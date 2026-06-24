CSM Technologies IPO Opens for Subscription: IPO Details, Key Factors to Consider, and GMP Trend

24 Jun 2026 , 01:11 PM
CSM Technologies IPO opened for subscription on June 24, 2026, and will close on June 29, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹145.78 crore through a fresh issue of 1.29 crore shares. The IPO is priced in the band of ₹107–₹113 per share and will be listed on both NSE and BSE.
At the upper price band, the minimum investment for retail investors stands at ₹14,916 for one lot of 132 shares.
Founded in 1998, CSM Technologies is a leading GovTech and digital transformation company specializing in e-governance solutions. The company provides technology platforms and consulting services across sectors such as agriculture, education, governance, healthcare, tourism, trade, mining, and public services.
Over the past 27 years, CSM Technologies has developed strong expertise in building digital infrastructure for governments and enterprises. The company operates across 12 countries, including India, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Canada, and the United States.
As of March 31, 2026, the company employed 1,327 professionals and reported an order book of ₹357.63 crore.
CSM Technologies operates in a niche segment with high entry barriers. Government technology projects often require years of experience, domain expertise, and strong relationships with public institutions.
This gives the company a competitive advantage and helps create long-term client relationships.
The company has successfully executed projects across multiple sectors:
This diversification reduces dependency on a single industry or project.
CSM Technologies has expanded beyond India and currently serves clients across Africa and North America. International exposure provides additional growth opportunities and reduces concentration risk.
The company’s order book stands at approximately ₹357.63 crore, which is nearly 1.8 times its FY25 revenue.
A healthy order book provides revenue visibility and supports future business growth.
The company has shown steady improvement in margins.
The improvement in operating margins indicates better efficiency and execution.
CSM Technologies reports healthy capital efficiency metrics:
Such ratios indicate efficient utilization of shareholder capital and business assets.
|Particulars
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Revenue (₹ Cr)
|161.50
|198.65
|200.63
|PAT (₹ Cr)
|15.82
|12.55
|14.09
|Net Worth (₹ Cr)
|50.31
|59.75
|76.18
The company has maintained profitability while strengthening its balance sheet.
Although revenues increased significantly between FY23 and FY24, growth was largely flat in FY25.
Investors typically prefer IT companies delivering double-digit annual growth, making this a key concern.
A significant portion of revenue comes from government projects.
Potential risks include:
Debt-to-equity increased from 0.46 in FY25 to 0.86 as of December 2025.
While not alarming, investors should monitor leverage levels closely.
At the upper price band of ₹113:
Considering recent revenue growth trends, the valuation does not appear particularly cheap.
The company plans to utilize IPO proceeds for:
Investors generally prefer IPOs where a larger portion is allocated toward growth initiatives.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) has remained stable around ₹4 per share before and during the IPO opening.
|Date
|GMP
|June 18
|₹0
|June 19
|₹4
|June 20-24
|₹4
Based on the GMP of ₹4, the estimated listing price is around ₹117, suggesting a potential listing gain of approximately 3.5%.
The relatively modest GMP indicates cautious market sentiment and limited expectations for blockbuster listing gains.
On Day 1 afternoon, the IPO was subscribed approximately 0.16 times.
Category-wise subscription:
While early subscription numbers are not decisive, investors should closely watch QIB participation during the final two days.
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