging up 0.28% and extending its remarkable run to yet another record close. The session was more restrained than the explosive moves of earlier in the week, as investors digested the Bank of Japan’s historic rate decision from June 16 and awaited further clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s forward guidance. Semiconductor and AI-linked names continued to provide direction, with SoftBank and Tokyo Electron among the session’s contributors. The broader Topix also rose. The yen remained near the 160 level against the dollar, a zone that has historically prompted concerns about intervention from Japanese authorities.

South Korea | KOSPI 9,052.42 | -0.13%

Seoul gave back a fraction of the previous session’s historic gains, with the KOSPI slipping 0.13% after its watershed crossing of the 9,000 mark for the first time in history on June 18. The slight pullback reflected a degree of profit-taking after an extraordinary run, even as SK Hynix and Samsung continued to attract attention following the HBM4E sample shipment announcement. The broader market remains dominated by memory chipmakers, with 791 of 917 traded stocks having fallen even on the historic record session — a sign of how narrowly concentrated the rally is.

Hong Kong | Hang Seng 23,924.82 | -1.59%

Hong Kong was the region’s clear underperformer on Thursday, with the Hang Seng falling 1.59% as the cumulative weight of weak Chinese economic data and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve kept pressure on the index. Technology, financial, and consumer names led the decline. The Fed’s dot plot from June 17 — showing nine of eighteen policymakers now expect a rate hike in 2026 — unsettled sentiment across the region’s more rate-sensitive markets.

India | Nifty 50 | 24,013.10 | -0.64%

India’s Nifty slipped to 24,013 while the Sensex fell 607 points to 76,802, snapping a five-session winning streak as IT stocks saw sharp selling pressure. The decline was driven by Accenture’s weaker FY27 revenue growth guidance, which fueled concerns over global tech spending, while profit booking and renewed FII selling added to the downside, even as pharma and defence stocks offered some cushion. Read more about Indian market here.

Key News and Impact on India

1. Nikkei 225 Hits Record High Above 71,000 — BOJ Raises Rates to 1%, a 31-Year High

The Nikkei 225 crossed the 71,000 mark for the first time in its history during the week, driven by a combination of Iran deal optimism, AI-driven semiconductor buying, and large-scale foreign institutional inflows.

The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.0% at its June 16 meeting — the highest level since September 1995 and the first hike since December 2025.

The vote was 7-1, with only one board member dissenting in favour of a hold, reflecting a decisive shift in internal consensus toward policy normalisation.

The BOJ cited the need to prevent the Iran war-driven energy shock from feeding into broader inflation, while also noting that the yen’s sustained weakness around the 160 level had increased imported price pressures.

The central bank confirmed it will continue reducing its monthly government bond purchases by 200 billion yen per quarter, before pausing the taper and maintaining purchases of 2 trillion yen per month from April 2027.

Following the announcement, the yen briefly strengthened but quickly returned to around 160.29 against the dollar, suggesting markets view the hike as broadly priced in rather than a surprise.

Impact on India: The Bank of Japan’s move to 1% — a rate level not seen in three decades — is a significant milestone in the global monetary policy cycle. For India, the most direct consequence is through the carry trade channel. When Japanese rates were near zero, global investors borrowed cheaply in yen and invested the proceeds in higher-yielding emerging market assets, including Indian equities and bonds. A rising BOJ rate makes the yen a more expensive funding currency, which over time can reduce carry trade flows into markets like India. A stronger yen also tends to strengthen the dollar — since Japan is the world’s largest holder of US Treasuries and movements in USD/JPY influence global dollar dynamics — which adds to pressure on the rupee. The BOJ’s policy normalisation is a slow-moving but structurally important headwind for emerging market capital flows over the next several quarters.

2. Warsh’s Fed Dot Plot Signals Rate Hike Possible in 2026 — Wall Street Sells Off Sharply on June 17

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75% at Kevin Warsh’s first policy meeting as Chair on June 17, in line with near-universal market expectations.

However, the updated dot plot — the Fed’s internal projection chart — revealed that nine out of eighteen policymakers now expect rates to rise further in 2026, a hawkish shift from the March projections.

Warsh himself abstained from submitting a rate forecast, but his press conference tone was widely read as hawkish, with repeated emphasis on the need to achieve “price stability” before considering any easing.

All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 closed lower on June 17, with the communication services sector losing nearly 3% and consumer discretionary falling 2.7%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.21% on the day, extending losses that had begun during Warsh’s press conference — making it one of the worst Fed-day reactions since 1994.

Asian markets largely shrugged off the selloff on June 18, with the Nikkei and KOSPI hitting fresh records — but the Hang Seng and Shanghai remained under pressure.

Impact on India: The Fed’s dot plot shift toward a possible 2026 rate hike is among the most consequential developments for India’s macro position this year. The prospect of US rates moving higher — rather than lower — keeps the differential between dollar-denominated returns and rupee-denominated returns in focus for global investors. When the Fed signals tightening, capital flows from emerging markets like India tend to slow or reverse, the rupee comes under depreciation pressure, and the RBI’s ability to cut domestic rates is constrained even if India’s own inflation picture might otherwise permit easing. The rupee is particularly sensitive to Fed guidance, and with the 10-year US Treasury yield remaining elevated, the cost of financing India’s current account deficit through foreign capital also rises. Every month that US rates stay high rather than falling adds to India’s external financing challenge.

