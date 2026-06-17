Closing Bell: Nifty Crosses 24,000 as Crude Falls Below $80 and US-Iran Peace Deal Signing Imminent

The Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak on June 17, 2026, with Nifty crossing the key 24,000 mark to close at 24,085 and Sensex gaining 347 points to settle at 77,155, as Brent crude slipping below $80 per barrel and growing optimism around the imminent signing of the US-Iran peace agreement in Switzerland kept investor sentiment firmly positive. Defence stocks stole the show after India’s domestic defence production hit a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, while Consumer Durables, PSU Banks, and IT also joined the rally as improving macro conditions and stable global cues supported broad-based buying across Dalal Street.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,085.70 up 96.55 points (0.40%)

Sensex ended at 77,155.62, up 347.14 points (0.45%)

Nifty Bank settled at 57,585.05, up 287.90 points (0.50%)

Top Gainers

1. Bharat Electronics Limited – closing at 422.00 up by 3.55%

2. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,008.90 up by 2.70%

3. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,801.90 up by 1.94%

4. Eternal Limited – closing at 257.85 up by 1.68%

Top Losers

1. Cipla Limited – closing at 1,350.20 down by 1.67%

2. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,765.00 down by 1.25%

3. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 245.45 down by 1.11%

Trending stocks

1. Trent Limited –

Closed at ₹3,108.00, up 7.25%

⮚ Positive Citi Report Boosted Investor Confidence: Shares of Trent gained sharply after Citigroup released a positive note following discussions with the company’s management, highlighting a strong business outlook despite industry challenges.

⮚ Resilient Consumer Demand Supported Growth Outlook: Management indicated that consumer demand remains healthy across its retail formats, easing concerns about slowing consumption and reinforcing confidence in future growth prospects.

⮚ Zudio Expansion Continued to Drive Optimism: Investors remained bullish on Zudio’s rapid expansion strategy, supported by its flexible lease model and growing presence across India, making it a key long-term growth driver for the company.

⮚ Management Confidence Improved Market Sentiment: Strong demand trends, disciplined execution, controlled inflation impact, and continued store expansion strengthened investor confidence in Trent’s ability to sustain growth and profitability despite broader retail sector challenges. Read more on Trent in detail here

2. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited–

Closed at ₹361.70, down 8.10%

⮚ Weak Market Reaction to FY27 Outlook: Shares of Tata Motors PV fell sharply after investors reacted cautiously to the company’s FY27 guidance, despite expectations of revenue growth and margin improvement.

⮚ Execution Risks Overshadowed Growth Targets: While JLR projected FY27 revenue of £26 billion (up from £23 billion in FY26) and EBIT margins of around 4%, investors remained concerned about the company’s ability to successfully execute its turnaround strategy.

⮚ High Investment Commitments Raised Concerns: JLR reaffirmed its £18 billion investment plan through FY29 and expects capital expenditure of £3.7 billion in FY27, leading investors to worry about continued pressure on cash flows and profitability.

⮚ Recent Financial Performance Remained Weak: JLR reported only 0.7% EBIT margin and negative free cash flow of around £2.2 billion in FY26, highlighting that the recovery is still at an early stage and leaving little room for execution mistakes.

⮚ Cost-Saving Plan Requires Successful Execution: Although JLR announced a £1.7 billion cost-saving programme and aims to reduce breakeven volumes to 300,000 vehicles over the next two years, the market is waiting for tangible results before assigning higher valuations.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Defence (+3.91%) emerged as the top-performing sector after the government announced that India’s defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, reflecting 15.6% year-on-year growth and highlighting the rapid expansion of domestic defence manufacturing. The strong growth in indigenous production boosted investor confidence in defence companies, supported by expectations of higher order inflows, government spending, and long-term self-reliance initiatives. Read more about defence stocks in detail here.

Consumer Durables (+2.11%) gained as falling crude oil prices improved inflation expectations and supported the outlook for discretionary consumer spending.

PSU Banks (+1.75%) advanced on continued optimism around credit growth, and improving sentiment towards financial stocks.

Metals (+1.01%) witnessed selective buying as improving global risk appetite supported cyclical sectors,

IT (+0.85%) gained on expectations of a stable US Federal Reserve policy and improving global technology sentiment.

Energy (+0.81%) also traded higher as easing geopolitical tensions supported broader market sentiment.

However, Auto (-0.62%) saw mild profit booking after recent gains despite lower crude oil prices, while Realty (-0.43%) underperformed as investors rotated funds towards other sectors following the sector’s strong rally in recent sessions.

Main Reasons for Stock Market up Today

Sharp Fall in Crude Oil Prices Boosted Market Sentiment

Brent crude oil slipped below $80 per barrel, providing significant relief to India, which imports most of its oil requirements. Lower crude prices help reduce inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, support the rupee, and enhance corporate profitability, leading to broad-based buying across sectors. Optimism Around the US-Iran Peace Agreement

Investor confidence improved as progress continued the proposed US-Iran peace accord, which is expected to be signed in Switzerland later this week. Hopes of easing tensions in West Asia and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz reduced geopolitical risks and encouraged investors to increase exposure to equities. Expectations of a Stable US Federal Reserve Policy

Investors remained optimistic ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, with markets widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. Hopes of a stable interest rate environment supported risk appetite globally, particularly in sectors such as IT and financials. Strong Domestic Institutional and Improving Foreign Investor Participation

Indian markets continued to receive strong support from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), while improving sentiment and lower crude prices also encouraged renewed interest from foreign investors. The combination of domestic liquidity and improving foreign participation helped sustain the market rally.

Summary-

June 17, 2026, saw the Indian stock market continue its upward momentum as falling crude oil prices, optimism around the US-Iran peace process, and supportive global cues lifted investor sentiment:

• Defence stocks led the rally after India’s defence production hit a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, boosting confidence in domestic manufacturing and long-term order visibility.

• Consumer Durables, PSU Banks, Metals, IT, and Energy stocks also gained as lower inflation expectations, improving liquidity conditions, and better global risk appetite supported buying across sectors.

• Auto and Realty stocks were the only major laggards, with mild profit booking seen after recent gains despite the broader market’s strong positive tone.

With Nifty 50 rising 96.55 points (+0.40%) to 24,085.70, Sensex gaining 347.14 points (+0.45%) to 77,155.62, and Nifty Bank advancing 287.90 points (+0.50%) to 57,585.05, market sentiment remained upbeat due to Brent crude slipping below $80 per barrel, progress on the proposed US-Iran peace agreement, expectations of a steady US Federal Reserve policy stance, and continued support from DIIs along with improving foreign investor interest.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.