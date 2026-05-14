Western Markets Wrap: NASDAQ, S&P 500 touch record highs despite inflation worries

14 May 2026 , 04:16 PM
United States –
Nasdaq 26,402.34 | +1.20% |
S&P 500 7,444.26 | +0.58% |
Dow Jones 49,697.96 | -0.14% |
Wednesday belonged to the bulls on Wall Street, as technology and chip stocks drove the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to historic closing highs, even with a worrying wholesale inflation print hanging over the session. The Dow was the exception, edging lower as weakness in financial and communication names offset gains elsewhere.
United Kingdom –
FTSE 100 10,349.87 | +0.24% |
London’s index clawed back some ground on Wednesday, helped by cooling government bond yields and a brief pause in the political turbulence around the Prime Minister, though the broader mood remained cautious.
Germany –
DAX 24,423.99 | +1.19% |
Frankfurt shook off the previous session’s heavy losses with a firm rebound, as optimism around the US-China summit in Beijing and a steadier global tone helped buyers return to the market.
Impact on India: Record US equity markets lift global sentiment and can draw risk capital toward emerging economies. However, PPI at these levels rules out near-term rate cuts in the US, keeping pressure on the rupee, raising external borrowing costs, and making dollar assets more competitive against Indian ones.
Impact on India: A hawkish Fed chair keeps global liquidity conditions tight for longer. For India, this limits RBI’s room to ease aggressively, sustains pressure on the rupee, and raises the cost of overseas borrowing for Indian companies.
Impact on India: Calmer US-China ties generally support emerging market sentiment and FII flows. However, any relaxation of chip export curbs to China adds competitive complexity for India’s own semiconductor and AI infrastructure ambitions, where it has been positioning itself as an alternative investment destination.
Impact on India: A listing of this scale reinforces that the AI infrastructure investment cycle has significant runway left. Indian technology companies embedded in AI services, cloud engineering, and enterprise software stand to benefit from continued capital deployment in this space.
Impact on India: Stability across European benchmarks reduces the risk of a global risk-off wave that could otherwise accelerate FII outflows from India. It also signals improved sentiment for Indian exporters in pharmaceuticals, auto components, and IT services with European exposure.
Impact on India: Starmer staying on provides short-term continuity to India-UK Free Trade Agreement talks. However, with cabinet reshuffles likely and the PM’s authority weakened, the pace of any final agreement on a deal that benefits Indian exports in services, textiles, and pharmaceuticals remains uncertain.
Impact on India: High US yields make dollar assets more attractive relative to emerging market investments, pulling capital away from India and weighing on the rupee. For Indian corporates with foreign currency debt or overseas fundraising plans, the elevated global rate environment directly raises financing costs and limits flexibility.
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