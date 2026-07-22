iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

INDO-MIM GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Slips to ₹192, Estimated Listing Price at ₹677

22 Jul 2026 , 12:22 PM

INDO-MIM’s IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates continued strong investor interest despite a marginal decline in the unofficial market. As of July 22, 2026, the IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹192 against the upper price band of ₹485 per share, implying an estimated listing price of ₹677.

At the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver an estimated 39.59% listing gain, making it one of the closely watched public issues in the primary market.

IPO GMP Today

  • Price Band: ₹461–₹485 per share
  • Current GMP: ₹192
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹677
  • Expected Listing Gain: 39.59%
  • Total Issue Size: ₹3,811.21 crore

GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain
July 22, 2026 ₹192 ₹677 39.59%
July 21, 2026 ₹194 ₹679 40.00%
July 20, 2026 ₹195 ₹680 40.21%

The GMP has softened slightly over the last three days, declining from ₹195 to ₹192, but continues to indicate healthy demand and positive listing expectations.

What Does the GMP Indicate?

A Grey Market Premium of ₹192 suggests that market participants expect the IPO to list at around ₹677 per share, assuming prevailing sentiment remains unchanged. While the slight decline in GMP reflects some moderation in enthusiasm, the expected premium of nearly 40% still signals strong investor confidence.

However, investors should remember that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee actual listing performance. Listing gains ultimately depend on subscription demand, market conditions, and investor sentiment on the listing day.

READ THE DETAILED COVERAGE ON IPO HERE

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOListing
  • #ListingGain
  • BSE
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.