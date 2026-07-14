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Alpine Texworld IPO Opens Today: Price Band, GMP, Dates, Financials, and Should You Apply?

14 Jul 2026 , 01:11 PM

Alpine Texworld IPO opened for subscription on July 14, 2026, aiming to raise ₹126.25 crore through a 100% fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares. The textile manufacturer has fixed the IPO price band at ₹100–₹105 per share, with the issue closing on July 16, 2026.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds to expand its manufacturing capacity, reduce debt, and support general corporate purposes. Backed by strong financial growth and a growing presence in the textile processing industry, Alpine Texworld is attracting investor attention ahead of its proposed listing on the NSE and BSE.

Alpine Texworld IPO Details

Particulars Details
IPO Opening Date July 14, 2026
IPO Closing Date July 16, 2026
Allotment Date July 17, 2026 (Tentative)
Listing Date July 21, 2026 (Tentative)
Issue Size ₹126.25 Crore
Issue Type Book Building IPO
Fresh Issue 1,20,24,000 Equity Shares
Price Band ₹100 – ₹105 per Share
Face Value ₹10 per Share
Lot Size 142 Shares
Minimum Investment ₹14,910
Listing Exchange NSE & BSE
Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd.
Book Running Lead Manager D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP Today

According to the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) data, Alpine Texworld IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹5 per share.

  • IPO Price: ₹105
  • Latest GMP: ₹5
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹110
  • Estimated Listing Gain: 4.76%

While GMP indicates positive market sentiment, investors should note that grey market premiums are unofficial and may change before listing.

About Alpine Texworld Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpine Texworld Ltd. is engaged in the dyeing, processing, and manufacturing of textile fabrics. The company supplies high-quality fabrics to garment manufacturers and textile traders.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities equipped with advanced dyeing and finishing technology. It also runs 112 high-speed looms capable of producing denim, shirting, suiting, and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics.

Alpine Texworld has made significant investments in renewable energy through a 5.4 MW ground-mounted solar power plant in Gujarat and an 820 kW rooftop solar installation, helping reduce energy costs and improve sustainability.

As of March 31, 2026, the company employed 164 people.

Competitive Strengths

Alpine Texworld enjoys several competitive advantages that support its long-term growth strategy.

  • Strong position in India’s growing textile manufacturing sector.
  • Modern automated machinery from global manufacturers, including Toyota.
  • Strategic investment in Alpine Cottweave LLP.
  • Experienced promoters with industry expertise.
  • Consistent financial growth and healthy profitability.
  • Focus on renewable energy and operational efficiency.

Alpine Texworld Financial Performance

The company reported strong financial growth during FY26.

Financials (₹ Crore) FY26 FY25
Total Income 350.18 237.66
Profit After Tax 21.72 8.63
EBITDA 47.45 27.00
Net Worth 72.88 51.13
Total Borrowings 177.60 166.09

Revenue increased by 47% year-on-year, while net profit surged 152%, reflecting improved operational performance and higher demand.

Key Financial Ratios

  • ROE: 33.85%
  • ROCE: 17.56%
  • Debt-to-Equity: 2.35
  • Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 29.44%
  • PAT Margin: 6.34%
  • EBITDA Margin: 13.84%
  • Price-to-Book Value: 3.78
  • Post-IPO P/E: 18.49x
  • Market Capitalisation (Post IPO): ₹401.59 Crore

Although the company has delivered strong earnings growth, investors should note its relatively high debt levels, reflected in the debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Objectives of the IPO

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO for the following purposes:

  • ₹32.08 crore for setting up a new weaving unit at its proposed Manufacturing Unit-3 in Ahmedabad.
  • ₹52.20 crore towards repayment or prepayment of existing borrowings.
  • Remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

The expansion is expected to increase the company’s grey fabric production capacity while strengthening its balance sheet through debt reduction.

Shareholding and IPO Structure

Following the IPO, promoter shareholding will decline from 90.36% to 61.96%, while the company’s paid-up equity capital will increase from 26.22 crore shares to 38.25 crore shares.

The issue comprises only fresh equity shares, ensuring that the funds raised will directly benefit the company’s expansion and debt repayment plans.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. IPO investments are subject to market risks. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), conduct their own research, and consult a qualified financial advisor before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AlpineTexworldIPO
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOOpenToday
  • #IPOReview
  • #ShareMarket
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