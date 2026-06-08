Hexagon Nutrition IPO Day 2 - GMP hints 16% listing. Subscription at 3.82 times

The ₹138.87 crore Hexagon Nutrition IPO witnessed healthy investor participation on Day 2, with the issue subscribed 3.82 times overall.

Retail investors continued to drive demand, subscribing 5.44 times their reserved portion, while the NII category was booked 4.90 times. Within the NII segment, sNII investors led the momentum with an 8.33-times subscription. QIB participation, excluding anchor investors, remained subdued at 0.17 times, while the anchor portion was fully subscribed.

The IPO, a complete Offer for Sale (OFS), is priced at ₹42–45 per share with a lot size of 333 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹14,985. The issue opened on June 5 and will close on June 9, with shares expected to list on June 12.

Grey market sentiment cooled slightly, with the GMP easing to ₹7 per share on Day 2 from ₹12 on the opening day. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹52 per share, indicating a potential gain of 15.56% over the upper price band, compared with an estimated 26% premium on Day 1. To read more on the IPO – click here.