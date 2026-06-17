Asian Markets Wrap | Nikkei rallies near record high | All eyes on FED decision

17 Jun 2026 , 07:41 PM
China | Shanghai Composite | 4,108.08 | +0.40%
Mainland China edged higher, diverging from Hong Kong as the CSI 300 advanced on domestic policy optimism. The Shanghai Composite held above 4,100, with industrial and technology names providing the primary lift.
Japan | Nikkei 225 | 69,902.03 | +0.72%
Tokyo added 0.72%, pushing the Nikkei within touching distance of the historic 70,000 level as technology and export names continued to attract buying. The Topix rose 1.36%, outperforming the Nikkei as broader market participation widened beyond the AI-heavy names.
South Korea | KOSPI | 8,864.24 | +1.58%
Seoul’s KOSPI extended its recovery for a seventh session, with semiconductor names continuing to lead as the AI memory shortage narrative provided fundamental support beneath the technical bounce. The index has now regained over 18% from its June 8 circuit-breaker low.
Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index | 24,312.17 | -0.74%
Hong Kong slipped for a second consecutive session, weighed by the overhang of China’s disappointing May economic data from Tuesday and profit-taking in technology counters after their recent recovery.
India | Nifty 50 | 24,085.70 | +0.40%
India’s Nifty 50 crossed 24,000 for the first time since the Iran conflict began — a psychologically significant milestone — as the combined tailwind of lower oil, a stronger rupee, and RBI rate-cut expectations sustained the fourth consecutive session of gains.
Impact on India: The Fed decision on Wednesday evening is the most important near-term external event for Indian markets. A neutral hold with a dovish lean would allow the RBI to proceed confidently with rate cuts at its next meeting, reinforce the rupee’s recent strength, and support FII re-engagement with Indian equities. A hawkish surprise would do the opposite — tightening the external constraint on RBI policy, strengthening the dollar, and potentially reversing some of the FPI inflow momentum that India is beginning to attract post-Iran deal. For Indian bond markets in particular, the Fed’s forward guidance on rates matters more than the rate decision itself — US Treasury yield direction has a direct read-through to Indian sovereign bond pricing.
Impact on India: Friday’s signing ceremony in Switzerland is the single event India’s policymakers, RBI, and capital markets are most focused on this week. A successful signing formalises what the market has already begun to price — oil at $80, a stronger rupee, lower inflation, and RBI rate-cut room — turning what is currently an anticipation trade into a confirmed macro reality. For India’s Finance Ministry, Iranian crude sanctions relief is particularly relevant: India has historically been one of Iran’s largest oil customers, and the ability to resume purchases of discounted Iranian crude — once sanctions are lifted — would meaningfully reduce India’s average crude import cost below the current market benchmark price. The sequencing of sanctions relief will therefore be watched closely in Delhi beyond just the immediate peace deal headlines.
Impact on India: The Topix outperforming the Nikkei is a meaningful technical signal — it suggests that Japan’s rally is broadening from AI concentration into financials, industrials, and domestic demand names, which is typically associated with more durable bull markets rather than narrow momentum moves. For India, a durable Japanese bull market reduces the risk of a sudden Japanese equity reversal pulling global risk appetite lower. The yen’s orderly behaviour post-BoJ hike is also reassuring — a disorderly yen strengthening would have triggered the carry trade unwind that poses the greatest near-term risk to FPI flows into Indian markets.
Impact on India: Korea’s continued recovery is a constructive backdrop for Indian markets. As noted in prior sessions, sustained KOSPI recovery reduces contagion risk, validates the AI demand cycle that underpins Indian IT services revenue, and reduces the urgency of global risk-off positioning that pulls capital from emerging markets. The KOSPI’s 18% recovery in seven sessions from its circuit-breaker low also serves as a useful data point for Indian investors assessing how quickly markets can recover from geopolitically-driven dislocations — a lesson applicable to Indian equities’ own Iran-conflict discount, which is now actively unwinding.
Impact on India: The Nifty crossing 24,000 is not just a price milestone — it represents the market’s collective judgment that India’s macro trajectory has shifted from deterioration to improvement. Four months of Iran-driven oil pressure, FPI outflows, and RBI constraint are giving way to a new phase defined by lower energy costs, currency stability, and monetary easing room. The sustainability of this shift depends on two events in the next 48 hours: Friday’s Iran deal signing in Switzerland and the Fed’s Wednesday evening press conference. If both go well — deal signed without complications, Fed signals patience on rates — India enters the second half of 2026 with the most supportive external environment it has seen since early 2025. Read more on Indian Markets here.
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