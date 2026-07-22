INDO-MIM GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Slips to ₹192, Estimated Listing Price at ₹677

22 Jul 2026 , 12:22 PM
INDO-MIM’s IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates continued strong investor interest despite a marginal decline in the unofficial market. As of July 22, 2026, the IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹192 against the upper price band of ₹485 per share, implying an estimated listing price of ₹677.
At the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver an estimated 39.59% listing gain, making it one of the closely watched public issues in the primary market.
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Gain
|July 22, 2026
|₹192
|₹677
|39.59%
|July 21, 2026
|₹194
|₹679
|40.00%
|July 20, 2026
|₹195
|₹680
|40.21%
The GMP has softened slightly over the last three days, declining from ₹195 to ₹192, but continues to indicate healthy demand and positive listing expectations.
A Grey Market Premium of ₹192 suggests that market participants expect the IPO to list at around ₹677 per share, assuming prevailing sentiment remains unchanged. While the slight decline in GMP reflects some moderation in enthusiasm, the expected premium of nearly 40% still signals strong investor confidence.
However, investors should remember that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee actual listing performance. Listing gains ultimately depend on subscription demand, market conditions, and investor sentiment on the listing day.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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