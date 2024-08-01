Middle East Tensions Drive Oil Prices Up

Early Asian trade on Thursday saw a rise in oil prices, continuing their significant gains from the previous day when the death of a Hamas commander in Iran stoked concerns about a potential larger Middle East conflict as well as indications of high oil demand in the United States.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures had increased 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $78.60 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude futures had gained 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.51 per barrel.

In the previous session, there was a roughly 4% increase in the most active contracts on both benchmarks.

The United States’ oil stocks have had a five-week run of declines, the longest since January 2021.

According to a separate EIA data release on Wednesday, gasoline consumption reached its highest point since before the pandemic in May, driving up U.S. oil demand to a seasonal record.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but left the door open for a reduction in September. In the meantime, the U.S. dollar index continued its losses from the previous session. Investors holding other currencies may want more oil if the dollar declines.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com