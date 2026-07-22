INDO-MIM GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Slips to ₹192, Estimated Listing Price at ₹677

INDO-MIM’s IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates continued strong investor interest despite a marginal decline in the unofficial market. As of July 22, 2026, the IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹192 against the upper price band of ₹485 per share, implying an estimated listing price of ₹677.

At the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver an estimated 39.59% listing gain, making it one of the closely watched public issues in the primary market.

IPO GMP Today

Price Band: ₹461–₹485 per share

₹461–₹485 per share Current GMP: ₹192

₹192 Estimated Listing Price: ₹677

₹677 Expected Listing Gain: 39.59%

39.59% Total Issue Size: ₹3,811.21 crore

GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain July 22, 2026 ₹192 ₹677 39.59% July 21, 2026 ₹194 ₹679 40.00% July 20, 2026 ₹195 ₹680 40.21%

The GMP has softened slightly over the last three days, declining from ₹195 to ₹192, but continues to indicate healthy demand and positive listing expectations.

What Does the GMP Indicate?

A Grey Market Premium of ₹192 suggests that market participants expect the IPO to list at around ₹677 per share, assuming prevailing sentiment remains unchanged. While the slight decline in GMP reflects some moderation in enthusiasm, the expected premium of nearly 40% still signals strong investor confidence.

However, investors should remember that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee actual listing performance. Listing gains ultimately depend on subscription demand, market conditions, and investor sentiment on the listing day.

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