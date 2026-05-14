Western Markets Wrap: NASDAQ, S&P 500 touch record highs despite inflation worries

Market Briefs



United States –



Nasdaq 26,402.34 | +1.20% |

S&P 500 7,444.26 | +0.58% |

Dow Jones 49,697.96 | -0.14% |

Wednesday belonged to the bulls on Wall Street, as technology and chip stocks drove the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to historic closing highs, even with a worrying wholesale inflation print hanging over the session. The Dow was the exception, edging lower as weakness in financial and communication names offset gains elsewhere.

United Kingdom –

FTSE 100 10,349.87 | +0.24% |

London’s index clawed back some ground on Wednesday, helped by cooling government bond yields and a brief pause in the political turbulence around the Prime Minister, though the broader mood remained cautious.

Germany –

DAX 24,423.99 | +1.19% |

Frankfurt shook off the previous session’s heavy losses with a firm rebound, as optimism around the US-China summit in Beijing and a steadier global tone helped buyers return to the market.

Key News and Impact on India

Wall Street Breaks Records Even as Wholesale Inflation Hits a Four-Year High

April’s producer price index rose 6% year-on-year, the steepest climb in nearly four years, with core PPI at 5.2%

War-driven energy and logistics costs tied to the Middle East conflict were cited as the primary drivers

Markets chose to look past the data, with AI-linked stocks and semiconductor names leading a broad advance

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both printed all-time closing highs; the Dow nudged lower on weakness in select financial and consumer stocks

Impact on India: Record US equity markets lift global sentiment and can draw risk capital toward emerging economies. However, PPI at these levels rules out near-term rate cuts in the US, keeping pressure on the rupee, raising external borrowing costs, and making dollar assets more competitive against Indian ones.

Kevin Warsh Confirmed as the New Federal Reserve Chair

The US Senate approved Warsh 54-45 in the most divisive Fed chair vote on record, running almost entirely along party lines

Warsh, 56, previously served as a Fed governor during the 2008 crisis and is a Stanford lecturer

He is known for favouring a leaner Fed balance sheet, tighter monetary communication, and a firm stance on inflation

Powell steps down as chair this Friday but stays on the board as a governor, retaining a vote on rate decisions

Warsh’s first FOMC meeting is set for mid-June; rate cut expectations have already been pushed out of 2026 entirely

Impact on India: A hawkish Fed chair keeps global liquidity conditions tight for longer. For India, this limits RBI’s room to ease aggressively, sustains pressure on the rupee, and raises the cost of overseas borrowing for Indian companies.

Trump Flies to Beijing with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang in Tow

Trump arrived in China for talks with President Xi covering AI, trade, rare earths, and the Iran situation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s inclusion in the US delegation was widely seen as a sign Washington may ease restrictions on advanced chip sales to China

Nvidia shares rose on the news, adding fuel to the day’s technology rally

The visit was described more as a relationship exercise than a breakthrough summit, though purchase deals and preliminary tech access talks were seen as likely

Impact on India: Calmer US-China ties generally support emerging market sentiment and FII flows. However, any relaxation of chip export curbs to China adds competitive complexity for India’s own semiconductor and AI infrastructure ambitions, where it has been positioning itself as an alternative investment destination.

Cerebras Systems Debuts on Nasdaq as 2026’s Biggest IPO

Cerebras listed under the ticker CBRS, raising upwards of $5.55 billion

Its original 2024 listing was blocked by a national security review; it returned with partnerships with Amazon and OpenAI

The company specialises in high-speed AI inference and timed its debut during one of the year’s strongest sessions for chip stocks

Impact on India: A listing of this scale reinforces that the AI infrastructure investment cycle has significant runway left. Indian technology companies embedded in AI services, cloud engineering, and enterprise software stand to benefit from continued capital deployment in this space.

European Markets Recover as Global Mood Steadies

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose close to 0.8%; DAX added over 1% and FTSE 100 posted modest gains

Easing fears around an imminent collapse of the Iran ceasefire and optimism around the Trump-Xi summit supported the rebound

Merck KGaA surged over 8% after beating earnings expectations, boosting Frankfurt’s rally

UK gilt yields pulled back after spiking the previous session, relieving pressure on rate-sensitive names

Impact on India: Stability across European benchmarks reduces the risk of a global risk-off wave that could otherwise accelerate FII outflows from India. It also signals improved sentiment for Indian exporters in pharmaceuticals, auto components, and IT services with European exposure.

Starmer Holds On but UK Political Crisis Remains Unresolved

Starmer chose to remain in office despite pressure from over 70 Labour MPs following poor local election results

Gilt yields retreated on the news, reversing much of the previous day’s spike

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, seen as Starmer’s most credible internal rival, was reported to be preparing a cabinet resignation

The underlying tension within the Labour Party remains very much alive

Impact on India: Starmer staying on provides short-term continuity to India-UK Free Trade Agreement talks. However, with cabinet reshuffles likely and the PM’s authority weakened, the pace of any final agreement on a deal that benefits Indian exports in services, textiles, and pharmaceuticals remains uncertain.

US Treasury Yields Breach Key Levels as Inflation Data Stacks Up

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.473%, its highest point of 2026

Both the 20-year and 30-year yields crossed above 5% for the first time since May 2025

Back-to-back hot inflation prints on Tuesday and Wednesday drove the move

Rate markets have priced out all Fed cuts for 2026, with some probability now assigned to a rate hike

Impact on India: High US yields make dollar assets more attractive relative to emerging market investments, pulling capital away from India and weighing on the rupee. For Indian corporates with foreign currency debt or overseas fundraising plans, the elevated global rate environment directly raises financing costs and limits flexibility.