3. China’s Retail Sales Fall for First Time Since December 2022 — Domestic Demand Crisis Deepens

China’s National Bureau of Statistics released May economic data on June 16 showing retail sales fell 0.6% year-on-year — the first monthly contraction since December 2022 and a sharp reversal from April’s already weak 0.2% gain.

Fixed asset investment in the first five months of 2026 fell 4.1% year-on-year, far worse than the 1.6% decline recorded in January to April, signalling a broad-based pullback in capital spending.

Industrial production was the lone bright spot, rising 4.5% in May and beating the 4.3% estimate — but analysts noted that factory output is being sustained by export demand while domestic consumption is deteriorating.

China’s property sector remained a structural drag, with real estate investment falling 16.2% in the year to date and new home prices continuing to decline across major cities.

The national unemployment rate ticked down modestly to 5.1% from 5.2%, but economists flagged rising anxiety around AI-driven job displacement as a factor suppressing household confidence.

Analysts at the Economist Intelligence Unit revised their Q2 2026 GDP growth forecast for China down to 4.5% from 5%, with full-year growth still expected to fall within the 4.5–5% official target but dependent on a meaningful policy response from Beijing.

Impact on India: Weak Chinese domestic demand has a direct and meaningful impact on India across several dimensions. First, China is one of the largest buyers of global commodities — when Chinese consumption falters, commodity prices tend to soften, which offers some relief on India’s import bill but also reduces export earnings for Indian commodity producers. Second, the structural weakness in China’s property and consumer sectors increases the pressure on Beijing to stimulate the economy, which could eventually take the form of further depreciation of the yuan — making Chinese exports cheaper and more competitive with Indian goods in third-party markets. Third, with Chinese consumer companies under pressure, global consumer brands that might otherwise expand into China are increasingly looking at India as their primary growth market — which is indirectly positive for India’s consumer and retail sector outlook.

4. SK Hynix Ships HBM4E Samples — KOSPI Crosses 9,000 for First Time in History

SK Hynix announced on June 18 that it had shipped samples of its seventh-generation high-bandwidth memory chip, HBM4E, to major AI customers including Nvidia, marking an important milestone in the next cycle of AI hardware development.

The 12-layer chip offers a maximum data transfer speed of 16 gigabits per second per pin and more than 20% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor, HBM4.

The announcement sent SK Hynix shares surging over 7% to a fresh record, with Samsung Electronics also advancing, and the two companies — which together account for more than 50% of the KOSPI by market value — drove the index past 9,000 for the first time in its history on June 18.

The KOSPI closed at 9,063.84 on June 18, a 2.25% gain, with year-to-date returns of over 110% — one of the strongest performances of any major global benchmark in 2026.

Separately, Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month KOSPI target to 12,000 following the HBM4E announcement and the easing of oil price pressures from the Iran deal.

The broader AI memory market context: TrendForce estimates that HBM4E will account for approximately 40% of total global HBM demand by 2027, as it powers the next generation of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin Ultra AI accelerators.

Impact on India: The HBM4E announcement and the KOSPI’s record high reflect the accelerating pace at which the global AI hardware supply chain is evolving — a chain in which India is increasingly seeking a foothold. Indian semiconductor policy has been gathering momentum through the India Semiconductor Mission and the government’s incentive packages for chip design and packaging facilities. However, the dominance of South Korean memory makers and Taiwanese foundries in the most advanced AI chip layers remains a reminder of how much ground India must cover. For Indian IT companies, the more immediate relevance is that a thriving AI chip cycle drives sustained enterprise AI spending — which translates into more demand for the software integration, data engineering, and AI deployment services that Indian firms are well positioned to provide. The HBM4E generation arriving on schedule also keeps the AI buildout timeline intact, which is positive for Indian IT order books.

5. Hang Seng Underperforms Amid Fed Hawkishness and China Data Shock — Hong Kong Holiday on Friday

The Hang Seng fell sharply through the week, declining 1.59% on Thursday as the double pressure of the Fed’s hawkish dot plot and China’s weak May data weighed on Hong Kong-listed shares.

Technology stocks led the losses, with Tencent, Meituan, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and SMIC all recording meaningful declines over the course of the week.

The HKMA — Hong Kong’s de facto central bank — confirmed that monetary and financial markets were operating in an orderly manner, noting that USD/HKD remained within its pegged band.

The Hong Kong stock exchange will be closed on Friday, June 19, for a public holiday, meaning the week’s losses will not have an opportunity to be recovered or extended until the following Monday.

Separately, MSCI confirmed it will remove Xinxiang Richful Lube from several of its China indexes effective June 22, citing EU sanctions on Russia — a reminder that geopolitical spillovers continue to affect the composition of major emerging market benchmarks.

Impact on India: Hong Kong’s persistent underperformance relative to the Nikkei and KOSPI has reinforced a broader pattern that has been building through 2026: investors are rotating within Asia, out of China-linked markets and toward Japan, South Korea, and India as preferred emerging and developed market allocations. India has been a direct beneficiary of this rotation, with foreign portfolio investors having channelled significant inflows into Indian equities even during months when broader Asian sentiment was cautious. The combination of a hawkish Fed and a structurally challenged Chinese economy, if sustained, tends to accelerate this rotation — which supports Indian equity valuations, keeps the rupee relatively better supported than peers, and enhances India’s positioning as the preferred large emerging market for global long-only funds.