IPO News: Veeda Clinical and Shringar House of Mangalsutra gets SEBI nod

9 Jul 2025 , 12:46 PM

Veeda Clinical, Shringar House of Mangalsutra has received final observation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for IPO.

Veeda Clinical Research IPO:

Veeda Clinical Research will raise funds through Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company filed its IPO papers with Sebi on January 31, 2025. The IPO will be on  a face value of ₹2. This includes a fresh issue of shares up to ₹185 Crore with an offer-for-sale up to 13 million equity shares by Promoter and Other Selling Shareholders.

Veeda Clinical Research was established in 2004 and started its operations in 2005. The facility is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The facility is equipped with Healthy Volunteer Study (HVS) capabilities. Over the years, the company has focused on expanding its capacities and capabilities via both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO:

Shringar House of Mangalsutra has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 5, 2025 to raise funds via Initial Public Offering (IPO). The issue involves a fresh issue of shares up to 24.30 Million equity shares. The company will not issue any shares under offer-for-sale.

The company was incorporated in 2009. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of Mangalsutras decorated with various stones such as American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones, crafted in 18k and 22k gold. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

