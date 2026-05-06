Western Markets Wrap

Market Briefs

United States — Nasdaq | 25,326.13 | +1.03% | S&P 500 | 7,259.22 | +0.81% | Dow Jones | 49,298.25 | +0.73%

All three major indices bounced back on May 5, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closing at fresh all-time highs. The rally was driven by easing oil prices and a strong run of corporate earnings, with around 85% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far delivering a beat.

WTI crude settled 3.9% lower at $102.27 per barrel while Brent fell nearly 4% to $109.87, giving markets meaningful relief after Monday’s oil-driven selloff.

United Kingdom — FTSE 100 | 10,221.87 | -1.39%

The FTSE 100 fell 142 points on its first day back after the Bank Holiday, weighed down by a sharp drop in HSBC Holdings after the bank’s first-quarter profit missed forecasts due to an unexpected fraud-related charge in the UK. HSBC fell over 6%, while AstraZeneca, Unilever, and GSK also declined. Shell was a rare bright spot, rising 0.8% on firmer energy prices.

Germany — DAX | 24,401.70 | +1.71%

The DAX recovered from Monday’s losses, edging higher as Middle East concerns eased and earnings season continued. Rheinmetall rose 1.4% after reporting a 7.7% year-on-year jump in first-quarter earnings and reaffirming full-year guidance. Fresenius Medical Care was the session’s biggest decliner, falling over 5% on a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.

India (Reference) — Nifty 50 | 24,032.80 | -0.36%

The Nifty declined 86.5 points but recovered from an intraday low of 23,882 to hold above the 24,000 level. Banking stocks led the fall, with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI among the biggest drags.

Key Global News

Trump Pauses Project Freedom — Iran Deal Talks Progress

President Trump announced he is pausing “Project Freedom” — the US plan to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz — citing significant progress toward a final agreement with Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth separately confirmed the ceasefire remains intact and that two US commercial vessels have already successfully transited the strait under military protection.

This is the most consequential development for India this week. Any sustained reopening of the Strait would directly reduce crude import costs, ease Rupee pressure, and take the edge off domestic inflation.

Oil Falls Nearly 4% — Brent Drops Back Below $110

Brent crude futures lost close to 4% to settle at $109.87, while WTI dropped 3.9% to $102.27, as markets took comfort from ceasefire signals and the confirmation that Monday’s UAE missile intercepts did not result in attacks on energy infrastructure.

For India, every sustained $5 drop in Brent translates to meaningful savings on the import bill — the direction of oil this week will be the single most important variable to watch for Nifty sentiment.

HSBC Misses Q1 Profit — Fraud Charge and Gulf Uncertainty Bite

HSBC reported first-quarter pre-tax profit below analyst expectations, hurt by a fraud-related charge in the UK and higher credit loss provisions linked to Middle East uncertainty. The bank’s shares fell over 6%, making it the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 for the session, despite HSBC raising its full-year net interest income outlook.

HSBC is one of the largest foreign institutional investors in Indian markets. Any sustained weakness in the bank’s performance or risk appetite could have indirect implications for FII activity in India.

AMD Posts Strong Q1, Surges 16% After Hours

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 16% in after-hours trading after reporting first-quarter results and issuing robust second-quarter guidance, calling for approximately $11.2 billion in revenue — well above analyst forecasts. The result came after AMD had fallen nearly 5% during the regular session following a downgrade from HSBC citing semiconductor capacity constraints.

A strong AMD result adds to the AI hardware momentum signal from Palantir the night before. For Indian IT firms building AI practices and cloud services pipelines, sustained tech capex from US clients remains a key revenue driver.

Vodafone Acquires Full Ownership of VodafoneThree for £4.3 Billion

Vodafone announced it will buy out CK Hutchison’s 49% stake in the UK’s VodafoneThree joint venture for £4.3 billion, taking full control of the mobile and broadband operator less than a year after the venture was formed. The deal values the combined business at £13.85 billion and will be funded from existing cash resources.

Vodafone’s consolidation move in the UK reflects a broader global trend of telecom operators simplifying structures and building scale ahead of 5G capex cycles. This is a positive signal for Indian telecom players like Jio and Airtel that are similarly pursuing consolidation and infrastructure investment.