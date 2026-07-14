Alpine Texworld IPO Opens Today: Price Band, GMP, Dates, Financials, and Should You Apply?

14 Jul 2026 , 01:11 PM
Alpine Texworld IPO opened for subscription on July 14, 2026, aiming to raise ₹126.25 crore through a 100% fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares. The textile manufacturer has fixed the IPO price band at ₹100–₹105 per share, with the issue closing on July 16, 2026.
The company plans to utilize the proceeds to expand its manufacturing capacity, reduce debt, and support general corporate purposes. Backed by strong financial growth and a growing presence in the textile processing industry, Alpine Texworld is attracting investor attention ahead of its proposed listing on the NSE and BSE.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Opening Date
|July 14, 2026
|IPO Closing Date
|July 16, 2026
|Allotment Date
|July 17, 2026 (Tentative)
|Listing Date
|July 21, 2026 (Tentative)
|Issue Size
|₹126.25 Crore
|Issue Type
|Book Building IPO
|Fresh Issue
|1,20,24,000 Equity Shares
|Price Band
|₹100 – ₹105 per Share
|Face Value
|₹10 per Share
|Lot Size
|142 Shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,910
|Listing Exchange
|NSE & BSE
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd.
|Book Running Lead Manager
|D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
According to the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) data, Alpine Texworld IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹5 per share.
While GMP indicates positive market sentiment, investors should note that grey market premiums are unofficial and may change before listing.
Founded in 2016, Alpine Texworld Ltd. is engaged in the dyeing, processing, and manufacturing of textile fabrics. The company supplies high-quality fabrics to garment manufacturers and textile traders.
The company operates two manufacturing facilities equipped with advanced dyeing and finishing technology. It also runs 112 high-speed looms capable of producing denim, shirting, suiting, and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics.
Alpine Texworld has made significant investments in renewable energy through a 5.4 MW ground-mounted solar power plant in Gujarat and an 820 kW rooftop solar installation, helping reduce energy costs and improve sustainability.
As of March 31, 2026, the company employed 164 people.
Alpine Texworld enjoys several competitive advantages that support its long-term growth strategy.
The company reported strong financial growth during FY26.
|Financials (₹ Crore)
|FY26
|FY25
|Total Income
|350.18
|237.66
|Profit After Tax
|21.72
|8.63
|EBITDA
|47.45
|27.00
|Net Worth
|72.88
|51.13
|Total Borrowings
|177.60
|166.09
Revenue increased by 47% year-on-year, while net profit surged 152%, reflecting improved operational performance and higher demand.
Although the company has delivered strong earnings growth, investors should note its relatively high debt levels, reflected in the debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO for the following purposes:
The expansion is expected to increase the company’s grey fabric production capacity while strengthening its balance sheet through debt reduction.
Following the IPO, promoter shareholding will decline from 90.36% to 61.96%, while the company’s paid-up equity capital will increase from 26.22 crore shares to 38.25 crore shares.
The issue comprises only fresh equity shares, ensuring that the funds raised will directly benefit the company’s expansion and debt repayment plans.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. IPO investments are subject to market risks. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), conduct their own research, and consult a qualified financial advisor before investing.
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