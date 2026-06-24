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CSM Technologies IPO Opens for Subscription: IPO Details, Key Factors to Consider, and GMP Trend

24 Jun 2026 , 01:11 PM

CSM Technologies IPO Details

CSM Technologies IPO opened for subscription on June 24, 2026, and will close on June 29, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹145.78 crore through a fresh issue of 1.29 crore shares. The IPO is priced in the band of ₹107–₹113 per share and will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

At the upper price band, the minimum investment for retail investors stands at ₹14,916 for one lot of 132 shares.

Key IPO Information

  • IPO Size: ₹145.78 crore
  • Issue Type: Book Build Issue
  • Price Band: ₹107–₹113 per share
  • Lot Size: 132 shares
  • Listing Exchange: NSE & BSE
  • IPO Opens: June 24, 2026
  • IPO Closes: June 29, 2026
  • Allotment Date: June 30, 2026
  • Tentative Listing Date: July 2, 2026

About CSM Technologies

Founded in 1998, CSM Technologies is a leading GovTech and digital transformation company specializing in e-governance solutions. The company provides technology platforms and consulting services across sectors such as agriculture, education, governance, healthcare, tourism, trade, mining, and public services.

Over the past 27 years, CSM Technologies has developed strong expertise in building digital infrastructure for governments and enterprises. The company operates across 12 countries, including India, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Canada, and the United States.

As of March 31, 2026, the company employed 1,327 professionals and reported an order book of ₹357.63 crore.

Key Strengths of CSM Technologies IPO

1. Strong Position in the Growing GovTech Sector

CSM Technologies operates in a niche segment with high entry barriers. Government technology projects often require years of experience, domain expertise, and strong relationships with public institutions.

This gives the company a competitive advantage and helps create long-term client relationships.

2. Diversified Business Portfolio

The company has successfully executed projects across multiple sectors:

  • Agriculture
  • Education
  • Governance
  • Urban Development
  • Social Protection
  • Investor Facilitation
  • Analytics and Dashboards

This diversification reduces dependency on a single industry or project.

3. International Presence

CSM Technologies has expanded beyond India and currently serves clients across Africa and North America. International exposure provides additional growth opportunities and reduces concentration risk.

4. Strong Order Book Visibility

The company’s order book stands at approximately ₹357.63 crore, which is nearly 1.8 times its FY25 revenue.

A healthy order book provides revenue visibility and supports future business growth.

5. Improving Profitability

The company has shown steady improvement in margins.

FY25 Performance

  • Revenue: ₹200.63 crore
  • EBITDA Margin: 14.69%
  • PAT Margin: 7.02%

Nine Months Ended December 2025

  • Revenue: ₹167.05 crore
  • EBITDA Margin: 18.16%
  • PAT Margin: 8.80%

The improvement in operating margins indicates better efficiency and execution.

6. Strong Return Ratios

CSM Technologies reports healthy capital efficiency metrics:

  • ROE: 23.75%
  • ROCE: 24.40%

Such ratios indicate efficient utilization of shareholder capital and business assets.

Financial Performance

Particulars FY23 FY24 FY25
Revenue (₹ Cr) 161.50 198.65 200.63
PAT (₹ Cr) 15.82 12.55 14.09
Net Worth (₹ Cr) 50.31 59.75 76.18

The company has maintained profitability while strengthening its balance sheet.

Risks and Concerns

1. Revenue Growth Has Slowed

Although revenues increased significantly between FY23 and FY24, growth was largely flat in FY25.

Investors typically prefer IT companies delivering double-digit annual growth, making this a key concern.

2. High Dependence on Government Contracts

A significant portion of revenue comes from government projects.

Potential risks include:

  • Delayed payments
  • Tender-related uncertainties
  • Policy changes
  • Budget allocation delays

3. Rising Debt Levels

Debt-to-equity increased from 0.46 in FY25 to 0.86 as of December 2025.

While not alarming, investors should monitor leverage levels closely.

4. Valuation Appears Moderately Expensive

At the upper price band of ₹113:

  • Post-Issue EPS: ₹3.80
  • P/E Ratio: 29.75x

Considering recent revenue growth trends, the valuation does not appear particularly cheap.

5. IPO Proceeds Mainly for Balance Sheet Strengthening

The company plans to utilize IPO proceeds for:

  • Working Capital Requirements: ₹56 crore
  • Debt Repayment: ₹22.63 crore
  • Acquisitions and General Corporate Purposes

Investors generally prefer IPOs where a larger portion is allocated toward growth initiatives.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP Analysis

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) has remained stable around ₹4 per share before and during the IPO opening.

GMP Trend

Date GMP
June 18 ₹0
June 19 ₹4
June 20-24 ₹4

Based on the GMP of ₹4, the estimated listing price is around ₹117, suggesting a potential listing gain of approximately 3.5%.

The relatively modest GMP indicates cautious market sentiment and limited expectations for blockbuster listing gains.

Subscription Status

On Day 1 afternoon, the IPO was subscribed approximately 0.16 times.

Category-wise subscription:

  • Retail: 0.27x
  • NII: 0.31x
  • QIB: 0.00x

While early subscription numbers are not decisive, investors should closely watch QIB participation during the final two days.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #CSMTechnologiesGMP
  • #CSMTechnologiesIPO
  • #CSMTechnologiesIPOReview
  • #CSMTechnologiesShares
  • #GovTech
  • #IndianIPO
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